Shut Up, Starmer: British PM Gets SMACKED DOWN Over Call for Israeli Ceasefire

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 08, 2025
Sky News

A little over a week ago, British PM Keir Starmer said his country would recognize Palestine as a state during an upcoming United Nations meeting. As several people -- this writer included -- pointed out at the time, this only incentivizes Hamas to continue holding hostages and attacking Israel.

Israel is not going to tolerate Hamas existing in any form and has announced plans to take over Gaza City.

Now Keir Starmer is demanding a ceasefire:

Shut it, Starmer. Let the adults talk.

Decline is a choice.

He sure did.

That's coming sooner rather than later.

There was no war on October 6, 2023. There would cease to be a war as soon as Hamas turned over the hostages and surrendered.

He should stand aside.

Yeah, how'd that go for you, Starmer?

If WWII were fought today, guys like Starmer would give half of Europe to Hitler and call it a 'two-state solution.'

He will not.

Take all the seats.

He does not.

He's that incompetent.

Because reasons.

