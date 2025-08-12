No One Is Above the Law! TX AG Paxton Seeks to Hold 'Beto' O'Rourke In CONTEMPT for Defying Court Order

Just yesterday, we told you about Jonathan Turley warning Robert Francis O'Rourke that he was entering the FO stage of FAFO.

Last Friday, a judge issued an order blocking O'Rourke from fundraising for his Democratic colleagues who fled Texas to prevent a quorum and delay a vote on redistricting the Lone Star State.

Good old Beto said 'f**k the rules' and that he'd do whatever it took to win (which is saying something, for a guy who has lost every election he's been in).

Now Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to hold O'Rourke in contempt for violating the court order:

BREAKING: I'm taking action to hold Robert Francis O'Rourke in contempt for violating a court order and scamming Texans.



Beto is about to find out that running your mouth and ignoring the rule of law has consequences in Texas.



It's time to lock him up. pic.twitter.com/JZO4cbBkt1 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 12, 2025

In my history diving, I've become convinced that the rationale for why Democrats and neocons feel so free to play loosely with US laws is that they truly feel that the idea of a nation-state is antiquated. Their master is supranational frameworks and they protect each other.… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) August 12, 2025

Please let there be follow through. Its way past time for accountability and consequences. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 12, 2025

Christmas, please come early 🙏🏻 — The Conscious Observer (@Revolution_Eyez) August 12, 2025

Ken, please make sure somebody posts a picture of him doing the perp walk. We live by rules, and those who do not live by the rules, must suffer the consequences. You’re doing a great job with Texas, by the way. You have a big fan, here in Indiana. 👍 — crabby old man (@ManCrabby51667) August 12, 2025

Furries don’t do well in jail. https://t.co/TDbnLg1cjq — Bob Salera (@BobSalera) August 12, 2025

Open defiance of a court order has consequences. https://t.co/KSoLuKdm9A — Connor Ellington (@RealConbo) August 12, 2025

