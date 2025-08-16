Miles Taylor Spreads DESPICABLE Lies About President Trump Wanting to Torture Illegal Immigrants

Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration official, recently joined Jim Acosta for a conversation about President Trump.

Taylor is making some disgusting claims about things President Trump said concerning illegal immigrants, accusing the Commander-in-Chief of advocating torture, calling him 'cruel and sick.'

Slice their skin. Burn their hands. Zap them. Gas them. Shoot their legs.



Just SOME of the ways I heard Trump and his team talk about torturing migrants -- real human beings. Not made up. Not "just a joke."



The President is a cruel and sick person. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 15, 2025

We don't believe this. Not for a hot minute.

Did they say “this is MAGA country” as well? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 16, 2025

Probably.

You forgot to imagine them also saying “beat them with a Subway sandwich”. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 16, 2025

Or whip them.

That was a lie, too.

You got any evidence for that claim?



Of course not. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 16, 2025

They don't need evidence. The media stenographers will gladly copy the lie.

Then why didn't you resign in disgust and go to the press about this? — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) August 16, 2025

Because it's not true.

Funny how none of that has happened but it sounds like you really want it to. — OrbeaBradleyGuru (@sot1977) August 16, 2025

They so desperately want President Trump to be this evil man, and he's not.

Video or it didn’t happen. Nobody believes you. The “Press” has no credibility. https://t.co/s35pvaEanp pic.twitter.com/HXjEXt86R5 — Paul Prosise (@PaulProsise) August 16, 2025

It's amazing all these claims were maid and there's not a video or recording of one of them.

He's giving this away on Twitter because no one is buying it. https://t.co/AJLclG3itj — Marcus Mallomar Gaddafi Payne (@MarcusDAurelius) August 16, 2025

Not a soul.

Clearly you have some very intense conversations with yourself. https://t.co/Aniw4HMO3J — darthfledermaus (@darthfledermaus) August 16, 2025

Clearly.

They sound like bad people, I probably would not have signed up to be their appointee in the department responsible for dealing with migrants, but you do you, Miles. https://t.co/IXqhEdB7ab — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) August 16, 2025

Yeah, this didn't bother Miles until he could talk to Acosta about it.

YUP.

