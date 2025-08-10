The Party of Science Strikes Again: Nature Journal Seeks to Instill 'Indigenous Agenda' Into Science

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 10, 2025
ImgFlip

Science is supposed to be dispassionate, rooted in logic, reason, and evidence.

But the Left has turned science into a perverted religion, where intersectionality is the only commandment and the rigors of the discipline take a back seat to identity politics.

Here's Nature, a 'scientific' journal, deciding objective truth doesn't matter, but an 'Indigenous agenda' does:

Here's more (emphasis added):

Dominant science (sometimes referred to as Western science) is rooted in colonization, racism and white supremacy: it has been an active participant in the assimilation, marginalization and genocide of Indigenous people1,2. Black and Indigenous people have been exploited repeatedly by dominant science for monetary and educational gain3, and many institutions were funded by money acquired after stealing Indigenous lands.

Captain James Cook’s voyage to the South Pacific in 1768, for example, wasn’t only a scientific expedition commissioned by the UK Royal Society — it was also meant to help colonize New Zealand and Australia for the UK government. On arrival in Aotearoa, Cook shot and killed at least nine Māori1. Yet he and his crew are widely remembered as scientists, explorers and cartographers. The accomplishments of scientists, past and present, are often celebrated — including through the names of parks, species, buildings, awards and fellowships — without acknowledgment of the harm they perpetuated.

These concerns are not simply a historical artefact. Colonialism remains deeply embedded in many facets of dominant science, leading to inequitable health and social outcomes. For example, Indigenous people globally have lower life expectancies and higher rates of maternal and infant mortalities than other population groups. And facial-recognition algorithms are often based on white facial features, meaning their results have high false-positive rates for Black and Indigenous people.

Let's get one thing clear: none of these people are scientists. They're activists. Full stop.

And James Cook and his crew were scientists, explorers, and cartographers. Everyone involved with this argument isn't fit to carry Cook's equipment.

The Aztec University was fantastic. If you ignored all the human sacrifice.

But we've been told that, too, is racist.

This.

It took eight people to write this garbage.

They hate White Europeans and Western culture. That's all this is.

This will get people killed. But they don't care.

What could possibly go wrong?

Yup. Raze it all and start over.

So do we.

Someone should tell Nature these days are long gone, and they lost.

Defund it and watch it collapse.

