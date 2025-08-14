Zohran Mamdani Snags the Coveted Furry Endorsement As O'Rourke Calls Him 'Exciting'

Brian Tyler Cohen Fails to Live Up to 'No Lie' Podcast Name With...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Democrats are coalescing around New York Mayoral candidate (and avowed commie) Zohran Mamdani. Jerry Nadler, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders have all endorsed him, and now Robert Francis O'Rourke is singing Mamdani's praises.

WATCH:

Hey, Beto? Don't you have bigger things to worry about, like TX contempt charges?

He's like Gavin Newsom, another guy who can't sit still when he talks.

We all know how that worked out for the Russians.

This writer is reading 'Forgotten Man' by Amity Shlaes, and in it, she learned the USSR was basically broke a decade after the revolution.

There's a lesson here.

One New York and the Democrats seem determined to learn the hard way.

Truth.

EL. OH. EL.

Beta males.

'I Don't Even Know What You DO for a Living': Scott Jennings Nukes Julie Roginsky From Orbit
Grateful Calvin
They got theirs, now they want to pull the ladder up for the rest of us.

In the name of 'equality,' of course.

He sure is.

The Left would love Hitler if he opposed Trump.

None of it good.

The entire Democratic Party is embracing communism. Reject it.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN ZOHRAN MAMDANI

