Footlong Assault: Unhinged Leftist Learns the Hard Way You Don't Hurl Hoagies at Federal Law Enforcement

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 13, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Hoo boy.

The Left is not taking President Trump's crackdown on D.C. crime well. Like, at all. Democrats have been whining about it for a couple of days now, and their Leftist base are protesting for the 'right' to live in crime-ridden hellholes.

But this?

This may be the funniest thing to come out of the whole debate so far, and it hasn't even been a week.

Watch as a Leftist decides the best way to express his frustration with law enforcement is to hurl a sandwich at them (NSFW language warning):

Buddy, that was a mistake.

The way he tries to run off after assaulting a cop is just the stuff of comedy gold.

Enjoy jail.

Lots of FO going on these days.

And Democrats look like fools. Once again.

Heh.

Here's the full video (NSFW language warning):

We love how the guy recording it knows exactly what's coming and encourages the sandwich-hurling Leftist to antagonize law enforcement.

Because Orange Man Bad.

Very costly.

The waste of a sandwich should also be a felony, frankly.

Pretty much.

Far too many people are infected with TDS these days.

But you gotta admit it's funny.

Leftists are not okay.

This behavior stops when people start facing serious consequences.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten federal agents and police enforcing our laws and trying to keep our communities safe.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

