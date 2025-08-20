Vice President Vance HUMILIATES Privileged White Leftists Who Oppose D.C. Crime Crackdown (WATCH)

Scott Jennings Drops More TRUTH BOMBS About America's History, Slavery, and the Civil...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 20, 2025
AP Photo/Lauren Leigh Bacho

Vice President J.D. Vance grew up in poverty, which means he understands the majority of Americans better than the Leftists who sneer at him (and us).

In D.C., those Leftists continue protesting against the Trump administration's plan to clean up the city -- making it safer for the residents of high-crime areas and visitors to the city. They're doing so out of oppositional defiance to President Trump, of course. It's a Pavlovian response: President Trump is in favor of Issue Y, so the Left automatically opposes it. 

But all they're really doing is taking the losing side of yet another issue. And it shows -- voter registration trends are very bad news for Democrats.

Now Vance is shaming these Leftists.

WATCH:

Where's the lie?

That, too.

We notice they weren't mugged or carjacked.

Because they're the actual racists.

They fail to realize this.

Democrats have single-digit leads with seniors aged 65+ and this is the result.

No, it's not.

We all see that these protesters are White and old.

There's a reason why.

Those protesters deserve nothing but contempt.

The Left doesn't care.

Probably.

Hey, Lefties: the proper response to all this is 'Thank you.'

