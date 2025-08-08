Shut Up, Starmer: British PM Gets SMACKED DOWN Over Call for Israeli Ceasefire

A little over a week ago, British PM Keir Starmer said his country would recognize Palestine as a state during an upcoming United Nations meeting. As several people -- this writer included -- pointed out at the time, this only incentivizes Hamas to continue holding hostages and attacking Israel.
Israel is not going to tolerate Hamas existing in any form and has announced plans to take over Gaza City.
Now Keir Starmer is demanding a ceasefire:
The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 8, 2025
Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions.
We need a ceasefire… pic.twitter.com/UoJhjss81e
Shut it, Starmer. Let the adults talk.
It really is remarkable that Europe has managed to elect some of the worst politicians in modern history— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 8, 2025
Decline is a choice.
What’s your alternative proposal to pressure Hamas to release the people it kidnapped?— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 8, 2025
You gave up your leverage when you announced the State of Palestine in another country’s territory.
He sure did.
Sort out the Islamic issue in the UK or before long you will be begging Israel for advice on how to deal with it.— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 8, 2025
That's coming sooner rather than later.
There is no need for escalation if Hamas surrenders and releases the hostages.— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) August 8, 2025
Calling for a ceasefire at this point protects terrorists, not civilians. https://t.co/o502ChPie5
There was no war on October 6, 2023. There would cease to be a war as soon as Hamas turned over the hostages and surrendered.
You believe propaganda and your entire nation has been taken over by radical Islamists. Maybe stand aside on this.— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 8, 2025
He should stand aside.
Maybe if you acknowledge a separate terrorist state it’ll all work out. Oh wait— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 8, 2025
Yeah, how'd that go for you, Starmer?
So Israel is expected to surrender to Hamas & feed them even though Israeli hostages are being starved? Did UK surrender to Nazis and drop food to them? Ever heard of Dresden, PM Starmer? That wasn’t food you dropped. If you had been PM then UK would be speaking German! https://t.co/VpG2tAYvie— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 8, 2025
If WWII were fought today, guys like Starmer would give half of Europe to Hitler and call it a 'two-state solution.'
Why do they have hostages, Keith?— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) August 8, 2025
You won't answer that question because it would violate your speech laws. https://t.co/PGXwI5fmjb
He will not.
You caused this.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 8, 2025
The ceasefire was almost done before you decided it’d be a great idea to recognize a “state” run by Islamic terrorists.
So sit down and shut up. https://t.co/tJJaKnYeol
Take all the seats.
Did you just imply that the people holding hostages are capable of dealing in good faith?— RBe (@RBPundit) August 8, 2025
Do you hear yourself? https://t.co/FXEN4snH01
He does not.
Butt out, @Keir_Starmer. You couldn’t organize a piss-up in a brewery. https://t.co/QHJYiWEyjb— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 8, 2025
He's that incompetent.
Why would Hamas agree to a ceasefire when useful idiots like you want to reward them for terrorism? https://t.co/GgPG64BoS5— Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) August 8, 2025
Because reasons.
