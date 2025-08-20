Do You Hear Yourself? Leftist Ghoul Doubles Down on Insulting the Memory of Corey Comperatore

Tulsi Gabbard Slashes ODNI Waste, Saves Taxpayers Millions with Bold 40% Workforce Cut
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 20, 2025
Twitchy

Earlier, we told you about Armand Domalewski, a Kamala Harris supporter who thinks it's really funny Gavin Newsom's campaign is mocking the Butler assassination attempt on President Trump.

Retired firefighter Corey Comperatore, a husband and father, died. It was a tragedy -- a tragedy born of the Left's increasingly violent anti-Trump rhetoric. The Left spent the past decade calling President Trump Hitler and an 'existential threat' to democracy and freedom.

They wanted someone to try and harm President Trump. On July 13 of last year, someone did. And Corey Comperatore died because of it.

President Trump has said God saved his life, which means the godless Leftists think Trump believes Comperatore had to die.

The Left are ghouls. Full stop.

They erected a statue to Comperatore in Pennsylvania.

How does Armand and the Newsom campaign think this mockery will play in the Keystone State?

Hint: not well.

No, he's saying President Trump is the one saying Comperatore had to die to save him.

Which is not something President Trump has ever said or implied.

Crazy commie.

There are no depths to which they won't sink in an attempt to smear President Trump.

They do not hear themselves.

