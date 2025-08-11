ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Democrats BIG MAD at Trump for Fighting Crime in DC...
Rachel Bitecofer's Pic-Dunk on MAGA Not Knowing What Dems REALLY Look Like Turns...
Mark Warner's Anti-Tulsi Gabbard Posts Just Keep Getting More and MORE Desperate. Huh,...
Politico Found Another 'Incredible Way to Cover Democrat Hypocrisy' (This Time About Redis...
VIP
Make Musk MAGA Again: JD Vance Says He Hopes Elon Returns to the...
FAKE NEWS: CNN Claims Trump Moved Obama, Bush Portraits to 'Hidden' Stairwell ......
Redditors in a Frenzy: Trump’s DC Cleanup Plan Sparks Outrage and Rapid Censorship...
Hochul’s Icy Burn: Dodging a Mamdani Endorsement with a Smug Side-Eye
Gray-Haired Grandstanding: The 8-Mile Human Chain of Leftist Virtue-Signaling Boomers
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Ten Year Amnesia: Attorney for Letitia James Hilariously Claims Trump’s DOJ Is Weaponized...
Eric Holder: Gerrymandering Is a Threat to Democracy but Dems Must Gerrymander to...
Bernie Sanders: JD Vance Who Grew Up Poor Doesn’t Have Anything to Say...
VIP
Fostering Delusion Isn't Decency; It's Destructive

Jonathan Turley Explains Why Beto O'Rourke's 'F**k the Rules' Tantrum Has BACKFIRE Written All Over It

Doug P. | 10:45 AM on August 11, 2025
Sarah D.

Beto O'Rourke's PAC called Powered By People was one of the organizations funding runaway Texas Democrats' stunt to "save democracy" by blocking the democratic process from taking place and fleeing the state while stalling votes from taking place.

Advertisement

Texas Attorney General took that to court and came out victorious, at least for now:

A Tarrant County judge on Friday temporarily blocked former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and his political group from raising or spending money after  Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused them of bribery by helping Democrats flee the state to block GOP redistricting.

O'Rourke's group, Powered by People, had told Hearst Newspapers earlier in the week that it urged Democrats to carry out the walkout and agreed to front the costs of lodging and transportation. The group continued to fundraise, even as Paxton launched an investigation into the effort.

Paxton said in a statement Friday that the group was “operating a misleading financial-influence scheme." Tarrant County Presiding Judge Megan Fahey sided with the state and set a hearing for Aug. 19 for a more permanent injunction. 

O'Rourke vowed to appeal and is now using rhetoric like this:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Really, Beto? And these are the people who call Trump the threat to constitutional order? Of course they are.

Jonathan Turley has explained how O'Rourke has been given a shovel and just keeps digging himself a deeper hole: 

"Saving democracy by destroying democracy" is the current Democrat brand.

But at least Beto has provided a compelling legal argument... for the other side: 

Keep talking, Robert Francis, you're doing great: 

Advertisement

Dems like O'Rourke are everything they accuse the other side of being. 

And whenever a Democrat says "we need to save democracy," just remember that to them "democracy" means "Democrats." 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and hypocrisy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Democrats BIG MAD at Trump for Fighting Crime in DC (These Talking Points Are a DOOZY)
Sam J.
Rachel Bitecofer's Pic-Dunk on MAGA Not Knowing What Dems REALLY Look Like Turns Into MASSIVE Self-Own
Sam J.
Mark Warner's Anti-Tulsi Gabbard Posts Just Keep Getting More and MORE Desperate. Huh, Wonder WHY?!
Sam J.
FAKE NEWS: CNN Claims Trump Moved Obama, Bush Portraits to 'Hidden' Stairwell ... Yeah, Not So Much
Grateful Calvin
Redditors in a Frenzy: Trump’s DC Cleanup Plan Sparks Outrage and Rapid Censorship on Left-Leaning Forums
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement