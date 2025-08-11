O Canada, Eh? Pitying the U.S. While Your Own Maple Mess Simmers
Albanese’s Clueless Crusade: Australia Backs Palestine, Thinks Hamas Will Just Play Nice
Understanding the Deepening Gerrymander Divide
Thanks for Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out...
Flashback to DC AG's Insane Claim About What Won't Reduce Crime Proves Trump...
Leading From Behind: WI Governor Tony Evers Fumbles Response to Weekend Flooding
Bitter Bolton's Trump Tantrum: Even World Peace Wouldn't Satisfy This War-Hungry Walrus
'Likely a Glitch:' Grok Returns After Brief Suspension
VIP
We Are SO BACK! Homeland Security's New ICE Recruiting Video Is What Americans...
Sen. Chris Murphy Attempts to Blame GOP for High Crime Areas, Accidentally Kicks...
Ryan Grim’s Gushing Ode to Anas Al-Sharif: Mistaking a Terrorist for a Top-Tier...
Womp WOMP: Trump WH Shares ACTUAL D.C. Crime Stats TOTALLY Debunking Democrat's FAKE-AF...
WaPo Quotes D.C. Resident Who Said It's a 'Safe City' but Wanted to...
VIP
Verified Anonymous Account *Snicker* Claims Mexico and Canada Will Invade the U.S. and...

Democrats Pounce on Wisconsin Flooding As 'Proof' of the 'Climate Crisis' (but Here's the TRUTH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 11, 2025
Meme

As we told you earlier, Southeast Wisconsin experienced some pretty significant flooding this past weekend. While Democratic Governor Tony Evers is botching the state's response, his Democratic colleagues are wasting no time pouncing on this disaster as 'proof' of a 'climate crisis.' 

Advertisement

No, this is called weather.

Why not both?

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Just like summers were never hot before.

Nope. People see right through it.

Since Larson won't tell you the truth, here's what really happened:

Prepare to be amazed, Democrats.

Recommended

Thanks for Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out Dems on Trans Issue
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yep. This writer watched the radar and the storms just kept forming and re-forming over the Southeast Wisconsin.

We call this 'science,' Leftists.

It was, quite literally, a perfect storm.

But don't let facts get in the way of a good narrative, right Chris Larson?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE DEMOCRAT PARTY WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thanks for Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out Dems on Trans Issue
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
O Canada, Eh? Pitying the U.S. While Your Own Maple Mess Simmers
justmindy
Flashback to DC AG's Insane Claim About What Won't Reduce Crime Proves Trump HAD to Intervene
Doug P.
Leading From Behind: WI Governor Tony Evers Fumbles Response to Weekend Flooding
Amy Curtis
Albanese’s Clueless Crusade: Australia Backs Palestine, Thinks Hamas Will Just Play Nice
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Thanks for Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out Dems on Trans Issue Grateful Calvin
Advertisement