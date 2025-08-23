That Ship Has SAILED, Ron! Filipkowski Is BIG MAD We're 'Ignoring' Trump's Health...
Justice, Not Race: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Accusations of Racism In Florida's Death Penalty System

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 23, 2025
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

As Ron DeSantis faces the end of his time as Florida's governor, it's clear the Left fear he'll go on to higher office, and they're attacking him for it. 

A little over a week ago, the Daily Beast smeared DeSantis as killing his fellow veterans via the state's death penalty, ignoring the fact the guy they defended -- Bobby Joe Long -- was a prolific serial killer who murdered at least ten women and confessed to those crimes (and others).

Now a Democrat former governor, Don Siegelman, is accusing DeSantis of being racist in the death penalty selection process.

These are absurd claims, and Governor DeSantis was having none of it.

The post concludes:

And critics are saying this is racist? Just shows how cheaply leftists accuse people of racism.

If someone commits a horrific crime and a jury approves a capital sentence, that convict should face justice no matter his race.

The justice system should be blind.

There's a good faith discussion to have about the death penalty, to be sure, but if society agrees that certain crimes warrant the death penalty, the race of the suspect should be irrelevant.

This writer hesitates about giving the government death penalty powers. She's seen far too many Mike Nifgon-type prosecutors, but she also acknowledges that sometimes it's warranted.

All of this.

This is justice for the victims and their families.

The accusation of racism means nothing anymore, because the Left has claimed everything is racist.

Math never lies.

He always brings the recipts.

So do we.

