NJ Journo DELETES Account After Defending Illegal Migrant's Deadly Drunk Driving Record

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 14, 2025
Meme screenshot

When this writer says her jaw dropped when she read this post, she's not lying.

It's that brazen an attempt to diminish the crimes of an illegal immigrant. One that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, is fighting to keep in this nation.

It was so bad that after this writer published her piece, author Dana DiFilippo deleted her entire account.

But we snagged a screenshot:


Excuse us? 

'Largely clean driving record, despite prior DUI arrests' ... are you serious, Dana?

Oh, by the way, the illegal immigrant -- Raul Luna-Perez -- is in custody because he drove drunk and killed a woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

The detention hearing for the undocumented immigrant accused in a deadly Lakewood crash was delayed Wednesday after his lawyers asked for more time to address immigration issues tied to the case, which has been the focus of White House attacks on Gov. Phil Murphy.

Raul Luna-Perez, 43, is accused of driving drunk on July 26 and crossing into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision that killed a woman and her 11-year-old daughter. The Trump administration has said Murphy, a Democrat, is to blame because of a state sanctuary policy for undocumented immigrants.

Appearing before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan in Ocean County, attorneys for Luna-Perez said Wednesday they wanted to delay the detention hearing “in light of immigration issues.” Ryan rescheduled it for Monday afternoon.

New Jersey’s bail reform law requires prosecutors to argue to a judge that defendants in some criminal cases should be jailed before trial. A separate judge on July 31 freed Luna-Perez and ordered him confined to his home pending trial, but a second detention hearing was scheduled after Ocean County prosecutors filed additional charges against him.

So that's two more American lives, including a child's life, ended thanks to the Democrats' open borders, sanctuary-city policies.

And Dana here runs interference for the drunk driver.

Everything is wrong with Dana.

'Killing people by driving drunk isn't a crime' - Dana DiFilippo

They are a scourge.

It really is a mental disorder.

We are so genuinely sorry.

High or stupid. Or both.

And scold us for being racist for opposing it.

He just killed two innocent people. No biggie.

We do not.

It sure is.

Drunk driving kills.

But only if you're in the country illegally.

Far too many people.

She wrote that with a straight face.

' ... how was the play?'

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CRIME DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW JERSEY SANCTUARY CITIES

