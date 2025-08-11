Leading From Behind: WI Governor Tony Evers Fumbles Response to Weekend Flooding

This writer lives in the Milwaukee, WI area. Over the weekend, we had some pretty heavy rain that led to significant flooding in Southeast Wisconsin.

The situation was so severe that officials canceled the State Fair a day early; cars were submerged in water, and many homes were flooded.

The worst of the deluge came Saturday night.

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers finally got around to issuing a statement about the flooding:

Earlier today, I approved National Guard vehicles and operators to help support Milwaukee County’s response to severe flooding that affected the region last night. We are continuing to monitor flooding, especially as several counties continue to remain under flash flood warnings. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 10, 2025

Gee. Milwaukee County -- that deep blue Democrat strong hold?

What about Waukesha, which was hit just as hard?

The Fox River in Waukesha is above flood stage:

Wow. The Fox River near Downtown Waukesha is way out of it's banks...



This part of the river is expected to crest later today just shy of it's record level.



📸: Mark Lerdahl@WISN12News pic.twitter.com/gCH0nCXI0G — Molly Bernard (@Molly_WISN) August 11, 2025

And as of 11:58 a.m., Evers still hadn't declared a state of emergency:

.@GovEvers has not yet declared a state of emergency, and no National Guardsmen have been deployed to the Milwaukee area to support flood response efforts.



Only Wauwatosa submitted a request for assistance, but it was terminated before the National Guard could respond. No other… pic.twitter.com/LOUyPjBo99 — MacIver News Service (@NewsMacIver) August 11, 2025

Great leadership. Then again, Evers isn't running for reelection, so why should he care anymore?

Here's the rest of Evers' statement:

My office has been in contact with local officials throughout the day today to offer state assistance wherever we can. I want to thank all of the emergency and first responders and local officials who’ve been working around the clock to respond. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 10, 2025

But just in Milwaukee County.

Kathy and I are thinking of all those impacted by last night’s severe weather. I continue to urge folks to use caution when traveling in areas affected by last night’s floods. Please take care and pay close attention to weather updates in your area. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 10, 2025

Gee, thanks.

Nothing for Waukesha huh? — Spaceman Cometh (@spaceman_cometh) August 11, 2025

Guess not. Waukesha is too red.

He's an absolute clown.

Hopefully the rain washed off the human waste by the beautiful Central Library. Hopefully the rain woke up the gentleman sleeping on the sidewalk too.



Hopefully the folks loitering on the steps smoking and having their bar room conversations found shelter.



Can’t take my kids… — Educating Jackson (@MissyAmericaUSA) August 11, 2025

Hopefully.

So Waukesha ( heavy republican are) is not on your radar?

What a POS! — stef 💯 (@StefIhlan) August 11, 2025

Waukesha is not on his radar at all.

You're LATE. But you don't give a crap so that's nothing new. — DogzRPeople2 (@time4achange56) August 11, 2025

Yeah. 14 hours late.

Why didn’t you approve the national guard during the 2020 riots? Because you’re a woke old man — Mario (@Mario61561761) August 11, 2025

The chaos was the point.

So, uhhhh, heavily Republican Waukesha County—which got hit just as hard—gets no National Guard help? https://t.co/gNHcVWpp2Z — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 11, 2025

Apparently not.

Took Governor Evers nearly an entire day to share this update. A competent governor would have had this ready to go by 8AM this morning. https://t.co/oaNi6ctbP7 — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) August 11, 2025

He would have had it ready to go Saturday night.

Sounds rather fascist to deploy the National Guard. https://t.co/q7i3I9xarK — stevieben (@stevieben93) August 11, 2025

Yeah, the Democrats told us that's fascist

But it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

I would have already declared a state of emergency last night at 11:30 pm. Been in contact with Mayors. Called President Trump and FEMA for federal assistance. Our National Guard would have been deployed across the hardest hit areas. https://t.co/euBZvObf1m — Jeremy Stormify WX 2 (@JeremyStormify2) August 11, 2025

You would make a better governor.

Then again, so would a shoe.

