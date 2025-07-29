Prime Minister Says UK Will Recognize Palestine as a State at UN in September

As Twitchy reported a couple of days ago, London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement demanding that the United Kingdom "immediately recognise Palestinian statehood." It must have been a powerful statement, because now U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that Great Britain will reward Hamas for its October 7 slaughter with its own state.

BREAKING: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced the UK will recognise Palestine as a state by the United Nations meeting in September, unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire.



— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 29, 2025

"Unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire." Where has this guy been? Israel has proposed many ceasefire agreements, and Hamas has turned them all down.

I’m sorry, what? — Aishetu® Fatima Dozié (@TheAishetu) July 29, 2025

“If there’s no deal, I will give a bag of gold to each leader of Hamas”



This is what you are saying.. — Moy Miz (@moymiz) July 29, 2025

Sounds like blackmail — Rob 🐝🎗🔰 (@robspitzy) July 29, 2025

And if the hostages are released? — Louise clark (@lou_loutinks) July 29, 2025

How about making Palestinian statehood contingent on Hamas releasing the hostages?

Israel already agreed to a ceasefire under terms negotiated with Egypt & Qatar, Hamas rejects it.



What @Keir_Starmer means is a cease-fire UNDER HAMAS TERMS. Israel's surrender to Hamas.



Just like the UK has surrendered its society to Islamists at home. 🇬🇧



You know it's true — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) July 29, 2025

Unless ISRAEL agrees? Why do they think it's POSSIBLE to have a one-way ceasefire? Are these people certifiable? — Stephanie🕊 (@stephsvox) July 29, 2025

What conditions has he put on Hamas? — Melindi Scott (@melindiscott) July 29, 2025

Surrender, turn over your weapons, and release the hostages, or at least return the bodies of the dead ones.

Whenever I think i cant have more contempt for this man, he proves me wrong. — Meeeeee (@DonnaDlm71) July 29, 2025

So Hamas get control of aid handed back to them, and they get state recognition, all without releasing the hostages? — mgad 🎗️ (@rebecca_wh50893) July 29, 2025

Sir Keir has just ensured there will be no ceasefire, no release of hostages, and further suffering of Gazan civilians. This statement only emboldens Hamas and hardens their positions.



He's trying to force Israeli appeasement by appeasing his Jew-hating supporters. Pathetic. — Eldee Stephens (@eldeestephens) July 29, 2025

So Hamas gets to keep holding the hostages and to get a state?



Nice idea.



Soon a Palestinian state in the UK — EpsilonTal (@epsilontal) July 29, 2025

The United Kingdom and Europe are so lost. Under no conditions should Hamas be rewarded for its terrorist attack on Israel that was bound to provoke a response. Starmer is weak.

