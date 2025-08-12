Stay Mad, Bro: Lefty Laments Lack of D.C. Statehood Thanks to Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema

X Account Dedicated to Posting About D.C. Problems Wants to Push Back Against...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 12, 2025
Twitchy

Making Washington, D.C., a state would be disastrous for America and D.C. 

But Democrats don't care about that. All they care about is adding two more seats to the Senate, and James Carville let that cat out of the bag the other day.

Advertisement

Thanks to former Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, that didn't happen.

Whatever else their faults, they're heroes for that.

Womp, womp.

Bingo.

Well, yeah.

That pesky Constitution.

Oh, look: the primary-source citation!

Amen.

He forgot about that.

Advertisement

Thank goodness.

Good luck getting states to ratify that.

Lots of bad ideas.

THIS.

Instead, the Democrats pushed them out.

