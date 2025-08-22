Go Away, Joe! David Weigel Notes DNC Hasn't Taken Biden Up on His...
That'll Show Him! FL State Sen. Carlos G. Smith Uses Chalk to Turn...
New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest S...
Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus...
Beantown Showdown: ICE Head Vows to 'Flood' Boston As Mayor Wu Holds Firm...
VIP
Beyond Politics: The Unbreakable Bonds of Lifelong Friendships That Enrich Life
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was...
What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Se...
J.K. Rowling Doesn't Mince Words About a 'Trans' Neo-Nazi Who Will Be Sent...
In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are...
Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown
You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel...
BIPARTISAN: Cracker Barrel's Rebrand Is SO UNPOPULAR It's Briefly United Republicans and D...

Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They Confirmed Kash Patel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on August 22, 2025
Townhall Media

Earlier today, FBI head Kash Patel said the FBI was 'on a mission,' and it turned out that mission was raiding John Bolton's D.C. home and office. 

Lots of Lefties are screaming about the weaponization of the FBI and DOJ now (that's adorable, by the way). They completely forget how weaponized it was under the Biden-Harris administration, and if laws were broken by members of that administration, they must be held accountable.

Advertisement

This is what we voted for.

And Chuck Todd is mad. So mad about it, he's trying to shame the GOP Senators who voted to confirm Patel.

Cry harder, Todd.

That's (D)ifferent.

Chuck Todd is a partisan hack.

He can't do that.

It is not.

Recommended

That'll Show Him! FL State Sen. Carlos G. Smith Uses Chalk to Turn Crosswalk Back Into LGBTQ Statement
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

No one.

That doesn't apply to Chuck's fellow Democrats.

It absolutely was. We all know it was. 

Definitely that.

To Chuck, hatred of Trump is a get-out-of-jail-free card.

There's always a post.

They were warned.

They did not listen.

Advertisement

Everything Nick said.

Heh.

This is never not funny.

You're not wrong.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHUCK TODD DONALD TRUMP FBI KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That'll Show Him! FL State Sen. Carlos G. Smith Uses Chalk to Turn Crosswalk Back Into LGBTQ Statement
Amy Curtis
New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest Sign
Amy Curtis
Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus Would Be Palestinian Today
Amy Curtis
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are the Most Glorious Times Ever!'
Doug P.
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was Illegal In the U.K. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Sears Gun Sign
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

That'll Show Him! FL State Sen. Carlos G. Smith Uses Chalk to Turn Crosswalk Back Into LGBTQ Statement Amy Curtis
Advertisement