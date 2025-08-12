Stay Mad, Bro: Lefty Laments Lack of D.C. Statehood Thanks to Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema

Making Washington, D.C., a state would be disastrous for America and D.C.

But Democrats don't care about that. All they care about is adding two more seats to the Senate, and James Carville let that cat out of the bag the other day.

Advertisement

Thanks to former Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, that didn't happen.

D.C. could've been a state by now if it wasn't for these two pic.twitter.com/hYAPnU7Ipc — Nick Field (@nick_field90) August 11, 2025

Whatever else their faults, they're heroes for that.

How did that work out for you getting rid of Manchin? Enjoying having Senator Jim Justice instead? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 12, 2025

Womp, womp.

Last thing in the world, literally, America wants.



Without the Federal subsidy, DC (with a near zero tax base) would be bankrupt, and even more crime-ridden, in six weeks.



The only reason partisan Democrats want DC to be a State is to add two more Dem Senate seats. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) August 12, 2025

Bingo.

Well, yeah.

Well, them and the Constitution. — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) August 12, 2025

That pesky Constitution.

Or Article 1 , Section 8 , clause 17 — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) August 12, 2025

Oh, look: the primary-source citation!

Thank God for them. — TamponTim: Chinese Secret Agent 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@GoVols37872) August 12, 2025

Amen.

He forgot about that.

DC was never meant to be a state. The Founders intentionally made a federal city, under the sole and exclusive control of the federal government, as the nation’s capital. It has always been that way, and no leftist will ever change it, no matter how much crying they do. https://t.co/qgIVWiSniA — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 12, 2025

Thank goodness.

There’s also this tricky thing called the Constitution. The Constitution would have to be amended to make the Capital the 51st state. https://t.co/8sFQdarO4o — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) August 11, 2025

Good luck getting states to ratify that.

If it weren't for Senators of the United States representing the positions and interests of their citizens, lots of bad ideas would've happened. https://t.co/e1aSkL4e5G — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 12, 2025

Lots of bad ideas.

If you don’t like the timeline where the filibuster is intact, I got really bad news for you about the timeline where the filibuster was nuked. https://t.co/favd52xJPb — Peter Meijer (@petermeijer) August 11, 2025

THIS.

We should build them a statue.



And Democrats, specifically, should plate that statue in gold. https://t.co/pJfsEuEiFe — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) August 12, 2025

Instead, the Democrats pushed them out.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



