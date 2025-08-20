Do You Hear Yourself? Leftist Ghoul Doubles Down on Insulting the Memory of Corey Comperatore

Earlier, we told you about Armand Domalewski, a Kamala Harris supporter who thinks it's really funny Gavin Newsom's campaign is mocking the Butler assassination attempt on President Trump.

Advertisement

Retired firefighter Corey Comperatore, a husband and father, died. It was a tragedy -- a tragedy born of the Left's increasingly violent anti-Trump rhetoric. The Left spent the past decade calling President Trump Hitler and an 'existential threat' to democracy and freedom.

They wanted someone to try and harm President Trump. On July 13 of last year, someone did. And Corey Comperatore died because of it.

President Trump has said God saved his life, which means the godless Leftists think Trump believes Comperatore had to die.

your recurring reminder that Donald Trump believes it was God’s will that Corey Comperatore died so he could live https://t.co/iqLY9Dic76 pic.twitter.com/NUuAf4gpTg — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) August 20, 2025

The Left are ghouls. Full stop.

This is good, Amanda. Now your meme making light of the assassination attempt is even funnier because it’s totally justified. Because Trump. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 20, 2025

They erected a statue to Comperatore in Pennsylvania.

How does Armand and the Newsom campaign think this mockery will play in the Keystone State?

Hint: not well.

So it's your contention that Corey *had* to die to save Trump? Is that your idea? — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) August 20, 2025

No, he's saying President Trump is the one saying Comperatore had to die to save him.

Which is not something President Trump has ever said or implied.

Are you a normie lib or a crazy commie? — John Wright (@FalterKathleen) August 20, 2025

Crazy commie.

That quote is about him thanking God for his own survival, not saying Comperatore had to die for it.



You can’t critically read with a brain fried with TDS all the time. — Buddy (@phillipminestri) August 20, 2025

There are no depths to which they won't sink in an attempt to smear President Trump.

"thank you God for saving me"



"OMG TRUMP THINKS IT WAS GODS WILL FOR A MAN TO DIE"



Do you hear yourself? Like read the tweet before posting? — deiworkwear (@deiworkwea79409) August 20, 2025

They do not hear themselves.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



