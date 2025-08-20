Vice President Vance HUMILIATES Privileged White Leftists Who Oppose D.C. Crime Crackdown (WATCH)

Vice President J.D. Vance grew up in poverty, which means he understands the majority of Americans better than the Leftists who sneer at him (and us).

In D.C., those Leftists continue protesting against the Trump administration's plan to clean up the city -- making it safer for the residents of high-crime areas and visitors to the city. They're doing so out of oppositional defiance to President Trump, of course. It's a Pavlovian response: President Trump is in favor of Issue Y, so the Left automatically opposes it.

But all they're really doing is taking the losing side of yet another issue. And it shows -- voter registration trends are very bad news for Democrats.

Now Vance is shaming these Leftists.

WATCH:

VP Vance on protests outside Union Station: "It's bizarre that we have a bunch of old, primarily white people out there protesting the policies that keep people safe when they've never felt danger in their entire lives."pic.twitter.com/BQK6HWrKt2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 20, 2025

Where's the lie?

Or perhaps these old white people are ‘paid protestors’ supplementing their social security benefits and care very little for what they're protesting. That’s a much better thought than them being fruit loops on community safety.https://t.co/KGu8BgUfGy — John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) August 20, 2025

That, too.

In other news: DC is now so safe that elderly people can protest without fear. — Poetrypainter (@poetrypainter) August 20, 2025

We notice they weren't mugged or carjacked.

Exactly. The old White people live in the wealthier and safer areas of DC. Why are they protesting policies that help the poorer residents that happen to skew more minority have the same safety they have? — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) August 20, 2025

Because they're the actual racists.

The best part is if they had tried protesting outside of Union Station about two weeks ago they would have been mugged — Dick Hammer (@Ferraro41) August 20, 2025

They fail to realize this.

What you have here are boomers brainwashed by CNN and MSNBC to reflexively take the opposite position of Trump no matter how ridiculous. — Get More Sunshine (@tomroberts97) August 20, 2025

Democrats have single-digit leads with seniors aged 65+ and this is the result.

'White" ??? This is gonna be fuel for the left. Bad move JD. 🙀 https://t.co/UvBOGZGukO — Memaw the Cat 🇺🇸 (@Memaw_Cat) August 20, 2025

No, it's not.

We all see that these protesters are White and old.

There's a reason why.

The contempt that JD Vance telegraphs here needs to become commonplace when a GOP politician speaks. Next time suggest that they be exiled somewhere they can get a taste of that danger https://t.co/pxRsFzhwTx — Nolan E. Scott (@NolanE67826) August 20, 2025

Those protesters deserve nothing but contempt.

The Left doesn't care.

Will be portayed as a modern Kent State in DC. https://t.co/Z6knEKgua6 — Christopher Siddall (@CSSiddall) August 20, 2025

Probably.

In other news, DC is now so safe that elderly people can protest without fear. https://t.co/am4OQSJJ9w — Poetrypainter (@poetrypainter) August 20, 2025

Hey, Lefties: the proper response to all this is 'Thank you.'

