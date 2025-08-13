Footlong Assault: Unhinged Leftist Learns the Hard Way You Don't Hurl Hoagies at Federal Law Enforcement

Hoo boy.

The Left is not taking President Trump's crackdown on D.C. crime well. Like, at all. Democrats have been whining about it for a couple of days now, and their Leftist base are protesting for the 'right' to live in crime-ridden hellholes.

But this?

This may be the funniest thing to come out of the whole debate so far, and it hasn't even been a week.

Watch as a Leftist decides the best way to express his frustration with law enforcement is to hurl a sandwich at them (NSFW language warning):

🚨 DC Just Got Federalized… And Within Hours A Man Assaults FBI With A 12" Hoagie Right To The Face 🥖👮‍♂️💥

The Man took off on foot running from them but was caught after a very brief foot pursuit after and arrested for assault and battery on a Federal agent.

What the hell is… pic.twitter.com/8RkDkMzu0d — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) August 12, 2025

Buddy, that was a mistake.

The way he tries to run off after assaulting a cop is just the stuff of comedy gold.

Enjoy jail.

Lots of FO going on these days.

The answer to that question can only be provided by psychiatrists and psychologists.

What matters is that yet again, Trump made the right decision and America is on the path to a better future. — Faded Daystar (@faded_daystar) August 12, 2025

And Democrats look like fools. Once again.

Do you know how much that hoagie cost in Washington DC? There were two crimes committed here. — Just Tracy (@TracyOnFire2020) August 12, 2025

Heh.

Here's the full video (NSFW language warning):

🚨UPDATE: 12" Footlong SUB ASSAULT — FULL VIDEO DROPS 🥖🚔

New video released shows the full lead up to the viral confrontation.

Turns out the guy in the pink shirt didn’t just randomly throw a giant sandwich at an FBI agent in federalized DC…



This NEW footage shows him… https://t.co/DFTDKPeGzb pic.twitter.com/T9QxXkHY9l — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) August 13, 2025

We love how the guy recording it knows exactly what's coming and encourages the sandwich-hurling Leftist to antagonize law enforcement.

Why is fighting crime so offensive to effeminate white liberal men? https://t.co/mh4Jzgvon8 — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) August 12, 2025

Because Orange Man Bad.

Manchild's very costly tantrum. That DC footlong cost him about $30. Felonious assault charge on Federal agent? Priceless https://t.co/PB65QCLWD2 — 🇺🇸🄳🅄🄽🄲🄰🄽🌎☮️🄶🄾🄾🄳🄸🄽🄶🇺🇸 (@GoodingDuncan) August 12, 2025

Very costly.

The waste of a sandwich should also be a felony, frankly.

It pretty much sums up the Democratic Party. https://t.co/jv62cRqpfU — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) August 12, 2025

Pretty much.

Best example of a person having a major TDS breakdown. Logical thinking is impossible on this level of TDS. 🤣 https://t.co/gStBVWjqqZ — Vigilant Squirrel (@NightSquirrel87) August 13, 2025

Far too many people are infected with TDS these days.

Gayest assault & battery charge ever. Pink shirt and shorts, hits law enforcement with a sandwich. https://t.co/oko39cIEtx — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) August 12, 2025

But you gotta admit it's funny.

This is the funniest crime I have ever seen. Assault with a 12 inch hoagie. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/N8zC8y9qBO — Debra Moge-Ultra MAGA (@DebraMoge) August 12, 2025

Leftists are not okay.

MORE. OF. THIS!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Start teaching these mentally unstable people that there are consequences to their actions https://t.co/TwDreJuBtI — Tiny meadow123 (@TMeadow123) August 12, 2025

This behavior stops when people start facing serious consequences.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten federal agents and police enforcing our laws and trying to keep our communities safe.

