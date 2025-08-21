Eric Swalwell Gets Reality Nuked After Claiming DC Crime Is UP Since Trump's...
No One Was Above the Law? NBC News Believes Dems' Mortgage Fraud Woes Are Politically Motivated Attacks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:10 AM on August 21, 2025
@WhiteTallon

Over the last several weeks, we've told you about a few prominent Democrats who are in hot water over allegations of mortgage fraud, including NY AG Letitia James, Adam Schiff, and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

The only question that the media should be asking is: Did they break the law? But we don't have a media, we have propagandists and stenographers, and they're circling the wagons for the Democrats.

Here's more:

In recent weeks, President Donald Trump’s administration has levied mortgage fraud allegations against three Democratic officials.

The latest came Wednesday, when Trump, who has been sharply critical of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies, posted to his Truth Social platform that Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook “must resign, now!!!”

His post came after William Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, alleged in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi that Cook, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud.” Pulte’s letter claimed that Cook falsified her residence statuses for her properties in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Atlanta.

The move followed recent efforts targeting Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who was a leading figure in Trump’s impeachments, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who successfully sued Trump and his company over what her office said were fraudulent misrepresentations of his wealth and financial statements that he used to get favorable rates on bank loans and insurance policies that he otherwise would not have been able to obtain.

NBC is working on an epic ratio.

Exactly our thoughts.

Yeah, NBC News.

We thought no one was above the law?

That's solid advice.

They're clowns.

Right. Remember how the Left said if you did nothing wrong, you had nothing to hide?

Democrats aren't familiar with that, we know. But it is a thing, NBC News.

Definitely.

Bingo.

That's (D)ifferent.

