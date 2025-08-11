Democrats Pounce on Wisconsin Flooding As 'Proof' of the 'Climate Crisis' (but Here's the TRUTH)

As we told you earlier, Southeast Wisconsin experienced some pretty significant flooding this past weekend. While Democratic Governor Tony Evers is botching the state's response, his Democratic colleagues are wasting no time pouncing on this disaster as 'proof' of a 'climate crisis.'

Advertisement

The climate crisis is here. This time, it's our community posting the wild videos on social media of flash floods. It's our neighbors lined up outside Home Depot to try and salvage their homes. It's our lives hanging in the balance. pic.twitter.com/0ZoUDlb74P — Chris Larson (@ChrisJLarson) August 10, 2025

No, this is called weather.

Liar or idiot? — futwick (@harshyourmellow) August 11, 2025

Why not both?

Milwaukee endlessly dumping raw sewage into the pristine fresh waters of the Great Lakes is a climate crisis. Why don’t democrats care? — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) August 11, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Yes. Flooding is brand new and has never happened before. — Jim McCaslin (@JimMcCaslin23) August 11, 2025

Just like summers were never hot before.

Your fear mongering isn’t working like it used to 🙄 — CR Volcano (@BudeJim) August 11, 2025

Nope. People see right through it.

Since Larson won't tell you the truth, here's what really happened:

Liberals are already blaming "climate change" for the unprecedented flooding in Milwaukee over the weekend. But climate change had nothing to do with it. Here's what actually caused the storms 🧵🧵🧵 pic.twitter.com/OMvIPOMDyY — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 11, 2025

Prepare to be amazed, Democrats.

A cold front weakened and then stalled over the entire region, which caused storms to form and re-form over the same small geographic area. Meteorologists call this "training." — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 11, 2025

Yep. This writer watched the radar and the storms just kept forming and re-forming over the Southeast Wisconsin.

A massive low pressure system over Canada kept that stalled front stationary for hours, which prolonged the rainfall and allowed the storms to keep forming over Southeast Wisconsin. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 11, 2025

We call this 'science,' Leftists.

At the same time, a lower-level air jet moved warmer air into the region. Because the temperature was so high and there was so much moisture in the air, Milwaukee was hit with "training" storms and flooded. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 11, 2025

It was, quite literally, a perfect storm.

All of these are short-term weather effects and have nothing to do with climate, which refers to longer-scale timeframes. Anyone trying to tell you otherwise is either lying or has no idea what they're talking about. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 11, 2025

But don't let facts get in the way of a good narrative, right Chris Larson?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



