Rachel Bitecofer Warns That Bolton Is Just the Start and Trump Will Go After the Rest of Us

Yesterday, we told you about the FBI raid on John Bolton's D.C. house and office. The Left is freaking out about it, claiming it's proof that President Trump is a dictator who is persecuting political opponents.
It's not. It's justice for those who broke the law, often in their rabid pursuit of getting President Trump and thwarting his political career.
So it's no surprise they're fear-mongering over this, and it's no surprise Rachel Bitecofer is chiming in:
It’s Bolton today, you tomorrow.— Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) August 22, 2025
Yeah, no.
August 22, 2025
Cry harder, Rachel.
We are hoping its Adam schiff tomorrow, just wanted to make that clear.— 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) August 22, 2025
Heh.
Let’s see your real picture Nazi— Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) August 22, 2025
Oh, the irony.
Payback is a b***h and her stripper name is Karma. pic.twitter.com/2INHMLgfTK— SonofLiberty357 (@SonofLiberty357) August 23, 2025
It sure is.
No, Bolton today YOU tomorrow, ya evil fungalspigot.— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchwe94560) August 23, 2025
Ouch.
Nah, it won’t be me. I don’t have a security clearance to abuse.— JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 23, 2025
Same.
We told you not to raid Mar A Lago or make Trump your personal demon.— TheHero (@RobertGC2001) August 23, 2025
Now you have to live under the rules you made.
You are not going to be happy.
They are not happy.
They really believe the last decade of overtly political prosecutions didn’t happen. https://t.co/urCBUG5VsG— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 23, 2025
The denial is adorable.
No, it was us yesterday. But then we won the election. https://t.co/2bCSXgpEe1— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 23, 2025
Rachel was warned.
History started today https://t.co/zbdTOkfaL7— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 23, 2025
In the Left's world, yes.
What you need to understand about these people is that "It's ok when we do it" is a statement about their values, not their strategy. They genuinely believe it doesn't count when they do it https://t.co/aKhKhR1ZdL— Robert Kroese (@robkroese) August 23, 2025
Bingo.
