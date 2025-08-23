Chronic Liar Miles Taylor Is Back Citing WaPo's False Claims of Trump's Stalinesque FBI Investigations

The other day, we told you about Miles Taylor, the former Trump administration staffer who made very abhorrent claims about the President wanting to torture illegal immigrants. It was a wholesale lie, of course, but that didn't matter to Taylor.

Now he's back and lying again about the John Bolton investigation.

Washington Post Editorial Board:



“It is a valid fear that the case against [John] Bolton is a fresh instance of the old Soviet saying, ‘Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.’”



Trump’s FBI is going on fishing expeditions into his enemies.



It. Is. Happening. Here. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 23, 2025

No, Miles. That happened in Manhattan when the Left inflated charges to label President Trump a felon. We warned you not to do that, and you didn't listen.

Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.

Alvin Bragg and Tish James campaigned (and won) on promising to “get Trump.”



The Biden DoJ assisted Bragg + unleashed hyper-partisan special counsel Jack Smith to go after Trump.



Not to mention the complete fiasco Fani Willis ran in Georgia with her corrupt boyfriend.



You can… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 23, 2025

The entire post reads:

Not to mention the complete fiasco Fani Willis ran in Georgia with her corrupt boyfriend. You can put away those pearls you are clutching regarding Soviet style politics.

Nailed it.

Well that would certainly be unprecedented. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 23, 2025

Certainly.

What did you call it when Obama's IRS was targeting conservative orgs and when Biden's DOJ was targeting Trump supporters and cabinet members? You people are the biggest hypocrites on the f***ing planet — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) August 23, 2025

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

No one is above the law. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 23, 2025

No one.

That sounds exactly like the ignorant s**t we've come to expect from the Washington Post Editorial Board. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 23, 2025

It sure does.

Y’all seem to be gambling on Americans forgetting that time when you indicted a president for the first time in history … four times at once. https://t.co/n6MV9czeJl — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 23, 2025

We have not forgotten.

It's funny how this "valid fear" was non-existent when Biden's DOJ and FBI were doing it to Republicans. Enjoy the bed you made. https://t.co/BGufmCqr09 — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) August 23, 2025

That was 'justice' of course.

Where were you living during the Biden Administration? https://t.co/TqpesPdGSU — FemalePatriot (@DownForceVIP) August 23, 2025

Under a rock, apparently.

They no longer control the narrative, so they simply lie.



Trump raids, Roger Stone raid, even Biden's garage were a meer few years ago, yet they think you're too dumb to remember the precedent has already been set. https://t.co/zktIR6y7D2 — Jason Zorich (@f1fan6735) August 23, 2025

Bingo.

This is exactly what Democrats unleashed to destroy Trump and try send him, and others, to prison.



Once you let the genie out of the bottle, did you really think that everything would go back to normal? https://t.co/r1cGSQSGjX — Brian Brown (@briansbrown) August 23, 2025

They never imagined Trump would win again.