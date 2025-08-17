THIS Is Why We Defunded PBS: David Brooks Calls GOP Redistricting a WWI 'Mustard Gas' Attack on Democracy

Leftist 'Martyr' Meltdown: DC Metro Fare Evasion Turns Pro-Hamas Activist into Poster Chil...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 17, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left keeps escalating its violent rhetoric against President Trump and the GOP. For years, Trump has been 'Hitler' and the GOP 'Nazis.'

It's an incitement to violence. One that's led to two assassination attempts against President Trump.

New York Times journo David Brooks went on PBS to continue the rhetoric by likening it to a WWI mustard gas attack.

WATCH:

Total mystery.

They think we're stupid.

Nope.

Far too generous.

It sure does.

Again.

An absolute basket case.

That's (D)ifferent.

Drama queens welcome at PBS.

YUP.

Not nearly enough.

There is no intellectual prowess here.

Way to trivialize all those deaths, David.

