INSANE Woke Mom Says She'd GLADLY Let a Man Do Her Teen Daughter's Bra Fitting

Yesterday, we told you J.K. Rowling is calling for a boycott of U.K. retailer M&S after a teen girl was approached by a 'trans woman' (read: man) about a bra fitting.

Lots of Lefties were attacking the teenage girl for having the 'audacity' to feel uncomfortable about having a man touch her breasts.

Now Victoria Richards at the Independent is going one further: she'd be proud to have a man touch her daughter, and so would her teen.

There is no low to which the @Independent will not stoop pic.twitter.com/PR0X1xIiyv — SEEN in Journalism (@JournalismSEEN) August 6, 2025

This is demented (emphasis added):

Honestly, I nearly died. I crossed my arms over my chest and huffed self-consciously; I counted down the minutes until it was over and acted every inch the recalcitrant teenager who hated both the experience and everyone around me, including my mum. Fast forward 30 years, and when I recently took my daughter for her first bra fitting, I was peculiarly gratified to see that she acted pretty much the same way I did. Teenagers may have smartphones and TikTok and all the tech and street smarts we didn’t, but some things really do never change. The one thing that has changed, on the whole, is Gen Alpha’s greater understanding and empathy towards those around them. And so much the better. ... Which is why, when I read the story about M&S – the same M&S who boast about being “Your M&S,” which presumably includes their own employees – reportedly apologising for “distress” over a trans member of staff asking a teenage customer if she needed any help in its bra section, I only had one question: what on earth were they apologising for? ... Had the person offering to help my 13-year-old daughter in the M&S undies department been trans, I would have had no problem with it – and crucially, neither would she. How do I know? I asked her. My daughter’s exact response (with the inevitable bit of exasperated sighing) to being helped, or even fitted, was: “I’d hate anyone measuring me, Mummy. Why would it make any difference if they were trans?” When I explained the nuances of this particular situation, she added a cutting: “Why is this a story?” I understand those defending personal choice. In an ideal world, nobody would feel uncomfortable – especially children. But isn’t it our job, as parents (and members of society at large) to unpick this discomfort and name it for what it really is: prejudice. And to teach our children, just as we teach them to treat others equally, to be kind through our example.

No. Discomfort is not 'prejudice' -- it's an innate gut feeling that tells us something is wrong. It is a giant red flag that we've used to keep ourselves safe for eons.

Now, Leftist women like Victoria here are telling their daughters to ignore that feeling in the name of 'tolerance.'

It would not surprise this writer to one day see a Lefty proudly write they're okay with their daughter being sexually assaulted by a 'trans woman' because it's teaching her not to be prejudiced.

I have 13 & 15 year old daughters. One has a ‘non-binary’ teacher - (a basic, fat, bearded bloke, but has a penchant flowery shirts 🙄). I don’t know what sort of brainwashed bourgeois banality her kids are used to but all the Gen A I know are increasingly pissed off with 🏳️‍⚧️🐂💩. — Babooshka Jaja KPSS (@WilfredsGang) August 7, 2025

Teens know when stuff is inauthentic and tyrannical.

They are insane. — The Toon Libertarian (@ToonLibertarian) August 6, 2025

Absolutely insane.

That’s you, Victoria. Consent is non-transferable. — R Squared (@rr528) August 6, 2025

Victoria thinks it is.

It's the incideous way it's written, all so glibly, so reasonably, to guilt you into compliance or feel sorry for the wrong person.



How this still works on anybody is beyond me. — lr22 🎗️ (@lr22802764011) August 6, 2025

Weaponized emphathy.

I'm at a loss for words. To suggest offering up our daughters to be happily molested by men at their first bra fitting is shocking. Really, it has nothing to do with the fact they're trans, it has everything to do with the fact they're men. Our daughters are not objects to be… — Catherine (@CatherineInFL) August 6, 2025

As this writer said, women like Victoria will tolerate any sort of monstrosity if they feel it makes them a better person.

Aren't Transmaids irritating? So eager to please the poor oppressed men in lady-clothes and so callous when it comes to women & girls sometimes wanting a bit of space from them. https://t.co/dnHKwn6whU pic.twitter.com/QQaqkN6Gw6 — Agent St Clair-Worth (@AgentClair1789) August 6, 2025

Leftist White women are a scourge.

The Independent must've been desperate to get someone to write this ridiculous piece.



🧵⬇️ https://t.co/NRZhqpLS2O pic.twitter.com/wGSnl9IgnA — Gill R KPSS (@thespiralquirk) August 6, 2025

Must've been.

Performatively allowing only the most maladjusted female-obsessive men to molest your daughter is how collegiate white women one up each other now days. Intelligent men should marry waitresses who want kids and know that any minor IQ trade off is well worth the lower neuroticism https://t.co/F8pYRD5xNV — subtweetive streak (@simpleartfarmer) August 6, 2025

YUP. Waitresses and plumbers don't think this way.

She'd let a man fit her teenage daughter's bra to prove to the world what a good & virtuous person she is...this is the some of the worst of human nature, this is how we commit atrocities. https://t.co/a0cDpK68FR — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) August 7, 2025

Yes, it is. This is exactly how we justify atrocities.

