THIS Is Why We Defunded PBS: David Brooks Calls GOP Redistricting a WWI 'Mustard Gas' Attack on Democracy

The Left keeps escalating its violent rhetoric against President Trump and the GOP. For years, Trump has been 'Hitler' and the GOP 'Nazis.'

It's an incitement to violence. One that's led to two assassination attempts against President Trump.

New York Times journo David Brooks went on PBS to continue the rhetoric by likening it to a WWI mustard gas attack.

WATCH:

PBS’ David Brooks likens Trump redistricting effort to Germans attacking civilians in WW1: Says Trump ordered a “mustard gas" attack on democracy.



It’s a real mystery why taxpayers didn’t want to continue subsidizing this flaming garbage. pic.twitter.com/Q6VYF20dd6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 17, 2025

Total mystery.

Do they really think the American people can't just look up the states and the representation numbers and do the math on which party does more gerrymandering?



It is not the Republicans — Brian Keith Tinney (@TaboohBKT) August 17, 2025

They think we're stupid.

Can anyone remember the last time David Brooks said anything remotely sane or insightful? — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) August 17, 2025

Nope.

Calling them flaming garbage is perhaps a bit too generous. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) August 17, 2025

Far too generous.

This is just stupid and reeks of desperation. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) August 17, 2025

It sure does.

The sky is falling, again. — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) August 17, 2025

Again.

David Brooks is a good example of how the person whom you think is a serious expert is really just a basket case who has learned how to put on a show, or worse still, a criminal taking money from taxpayers. https://t.co/Si8Ae68RvN — Eric-Clifford Graf (@graf_ec) August 17, 2025

An absolute basket case.

NY Times "conservative" David Brooks says that anti-democratic Gerrymandering started with Trump. Stunning ignorance. He gives the Left a pass, only cautioning them against following what Texas is doing. Have you seen the districts in California? Illinois? Maryland? the… https://t.co/vAEZOn7htg — Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) August 17, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

If you can't be an MSNBC drama queen, try PBS: https://t.co/EK15aT2j53 — Hellforthecompany (@Biercesghost) August 17, 2025

Drama queens welcome at PBS.

And this is one of the many reasons we wanted PBS defunded https://t.co/8YB5467TnZ — AimeeBill (@AimeeBill2023) August 17, 2025

YUP.

PBS hack is showing America exactly why it was right that President Trump defunded PBS.



He attacks Republicans redistricting even though Democrats have already done it and far worse.



You don’t hate legacy media, PBS, or NPR nearly enough. https://t.co/g7hOdSFjPe — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 17, 2025

Not nearly enough.

Hyperbole like this is too often misconstrued as a sign of great intellectual prowess, when it is really nothing more than evidence of utter ignorance. https://t.co/hQAimlLxw5 — SinglemaltScotch (WaterCannon/RubberBullets) (@Singlemalt_18) August 17, 2025

There is no intellectual prowess here.

During World War I, German mustard gas attacks resulted in approximately 90,000 deaths out of over 1.3 million casualties.#DavidBrooks is an awful putz of a man. What a disgrace. Some liable lawsuits need to start being filed. https://t.co/aGlDjSbX1k — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) August 17, 2025

Way to trivialize all those deaths, David.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



