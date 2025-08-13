Gaslighter King Gavin Newsom Gets Ratioed Into ORBIT for Attacking Stephen Miller's Crime Stat TRUTHS

Do Democrats realize the Internet is a thing? That we have the ability to do our own research and not listen to the lies they and their media allies feed us?

Also, do Democrats realize we have eyes, ears, and brains that allow us to see for ourselves that crime in blue areas is a big problem?

Apparently not, because they keep trying to gaslight us on crime stats -- stats that have been proven to be doctored, as NBC News recently reported.

Someone should send that story to Gavin Newsom, because he thinks White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is gaslighting us on crime stats:

Gaslighting at its finest. https://t.co/h5XJIEFYMB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 12, 2025

Miller is not.

Newsom, however, is.

Gavin Newsom may be the greatest gaslighter in human history https://t.co/cLhQcBbtOT — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 12, 2025

Never forget. The man lies every time his lips move.

California has more crime than any state in the United States.



More illegals, more homeless, more debt, more mass s****ings, and more misery.



Gavin Newsom is a complete failure. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 12, 2025

A massive failure who has ruined a once-great state.

Why was that DC police official suspended recently, Governor French Laundry?



BTW, get all those homes in LA rebuilt yet? — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) August 12, 2025

Answer the questions, Gavin.

I've lived in one of California's biggest cities and visited many others.



They are riddled with homeless people and crime.@GavinNewsom is the gaslighter. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 12, 2025

Yes, he is.

F**k all the way off..pic.twitter.com/BfhyUfNSP1 — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) August 12, 2025

See, if they don't classify this violent home invasion as a crime, there was no crime committed.

But Miller is gaslighting.

Really wanna talk about gaslighting? pic.twitter.com/aWk3xTkuMT — charlie coks (@CharlieCoks) August 13, 2025

He's so bad at this.

The dude that a week ago said taxes in California are lower than those in Texas



(California is 13% ——- Texas is 0%)



Is teaching us about gaslighting



🤡 — Dr. Mike Libby MD. Esq. (@BasementLoner) August 12, 2025

His hypocrisy knows no bounds.

Gaslighting Gavin is currently leading Hochul and Pritzker as the most pathetic governor in America. Who will win? pic.twitter.com/ooRcWQMvxt — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) August 12, 2025

They all suck.

Why doesn't California report all crime statistics? pic.twitter.com/KNhZdmiV5h — Arkadalo™ (@Arkadalo) August 12, 2025

We all know why.

They literally just suspended a DC police captain for faking statistics https://t.co/kDYelgD9Cu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 12, 2025

He conveniently ignores this.

An entire season of HBO’s The Wire was literally about city LE officials cooking the crime stats for their own benefit. https://t.co/4NFR27DbLU — TJ Stonewall Jackson (@TJStonewall63) August 13, 2025

But it never happens! Newsom said so!

Reminder: A major city in your state has an app that maps the human s**t in the streets. https://t.co/NG8hL24MaG — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) August 12, 2025

Newsom lost his mind when Ron DeSantis pointed that out during their debate in 2023.

Blue states with the strictest gun laws have the highest number of crimes. Why? Because the criminals do not care about laws! https://t.co/KyzkXDgOQA — Firedude12 (@Firedude7899601) August 13, 2025

And Democrats do not care to enforce laws.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



