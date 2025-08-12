WUT? MSNBC's Anand Giridharadas Isn't Afraid of D.C. Crime but He IS Afraid of THIS (WATCH)

There was a time the Democratic Party at least paid lip service to being tough on crime. Since the George Floyd BLM riots of 2020, however, they've made it very clear they have no interest in holding criminals accountable for their actions, and that they don't care how many innocent lives are harmed by their soft-on-crime policies.

President Trump, on the other hand, has decided to do something about crime in Washington, D.C. In cracking down, he's made the Left come even more unglued as they rally in favor of crime.

MSNBC's Anand Giridharadas isn't afraid of crime (he probably lives in a nice, safe community), but he told viewers what he is afraid of.

WATCH:

.MSNBC's @Anandwrites: "When I go to D.C., I’m not afraid of losing my wallet so much as I’m afraid of losing my vote. I’m not afraid of losing my wallet so much as I’m afraid that my children’s freedom to breathe will be stolen in a world where climate change policy is… pic.twitter.com/SR8y91lw7t — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 12, 2025

... wut?

Oh, we get it! He's afraid of President Trump.

Let's be clear: D.C.'s real crime problem is the insurrectionist fraudster crime family boss who wants to take it over.https://t.co/nQRWje76cB — The.Ink, from Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) August 12, 2025

There it is.

What a loon.

He should be more afraid of who cuts his hair. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 12, 2025

Ouch.

This pov represents about .000000001% of the people in DC.



Or anywhere else. — Keith 😬😬😬Burton (@bbeekk321) August 12, 2025

It's also inherently racist, because the majority of victims of D.C. crime are Black.

Bet he lives in a really nice area and his kids go to private schools. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) August 12, 2025

He's (D)ifferent, after all.

“When I go to D.C., I’m not afraid of losing my interocitor so much as I’m afraid of losing my vote.” pic.twitter.com/5Gt9ZWkkIf — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 12, 2025

Heh.

People who talk like this are just outing themselves as elitists.



When someone steals your car or assaults you, your perspective changes. When you sit in an ivory tower and conflate politics with safety, you’re so rich you’re unaffected — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) August 12, 2025

Bingo. This is actual privilege.

Let’s play a game where we put these lying grifters in different parts of DC at night and allow them to walk their way out. Have you seen I am Legend? Anand would be crying within 30 seconds. — Just A Dude (@JustADudeAZ) August 12, 2025

We notice none of them are posting videos of themselves walking around the dangerous parts of D.C. to 'prove' it's safe.

Wonder why.

The leftist who don't live or work in DC have the loudest opinions about how safe it is. This seems like an invitation to take his wallet next time he's in town. https://t.co/KiPxwXiSJo — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 12, 2025

It'd be so fun to watch him blame Trump for it, too.

Liberalism is a mental disorder. https://t.co/xWCGYb1o9M — RBe (@RBPundit) August 12, 2025

Yes, it is.

That's not even a word.

Things are going great for Democrats. Lol https://t.co/tJSuqLrhBO — Alex (@EuropaActual) August 12, 2025

Absolutely swimmingly.

