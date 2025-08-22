VIP
Beyond Politics: The Unbreakable Bonds of Lifelong Friendships That Enrich Life
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was...
J.K. Rowling Doesn't Mince Words About a 'Trans' Neo-Nazi Who Will Be Sent...
In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are...
Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown
You Mad, Bro? Jim Acosta Melts Down Because Everyone's Talking About Cracker Barrel...
BIPARTISAN: Cracker Barrel's Rebrand Is SO UNPOPULAR It's Briefly United Republicans and D...
Byron York Drops an Anvil on Dems and Media Getting the Vapors Over...
Dems' New Mute Button: Banning Their Buzzwords to Mask the Crazy, But the...
Seems a Little Violent, No? James Carville Demands Dems Escalate Attacks on Vice...
'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Rec...
It's So ON! After Heated Back and Forth with Chris Rufo on Conservatism,...
Rolling Stone's Spin on the FBI's Raid of John Bolton's Home/Office Has Many...

What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Sears Gun Sign

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 22, 2025
Twitter/@WinsomeSears

Yesterday and this morning, Twitchy reported on the horribly racist sign that made an appearance at a speech given by Virginia's sitting Lt. Governor and the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Winsome Earle-Sears. That woman is connected to Earle-Sears' Democratic opponent, Abigail Spanberger. While Spanberger's team has issued a statement condemning the sign, Spanberger herself has been tight-lipped on condemning it.

Advertisement

It would seem easy, no? Democrats brand themselves as the party of anti-racists, so speaking out against the woman and her bigoted sign is an easy win.

Except Earle-Sears is a Black Republican, so the Left have decided to attack her instead of the racist AWFL.

Like Rachel Bitecofer, who never fails to miss the point:

Yes. That's Winsome Earle-Sears.

What's your point, Rach?

She clearly thought this was some clever gotcha.

She never misses an opportunity to make a fool of herself.

There is no problem.

Rachel doesn't see it either. She just wanted to attack Earle-Sears.

Recommended

In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In the Wake of Mar-a-Lago Raid (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Even dunces know being compared to Rachel is an insult.

They think we don't see them. We do.

Rachel screams into the void a lot.

It truly is.

This is who the Democrats really are.

Advertisement

Rachel didn't condemn the racist sign, you'll notice.

So yes, you've got it straight.

YUP. Because the Left are the racists here.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.


Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In the Wake of Mar-a-Lago Raid (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was Illegal In the U.K. (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread
Sam J.
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are the Most Glorious Times Ever!'
Doug P.
Normandy Neighbor's Nutty Narrative: Blair's Bonkers MAGA Meltdown
justmindy
J.K. Rowling Doesn't Mince Words About a 'Trans' Neo-Nazi Who Will Be Sent to a Women's Prison
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In the Wake of Mar-a-Lago Raid (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement