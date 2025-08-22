What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Sears Gun Sign

Yesterday and this morning, Twitchy reported on the horribly racist sign that made an appearance at a speech given by Virginia's sitting Lt. Governor and the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Winsome Earle-Sears. That woman is connected to Earle-Sears' Democratic opponent, Abigail Spanberger. While Spanberger's team has issued a statement condemning the sign, Spanberger herself has been tight-lipped on condemning it.

Advertisement

It would seem easy, no? Democrats brand themselves as the party of anti-racists, so speaking out against the woman and her bigoted sign is an easy win.

Except Earle-Sears is a Black Republican, so the Left have decided to attack her instead of the racist AWFL.

Like Rachel Bitecofer, who never fails to miss the point:

Yes. That's Winsome Earle-Sears.

What's your point, Rach?

Where's the problem here, Jabba? — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) August 22, 2025

She clearly thought this was some clever gotcha.

She never misses an opportunity to make a fool of herself.

I see no problem there. pic.twitter.com/kMmd6OQcLO — General Grievous 🇺🇸 (@DookusRoyal) August 22, 2025

There is no problem.

I don’t see the point or the connection you’re trying to make here. “ThIs yOu?????” pic.twitter.com/DDCm5Gm2LW — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) August 22, 2025

Rachel doesn't see it either. She just wanted to attack Earle-Sears.

Yes, she's a marine veteran, which means she's a marksman, and it means she is more adept than 90% of all cops in America with a firearm, dunce — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) August 22, 2025

Even dunces know being compared to Rachel is an insult.

A bunch of racists have liked this post. https://t.co/mzLiyGdZIj — Owllaw Cowboy (@OwllawCowboy) August 22, 2025

They think we don't see them. We do.

Rachel screams into the void:

"I'm not pwned."



The Void: "She's a Marine, you idiot." https://t.co/DQTRPQsBqr pic.twitter.com/yEqjuFVVAq — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) August 22, 2025

Rachel screams into the void a lot.

Watching this backfire on you in real-time is outright hilarious. https://t.co/9yGAh6nBC1 — TheDarkRenegade(Meat Bat) (@RenegadeMarine7) August 22, 2025

It truly is.

Leftist being racist agains a Veteran. All because she does not support Leftist politics. https://t.co/Yxy0CKxPCQ — matthew jones (@greatimp) August 22, 2025

This is who the Democrats really are.

So let me get this straight...



A racist white Democrat holds up a sign, directed at Winsome, that says "Blacks can't share my water fountain" & your response is to be an even bigger racist by suggesting that black women/people should be stripped of their 2A rights? https://t.co/O2sDqvNbXy — AR15ONA (@Shinedown1911) August 22, 2025

Advertisement

Rachel didn't condemn the racist sign, you'll notice.

So yes, you've got it straight.

They like when we are ignorant and weak.



What truly unsettles them is a black individual who is informed, principled, and armed with both knowledge and the means to defend themselves. https://t.co/7hwVqqniTF — 🔫UR a Smart A**, Carl🔫 (@Ur_a_Smartass_C) August 22, 2025

YUP. Because the Left are the racists here.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.





Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.



