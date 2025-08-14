Zohran Mamdani Snags the Coveted Furry Endorsement As O'Rourke Calls Him 'Exciting'

Democrats are coalescing around New York Mayoral candidate (and avowed commie) Zohran Mamdani. Jerry Nadler, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders have all endorsed him, and now Robert Francis O'Rourke is singing Mamdani's praises.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Beto O'Rourke says Zohran Mamdani is "one of the most exciting people in American politics"



pic.twitter.com/ITRuCzLVDQ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 14, 2025

Hey, Beto? Don't you have bigger things to worry about, like TX contempt charges?

From the looks of his body language. Bro upped his add script or is hitting the Biden booger sugar. — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) August 14, 2025

He's like Gavin Newsom, another guy who can't sit still when he talks.

And Lenin was one of the most exciting people in Russian politics. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) August 14, 2025

We all know how that worked out for the Russians.

This writer is reading 'Forgotten Man' by Amity Shlaes, and in it, she learned the USSR was basically broke a decade after the revolution.

There's a lesson here.

One New York and the Democrats seem determined to learn the hard way.

Of course he said that. Beto is a leftist stooge, he’d say the Earth is flat if that were the leftist talking point of the day. — PatriotSnail🇺🇸 (@PatriotSnail) August 14, 2025

Truth.

EL. OH. EL.

Who sits like that? — Jeff Sheets🇺🇲 (@JeffSheets2) August 14, 2025

Beta males.

It seems every politician who supports communism is the son or daughter of a millionaire. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 14, 2025

They got theirs, now they want to pull the ladder up for the rest of us.

In the name of 'equality,' of course.

Beto is the Washington Generals of politics. 😂 https://t.co/a8tYEMUhuM — Sports Law Dude (@SportsLawDude) August 14, 2025

He sure is.

Imagine what Beto would have to say about Hitler.

"The joy with which he ran his campaign."

Mentions NOTHING about Mamdani wanting Global Intifada. Obviously a feature for him, not a bug. Evil. https://t.co/CFv6C1q4VM — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) August 14, 2025

The Left would love Hitler if he opposed Trump.

The fact that they're associated with each other says a lot and none if it's good. https://t.co/cJVZb2e8Az — James Pyles (@jamespyles) August 14, 2025

None of it good.

Beto wants to bring communism to Texas. It's time for Texans to stand up and say No to the democrats. https://t.co/sxsTE97DNU — Windy Palmer (@SaqqaraBN) August 14, 2025

The entire Democratic Party is embracing communism. Reject it.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.