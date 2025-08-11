Jonathan Turley Explains Why Beto O'Rourke's 'F**k the Rules' Tantrum Has BACKFIRE Written All Over It

Beto O'Rourke's PAC called Powered By People was one of the organizations funding runaway Texas Democrats' stunt to "save democracy" by blocking the democratic process from taking place and fleeing the state while stalling votes from taking place.

Texas Attorney General took that to court and came out victorious, at least for now:

A Tarrant County judge on Friday temporarily blocked former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and his political group from raising or spending money after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused them of bribery by helping Democrats flee the state to block GOP redistricting. O'Rourke's group, Powered by People, had told Hearst Newspapers earlier in the week that it urged Democrats to carry out the walkout and agreed to front the costs of lodging and transportation. The group continued to fundraise, even as Paxton launched an investigation into the effort. Paxton said in a statement Friday that the group was “operating a misleading financial-influence scheme." Tarrant County Presiding Judge Megan Fahey sided with the state and set a hearing for Aug. 19 for a more permanent injunction.

O'Rourke vowed to appeal and is now using rhetoric like this:

"F**k the rules, we are going to win whatever it takes." - Beto O'Rourke, dude who can’t win an election no matter what it takes

pic.twitter.com/QJm2nd9hae — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 9, 2025

Really, Beto? And these are the people who call Trump the threat to constitutional order? Of course they are.

Jonathan Turley has explained how O'Rourke has been given a shovel and just keeps digging himself a deeper hole:

Beto O’Rourke clearly believes that the combination of profanity and illegality is just the ticket for Democrats in 2026: “F**k the rules, we are going to win whatever it takes.” After a ruling against him in court, he seems to have dispensed with democracy in favor of anarchy. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 10, 2025

"Saving democracy by destroying democracy" is the current Democrat brand.

But at least Beto has provided a compelling legal argument... for the other side:

...As his lawyers appeal the ruling of the Texas judge over his group's alleged funding of Democratic legislators who fled the state, his statement is likely to be highlighted in opposing briefs to show an utter disregard for the law and contempt for the judicial system... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 10, 2025

Keep talking, Robert Francis, you're doing great:

...O'Rourke appears to follow the John McEnroe school of appealing adverse rulings. The problem is that O'Rourke's court tantrum will only undermine his case and his cause going forward. "F**k the rules" is hardly a compelling argument for most judges. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 10, 2025

Dems like O'Rourke are everything they accuse the other side of being.

But at least he said the quiet part out loud. The whole operating system of Democrats “win whatever it takes”, whether it’s good for the country or not. https://t.co/lb3hRWCSoy — Latina with an A (@babyat50) August 11, 2025

And whenever a Democrat says "we need to save democracy," just remember that to them "democracy" means "Democrats."

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and hypocrisy.

