Justice, Not Race: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Accusations of Racism In Florida's Death Penalty System

As Ron DeSantis faces the end of his time as Florida's governor, it's clear the Left fear he'll go on to higher office, and they're attacking him for it.

A little over a week ago, the Daily Beast smeared DeSantis as killing his fellow veterans via the state's death penalty, ignoring the fact the guy they defended -- Bobby Joe Long -- was a prolific serial killer who murdered at least ten women and confessed to those crimes (and others).

Now a Democrat former governor, Don Siegelman, is accusing DeSantis of being racist in the death penalty selection process.

Former Governor Don Siegelman (D-AL) attacked Florida's death-penalty system erroneously alluding to @GovRonDeSantis' selection process having racial bias.



DeSantis has executed 19 murderers in his tenure 16 have been WHITE.#Florida #DeathPenalty #CapitalPunishment pic.twitter.com/oebSuqzvle — Krystal in Florida 🇺🇸 🐊 (@MsBradsher) August 21, 2025

These are absurd claims, and Governor DeSantis was having none of it.

Put aside that capital punishment is authorized by juries, not the chief executive…



We’ve administered 19 capital sentences — 16 of the 19 convicted murderers were white, three were black.



And critics are saying this is racist? Just shows how cheaply leftists accuse people… https://t.co/lvEM0h1luH — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 23, 2025

And critics are saying this is racist? Just shows how cheaply leftists accuse people of racism. If someone commits a horrific crime and a jury approves a capital sentence, that convict should face justice no matter his race.

The justice system should be blind.

SIMPLE: M*rderers and r*pists should get capital punishment. It doesn’t matter who they are. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 23, 2025

There's a good faith discussion to have about the death penalty, to be sure, but if society agrees that certain crimes warrant the death penalty, the race of the suspect should be irrelevant.

Murderers deserve the death penalty.



People make this more complicated than it needs to be — cobra (@cobracommandr15) August 23, 2025

This writer hesitates about giving the government death penalty powers. She's seen far too many Mike Nifgon-type prosecutors, but she also acknowledges that sometimes it's warranted.

Leftists cry racism while 16 out of 19 executed are white, the numbers destroy their narrative.



Murder is murder, justice is BLIND and race has no pass. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 23, 2025

All of this.

You did my family a great service by signing the warrant for Wainwright. Criminals regardless of race must be held accountable for their crimes. — Ian (@PatriotEagle26) August 23, 2025

This is justice for the victims and their families.

Yes screaming “RACISM” is their go to. Honestly them and whoever believes this crap need to man up. https://t.co/7F4W5lcFQW — Fluffypuppy (@JG79_) August 23, 2025

The accusation of racism means nothing anymore, because the Left has claimed everything is racist.

A quick Google tells me that about 15% of Florida’s population is black



If I got my math correct three out of 19 is also roughly 15%.



Kind of hard for anyone to argue that that is racist. https://t.co/2Wo3zBOHov — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 23, 2025

Math never lies.

Here’s your receipts 📣 https://t.co/YtpvTZQDBV — Billie Jean Love (@iam_me73) August 23, 2025

He always brings the recipts.

So do we.

