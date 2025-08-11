Leading From Behind: WI Governor Tony Evers Fumbles Response to Weekend Flooding

Thanks for Proving Him Right: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS After Trump Calls Out...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

This writer lives in the Milwaukee, WI area. Over the weekend, we had some pretty heavy rain that led to significant flooding in Southeast Wisconsin.

The situation was so severe that officials canceled the State Fair a day early; cars were submerged in water, and many homes were flooded.

Advertisement

The worst of the deluge came Saturday night.

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers finally got around to issuing a statement about the flooding:

Gee. Milwaukee County -- that deep blue Democrat strong hold?

What about Waukesha, which was hit just as hard?

The Fox River in Waukesha is above flood stage:

And as of 11:58 a.m., Evers still hadn't declared a state of emergency:

Great leadership. Then again, Evers isn't running for reelection, so why should he care anymore?

Here's the rest of Evers' statement:

But just in Milwaukee County.

Gee, thanks.

Guess not. Waukesha is too red.

He's an absolute clown.

Hopefully.

Waukesha is not on his radar at all.

Yeah. 14 hours late.

The chaos was the point.

Apparently not.

He would have had it ready to go Saturday night.

Yeah, the Democrats told us that's fascist

But it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

You would make a better governor.

Then again, so would a shoe.

