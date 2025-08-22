What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Sears Gun Sign

Yesterday and this morning, Twitchy reported on the horribly racist sign that made an appearance at a speech given by Virginia's sitting Lt. Governor and the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Winsome Earle-Sears. That woman is connected to Earle-Sears' Democratic opponent, Abigail Spanberger. While Spanberger's team has issued a statement condemning the sign, Spanberger herself has been tight-lipped on condemning it.
It would seem easy, no? Democrats brand themselves as the party of anti-racists, so speaking out against the woman and her bigoted sign is an easy win.
Except Earle-Sears is a Black Republican, so the Left have decided to attack her instead of the racist AWFL.
Like Rachel Bitecofer, who never fails to miss the point:
This you??? https://t.co/5FEn5hyAHT pic.twitter.com/iWw5l1SrmN— Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) August 22, 2025
Yes. That's Winsome Earle-Sears.
What's your point, Rach?
Where's the problem here, Jabba?— Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) August 22, 2025
She clearly thought this was some clever gotcha.
August 22, 2025
She never misses an opportunity to make a fool of herself.
I see no problem there. pic.twitter.com/kMmd6OQcLO— General Grievous 🇺🇸 (@DookusRoyal) August 22, 2025
There is no problem.
I don’t see the point or the connection you’re trying to make here. “ThIs yOu?????” pic.twitter.com/DDCm5Gm2LW— Jake13th 🏴☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) August 22, 2025
Rachel doesn't see it either. She just wanted to attack Earle-Sears.
Yes, she's a marine veteran, which means she's a marksman, and it means she is more adept than 90% of all cops in America with a firearm, dunce— Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) August 22, 2025
Even dunces know being compared to Rachel is an insult.
A bunch of racists have liked this post. https://t.co/mzLiyGdZIj— Owllaw Cowboy (@OwllawCowboy) August 22, 2025
They think we don't see them. We do.
Rachel screams into the void:— Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) August 22, 2025
"I'm not pwned."
The Void: "She's a Marine, you idiot." https://t.co/DQTRPQsBqr pic.twitter.com/yEqjuFVVAq
Rachel screams into the void a lot.
Watching this backfire on you in real-time is outright hilarious. https://t.co/9yGAh6nBC1— TheDarkRenegade(Meat Bat) (@RenegadeMarine7) August 22, 2025
It truly is.
Leftist being racist agains a Veteran. All because she does not support Leftist politics. https://t.co/Yxy0CKxPCQ— matthew jones (@greatimp) August 22, 2025
This is who the Democrats really are.
So let me get this straight...— AR15ONA (@Shinedown1911) August 22, 2025
A racist white Democrat holds up a sign, directed at Winsome, that says "Blacks can't share my water fountain" & your response is to be an even bigger racist by suggesting that black women/people should be stripped of their 2A rights? https://t.co/O2sDqvNbXy
Rachel didn't condemn the racist sign, you'll notice.
So yes, you've got it straight.
They like when we are ignorant and weak.— 🔫UR a Smart A**, Carl🔫 (@Ur_a_Smartass_C) August 22, 2025
What truly unsettles them is a black individual who is informed, principled, and armed with both knowledge and the means to defend themselves. https://t.co/7hwVqqniTF
YUP. Because the Left are the racists here.
