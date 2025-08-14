NJ Journo DELETES Account After Defending Illegal Migrant's Deadly Drunk Driving Record

When this writer says her jaw dropped when she read this post, she's not lying.

It's that brazen an attempt to diminish the crimes of an illegal immigrant. One that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, is fighting to keep in this nation.

It was so bad that after this writer published her piece, author Dana DiFilippo deleted her entire account.

But we snagged a screenshot:





The undocumented immigrant at the center of immigration fight between Trump and NJ's governor had a largely clean driving record, despite prior DUI arrests, via @snietomunoz https://t.co/1Lsoc1Zjpf — Dana DiFilippo (@DanaDiFilippo) August 14, 2025

Excuse us?

'Largely clean driving record, despite prior DUI arrests' ... are you serious, Dana?

Oh, by the way, the illegal immigrant -- Raul Luna-Perez -- is in custody because he drove drunk and killed a woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

The detention hearing for the undocumented immigrant accused in a deadly Lakewood crash was delayed Wednesday after his lawyers asked for more time to address immigration issues tied to the case, which has been the focus of White House attacks on Gov. Phil Murphy. Raul Luna-Perez, 43, is accused of driving drunk on July 26 and crossing into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision that killed a woman and her 11-year-old daughter. The Trump administration has said Murphy, a Democrat, is to blame because of a state sanctuary policy for undocumented immigrants. Appearing before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan in Ocean County, attorneys for Luna-Perez said Wednesday they wanted to delay the detention hearing “in light of immigration issues.” Ryan rescheduled it for Monday afternoon. New Jersey’s bail reform law requires prosecutors to argue to a judge that defendants in some criminal cases should be jailed before trial. A separate judge on July 31 freed Luna-Perez and ordered him confined to his home pending trial, but a second detention hearing was scheduled after Ocean County prosecutors filed additional charges against him.

So that's two more American lives, including a child's life, ended thanks to the Democrats' open borders, sanctuary-city policies.

And Dana here runs interference for the drunk driver.

OMFG. I posted the tweet below on the assumption that his DUIs resulted in no harm.



He f***ing killed someone!



WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU? https://t.co/LrfbQ3UKNQ — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) August 14, 2025

Everything is wrong with Dana.

He's not a criminal if you don't count his crimes — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 14, 2025

'Killing people by driving drunk isn't a crime' - Dana DiFilippo

White lib women remain undefeated — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 14, 2025

They are a scourge.

And you well know he killed an 11 yr old kid drunk driving and you claim this illegal had a "largely clean driving record."



Liberalism is a mental disorder. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) August 14, 2025

It really is a mental disorder.

"Largely clean"? Do you know how many drunk driving incidents it took to kill my 16 year old sister on her way home from a babysitting job? One. Every DUI is an attempted murder. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) August 14, 2025

We are so genuinely sorry.

"despite prior DUI arrests"



Are you high, Sis? — Dana (@OhMelodylane) August 14, 2025

High or stupid. Or both.

You going to follow that up with an argument that drunk driving is part of immigrant culture? — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) August 14, 2025

And scold us for being racist for opposing it.

Whew. I'm glad to know the guy busted MULTIPLE TIMES for DUI didn't do anything truly dangerous like get caught going 6 MPH over the speed limit when he wasn't drunk off his a**. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) August 14, 2025

He just killed two innocent people. No biggie.

You don't hate journalists enough. You think you do. But you don't. — Lorien1973 (@Lorien19731) August 14, 2025

We do not.

“Largely clean despite DUI arrestS” is the new “fiery but mostly peaceful” https://t.co/9uZTCEIPTd — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 14, 2025

It sure is.

Literally the only aspect of someone’s driving record I care about is if they have A DUI! Speeding, rolling stop, illegal turn n red? Who gives a F?! https://t.co/ELBJMTkTPm — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 14, 2025

Drunk driving kills.

It’s a little-known fact that everyone is allowed a couple of DUIs. https://t.co/0QA57yOjLP — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 14, 2025

But only if you're in the country illegally.

I bet there are lots of folks who’ve lost friends and family to someone driving while intoxicated who would disagree it’s not a serious crime https://t.co/3ByFioXRaU — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) August 14, 2025

Far too many people.

“largely clean driving record, despite prior DUI arrests” https://t.co/mjVnPbOYvE — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 14, 2025

She wrote that with a straight face.

' ... how was the play?'

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

