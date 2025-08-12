Seventh Suspect Arrested In Viral Cincinnati Beating, Police Say Attack Was COORDINATED
No One Is Above the Law! TX AG Paxton Seeks to Hold 'Beto' O'Rourke In CONTEMPT for Defying Court Order

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Just yesterday, we told you about Jonathan Turley warning Robert Francis O'Rourke that he was entering the FO stage of FAFO. 

Last Friday, a judge issued an order blocking O'Rourke from fundraising for his Democratic colleagues who fled Texas to prevent a quorum and delay a vote on redistricting the Lone Star State.

Good old Beto said 'f**k the rules' and that he'd do whatever it took to win (which is saying something, for a guy who has lost every election he's been in).

Now Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to hold O'Rourke in contempt for violating the court order:

Lock him up.

She's correct.

Way past time.

Heh.

Tinfoil or NOT? You Decide --> DAMNING Thread Ties Nick Fuentes to January 6th In a Very TROUBLING Way
Sam J.
We'd frame it.

That's our facial expression, too!

Here's hoping he follows through.

They do not.

Yes, it does.

No one is above the law, after all.

