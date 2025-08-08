Shut Up, Starmer: British PM Gets SMACKED DOWN Over Call for Israeli Ceasefire

A little over a week ago, British PM Keir Starmer said his country would recognize Palestine as a state during an upcoming United Nations meeting. As several people -- this writer included -- pointed out at the time, this only incentivizes Hamas to continue holding hostages and attacking Israel.

Israel is not going to tolerate Hamas existing in any form and has announced plans to take over Gaza City.

Now Keir Starmer is demanding a ceasefire:

The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately.



Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions.



We need a ceasefire… pic.twitter.com/UoJhjss81e — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 8, 2025

It really is remarkable that Europe has managed to elect some of the worst politicians in modern history — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 8, 2025

What’s your alternative proposal to pressure Hamas to release the people it kidnapped?



You gave up your leverage when you announced the State of Palestine in another country’s territory. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 8, 2025

Sort out the Islamic issue in the UK or before long you will be begging Israel for advice on how to deal with it. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 8, 2025

There is no need for escalation if Hamas surrenders and releases the hostages.

Calling for a ceasefire at this point protects terrorists, not civilians. https://t.co/o502ChPie5 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) August 8, 2025

There was no war on October 6, 2023. There would cease to be a war as soon as Hamas turned over the hostages and surrendered.

You believe propaganda and your entire nation has been taken over by radical Islamists. Maybe stand aside on this. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 8, 2025

Maybe if you acknowledge a separate terrorist state it’ll all work out. Oh wait — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 8, 2025

So Israel is expected to surrender to Hamas & feed them even though Israeli hostages are being starved? Did UK surrender to Nazis and drop food to them? Ever heard of Dresden, PM Starmer? That wasn’t food you dropped. If you had been PM then UK would be speaking German! https://t.co/VpG2tAYvie — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 8, 2025

If WWII were fought today, guys like Starmer would give half of Europe to Hitler and call it a 'two-state solution.'

Why do they have hostages, Keith?



You won't answer that question because it would violate your speech laws. https://t.co/PGXwI5fmjb — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 8, 2025

You caused this.



The ceasefire was almost done before you decided it’d be a great idea to recognize a “state” run by Islamic terrorists.



So sit down and shut up. https://t.co/tJJaKnYeol — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 8, 2025

Did you just imply that the people holding hostages are capable of dealing in good faith?



Do you hear yourself? https://t.co/FXEN4snH01 — RBe (@RBPundit) August 8, 2025

Butt out, @Keir_Starmer. You couldn’t organize a piss-up in a brewery. https://t.co/QHJYiWEyjb — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 8, 2025

Why would Hamas agree to a ceasefire when useful idiots like you want to reward them for terrorism? https://t.co/GgPG64BoS5 — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) August 8, 2025

