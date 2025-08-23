Justice, Not Race: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Accusations of Racism In Florida's Death...
As Trump Fulfills a Campaign Promise, It's Increasingly Clear Just How Disastrous the...

Chronic Liar Miles Taylor Is Back Citing WaPo's False Claims of Trump's Stalinesque FBI Investigations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 23, 2025
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

The other day, we told you about Miles Taylor, the former Trump administration staffer who made very abhorrent claims about the President wanting to torture illegal immigrants. It was a wholesale lie, of course, but that didn't matter to Taylor.

Now he's back and lying again about the John Bolton investigation.

No, Miles. That happened in Manhattan when the Left inflated charges to label President Trump a felon. We warned you not to do that, and you didn't listen.

Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.

The entire post reads:

Not to mention the complete fiasco Fani Willis ran in Georgia with her corrupt boyfriend.

You can put away those pearls you are clutching regarding Soviet style politics.

Nailed it.

Class Act: Scott Jennings Ignores the Haters to Thank His 'Co-Conspirators In Common Sense' (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Certainly.

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

No one.

It sure does.

We have not forgotten.

That was 'justice' of course.

Under a rock, apparently.

Bingo.

They never imagined Trump would win again.

