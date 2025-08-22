Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They Confirmed Kash Patel

Earlier today, FBI head Kash Patel said the FBI was 'on a mission,' and it turned out that mission was raiding John Bolton's D.C. home and office.

Lots of Lefties are screaming about the weaponization of the FBI and DOJ now (that's adorable, by the way). They completely forget how weaponized it was under the Biden-Harris administration, and if laws were broken by members of that administration, they must be held accountable.

This is what we voted for.

And Chuck Todd is mad. So mad about it, he's trying to shame the GOP Senators who voted to confirm Patel.

The senators who were bullied into confirming Kash Patel, how are you feeling today? It’s not like you weren’t warned that this guy would be comfortable politicizing the agency. Trump couldn’t have done this without the weak senate GOP enabling. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 22, 2025

Cry harder, Todd.

The FBI raided Melania's underwear drawer under the Alzheimer regime, you stupid lazy-eyed f**knut. — Ames (@VivaLaAmes11) August 22, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Yet you were thrilled when Mar a Lago was raided over lies.



You are complicit. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 22, 2025

Chuck Todd is a partisan hack.

I do not recall you speaking out against any of Biden administration’s raids.

Try to hide your TDS better Todd. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) August 22, 2025

He can't do that.

This is joke, right? — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) August 22, 2025

It is not.

F Chuck Todd, I thought you were supposed to be a straight news guy?



Why are you inserting personal opinion into this matter of the FBI raiding Bolton?



Remember, no one is above the law. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 22, 2025

No one.

What happened to no one is above the law, Chuckie? — AmErican (@Flipper628) August 22, 2025

That doesn't apply to Chuck's fellow Democrats.

But the Mar-A-Lago raid wasn't political? Sit down and shut up. This is only the beginning. — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) August 22, 2025

It absolutely was. We all know it was.

What is your inside knowledge here Chuck?



Or is it simply that people who despise Trump obviously cannot commit crimes? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 22, 2025

Definitely that.

To Chuck, hatred of Trump is a get-out-of-jail-free card.

There's always a post.

You probably should’ve listened to me when I told you you wouldn’t like the new rules you were pushing.

But you didn’t listen so I guess you’re screwed https://t.co/czH8bp5H0c — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 22, 2025

They were warned.

They did not listen.

Hi, hypocrite @chucktodd,



It was fine when drooling moron Biden weaponized the FBI and Justice Dept against their enemies. No one cares how much you cry about having the same thing happening in return.



And the difference is that the J6 protestors and the pro-life protestors… https://t.co/dGNA0xDvsv — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) August 22, 2025

Everything Nick said.

Heh.

This is never not funny.

Dear @ChuckTodd:



Prediction:



When the search warrant becomes public, you will eat your words.



Another Prediction:



You will never admit you were (very) wrong. https://t.co/z98ZdQ14BL — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 22, 2025

You're not wrong.

