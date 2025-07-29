Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste! Rep. Goldman Blames NYC Shooting on...
Prime Minister Says UK Will Recognize Palestine as a State at UN in September

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on July 29, 2025
Sky News

As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement demanding that the United Kingdom "immediately recognise Palestinian statehood." It must have been a powerful statement, because now U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that Great Britain will reward Hamas for its October 7 slaughter with its own state.

Advertisement

"Unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire." Where has this guy been? Israel has proposed many ceasefire agreements, and Hamas has turned them all down.

How about making Palestinian statehood contingent on Hamas releasing the hostages?

Surrender, turn over your weapons, and release the hostages, or at least return the bodies of the dead ones.

The United Kingdom and Europe are so lost. Under no conditions should Hamas be rewarded for its terrorist attack on Israel that was bound to provoke a response. Starmer is weak.

***

Tags:

HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS UNITED KINGDOM

