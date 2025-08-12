WUT? MSNBC's Anand Giridharadas Isn't Afraid of D.C. Crime but He IS Afraid of THIS (WATCH)

X Account Dedicated to Posting About D.C. Problems Wants to Push Back Against...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 12, 2025
ImgFlip

There was a time the Democratic Party at least paid lip service to being tough on crime. Since the George Floyd BLM riots of 2020, however, they've made it very clear they have no interest in holding criminals accountable for their actions, and that they don't care how many innocent lives are harmed by their soft-on-crime policies.

President Trump, on the other hand, has decided to do something about crime in Washington, D.C. In cracking down, he's made the Left come even more unglued as they rally in favor of crime.

MSNBC's Anand Giridharadas isn't afraid of crime (he probably lives in a nice, safe community), but he told viewers what he is afraid of.

WATCH:

... wut?

Oh, we get it! He's afraid of President Trump.

There it is.

What a loon.

Ouch.

It's also inherently racist, because the majority of victims of D.C. crime are Black.

He's (D)ifferent, after all.

Heh.

Bingo. This is actual privilege.

We notice none of them are posting videos of themselves walking around the dangerous parts of D.C. to 'prove' it's safe.

Wonder why.

It'd be so fun to watch him blame Trump for it, too.

Yes, it is.

That's not even a word.

Absolutely swimmingly.

