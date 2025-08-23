L.A. Consequential: Karen Bass Earns Epic Ratio Over Claim City's Recovery Is 'Fastest...
Rachel Bitecofer Warns That Bolton Is Just the Start and Trump Will Go After the Rest of Us

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:30 PM on August 23, 2025
Twitter

Yesterday, we told you about the FBI raid on John Bolton's D.C. house and office. The Left is freaking out about it, claiming it's proof that President Trump is a dictator who is persecuting political opponents.

Advertisement

It's not. It's justice for those who broke the law, often in their rabid pursuit of getting President Trump and thwarting his political career.

So it's no surprise they're fear-mongering over this, and it's no surprise Rachel Bitecofer is chiming in:

Yeah, no.

Cry harder, Rachel.

Heh.

Oh, the irony. 

It sure is.

Ouch.

Same.

Advertisement

They are not happy.

The denial is adorable.

Rachel was warned.

In the Left's world, yes.

Bingo.

