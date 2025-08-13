Gaslighter King Gavin Newsom Gets Ratioed Into ORBIT for Attacking Stephen Miller's Crime Stat TRUTHS

Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Eve...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Do Democrats realize the Internet is a thing? That we have the ability to do our own research and not listen to the lies they and their media allies feed us?

Also, do Democrats realize we have eyes, ears, and brains that allow us to see for ourselves that crime in blue areas is a big problem?

Apparently not, because they keep trying to gaslight us on crime stats -- stats that have been proven to be doctored, as NBC News recently reported.

Someone should send that story to Gavin Newsom, because he thinks White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is gaslighting us on crime stats:

Miller is not.

Newsom, however, is.

Never forget. The man lies every time his lips move.

A massive failure who has ruined a once-great state.

Answer the questions, Gavin.

Yes, he is.

See, if they don't classify this violent home invasion as a crime, there was no crime committed.

But Miller is gaslighting.

He's so bad at this.

His hypocrisy knows no bounds.

They all suck.

We all know why.

He conveniently ignores this.

But it never happens! Newsom said so!

Newsom lost his mind when Ron DeSantis pointed that out during their debate in 2023.

And Democrats do not care to enforce laws.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CALIFORNIA CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM

