Gray Lives Matter: Aged Protestors Are Having a ‘Senior Moment’ Reliving Rallies from...
Cheering for War: Jessica Tarlov Gloats That Trump Doesn't Need to Worry About...
Blabbermouth Jasmine Crockett Lays Out Democrat Party’s Plan to End Democracy If They...
Camille Zapata Revealed to Be the 'Genius' Behind Gavin Newsom's Social Media Accounts
New Yorker Writer’s Vile Bigotry Exposed: Doreen St. Felix’s Anti-White Rants Reveal Deep-...

Miles Taylor Spreads DESPICABLE Lies About President Trump Wanting to Torture Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 16, 2025
Twitchy

Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration official, recently joined Jim Acosta for a conversation about President Trump.

Taylor is making some disgusting claims about things President Trump said concerning illegal immigrants, accusing the Commander-in-Chief of advocating torture, calling him 'cruel and sick.'

We don't believe this. Not for a hot minute.

Probably.

Or whip them.

That was a lie, too.

They don't need evidence. The media stenographers will gladly copy the lie.

Because it's not true.

They so desperately want President Trump to be this evil man, and he's not.

It's amazing all these claims were maid and there's not a video or recording of one of them.

Not a soul.

Clearly.

Yeah, this didn't bother Miles until he could talk to Acosta about it.

YUP.

