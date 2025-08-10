The Party of Science Strikes Again: Nature Journal Seeks to Instill 'Indigenous Agenda' Into Science

Science is supposed to be dispassionate, rooted in logic, reason, and evidence.

But the Left has turned science into a perverted religion, where intersectionality is the only commandment and the rigors of the discipline take a back seat to identity politics.

Here's Nature, a 'scientific' journal, deciding objective truth doesn't matter, but an 'Indigenous agenda' does:

Indigenous scholars set out eight steps to stop marginalization in academia and to enable a shared Indigenous agenda in sciencehttps://t.co/KFi4IU2veU — nature (@Nature) August 9, 2025

Here's more (emphasis added):

Dominant science (sometimes referred to as Western science) is rooted in colonization, racism and white supremacy: it has been an active participant in the assimilation, marginalization and genocide of Indigenous people1,2. Black and Indigenous people have been exploited repeatedly by dominant science for monetary and educational gain3, and many institutions were funded by money acquired after stealing Indigenous lands. Captain James Cook’s voyage to the South Pacific in 1768, for example, wasn’t only a scientific expedition commissioned by the UK Royal Society — it was also meant to help colonize New Zealand and Australia for the UK government. On arrival in Aotearoa, Cook shot and killed at least nine Māori1. Yet he and his crew are widely remembered as scientists, explorers and cartographers. The accomplishments of scientists, past and present, are often celebrated — including through the names of parks, species, buildings, awards and fellowships — without acknowledgment of the harm they perpetuated. These concerns are not simply a historical artefact. Colonialism remains deeply embedded in many facets of dominant science, leading to inequitable health and social outcomes. For example, Indigenous people globally have lower life expectancies and higher rates of maternal and infant mortalities than other population groups. And facial-recognition algorithms are often based on white facial features, meaning their results have high false-positive rates for Black and Indigenous people.

Let's get one thing clear: none of these people are scientists. They're activists. Full stop.

And James Cook and his crew were scientists, explorers, and cartographers. Everyone involved with this argument isn't fit to carry Cook's equipment.

infuriating that europeans came to america in the 16th century and colonized all the indigenous research universities — marmot (@MarmotRespecter) August 9, 2025

The Aztec University was fantastic. If you ignored all the human sacrifice.

You mean the indigenous agenda scientist retards who need Mr beast to dig them wells? — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) August 10, 2025

But we've been told that, too, is racist.

Science is not "indigenous" or not -- it's just science. Anything else is identity politics ruining a truthfully attempt at understanding the world around us. I write about this issue in my chapter of "The War on Science":https://t.co/1cz4EKNOJi — Elizabeth Weiss (@eweissunburied) August 9, 2025

This.

This declaration of war was authored by six women and two men - one of whom lists he/them pronouns. They're endorsed by one of the most prestigious scholarly journals in the world as a function of the rampant systemic discrimination against straight white men in academia. pic.twitter.com/zrn5k2DMWI — Ruettiger (@rruetigger) August 9, 2025

It took eight people to write this garbage.

'Indigenous cultures' didn't invent science. Never even came close. No controlled experiments. No hypothetical-deductive method. No statistics. No attempt at consilience. No systematic peer review.



White Europeans invented science.



If you hate white Europeans, and are simping… — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 10, 2025

They hate White Europeans and Western culture. That's all this is.

All of us are indigenous.



What the hell is an "indigenous agenda"



Science is science, not some group's agenda.



No wonder science is in trouble...



Shame on you nature. — Dennis Wingo (@wingod) August 9, 2025

This will get people killed. But they don't care.

It’s not like fusing identity, grievance, & ideology with science has ever led to disaster before, or anything… https://t.co/LkBNC4zoKA pic.twitter.com/ma2pgR8AlX — Liberty Belle, the 355 🇺🇸🔔 (@LBelle355) August 10, 2025

What could possibly go wrong?

At this point I’m basically fine if you just want to incinerate these institutions rather than try to ‘reform’ them.



We can find another vehicle for disseminating high impact publications. https://t.co/JRHlPhwBH5 — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) August 9, 2025

Yup. Raze it all and start over.

"Indigenous agenda in science"



I prefer the scientific method to the acquired "wisdoms" of cultures who hadn't even gotten around to inventing the wheel or developing a written language by the time Europe's scientific revolution was well underway. https://t.co/29Y1JVdyVI — i/o (@avidseries) August 10, 2025

So do we.

2020 called and wants its nonsense back https://t.co/BBwbWUZ9Ii — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 9, 2025

Someone should tell Nature these days are long gone, and they lost.

The world's most prestigious scientific journal



"Dominant science (sometimes referred to as Western science) is rooted in colonization, racism, and white supremacy."



30% of revenue comes from the American taxpayer https://t.co/cZStewJhg5 pic.twitter.com/42Vi2dPRkH — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) August 9, 2025

Defund it and watch it collapse.

