INSANE Woke Mom Says She'd GLADLY Let a Man Do Her Teen Daughter's Bra Fitting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on August 07, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday, we told you J.K. Rowling is calling for a boycott of U.K. retailer M&S after a teen girl was approached by a 'trans woman' (read: man) about a bra fitting.

Lots of Lefties were attacking the teenage girl for having the 'audacity' to feel uncomfortable about having a man touch her breasts.

Now Victoria Richards at the Independent is going one further: she'd be proud to have a man touch her daughter, and so would her teen.

This is demented (emphasis added):

Honestly, I nearly died. I crossed my arms over my chest and huffed self-consciously; I counted down the minutes until it was over and acted every inch the recalcitrant teenager who hated both the experience and everyone around me, including my mum.

Fast forward 30 years, and when I recently took my daughter for her first bra fitting, I was peculiarly gratified to see that she acted pretty much the same way I did. Teenagers may have smartphones and TikTok and all the tech and street smarts we didn’t, but some things really do never change.

The one thing that has changed, on the whole, is Gen Alpha’s greater understanding and empathy towards those around them. And so much the better.

...

Which is why, when I read the story about M&S – the same M&S who boast about being “Your M&S,” which presumably includes their own employees – reportedly apologising for “distress” over a trans member of staff asking a teenage customer if she needed any help in its bra section, I only had one question: what on earth were they apologising for?

...

Had the person offering to help my 13-year-old daughter in the M&S undies department been trans, I would have had no problem with it – and crucially, neither would she. How do I know? I asked her.

My daughter’s exact response (with the inevitable bit of exasperated sighing) to being helped, or even fitted, was: “I’d hate anyone measuring me, Mummy. Why would it make any difference if they were trans?

When I explained the nuances of this particular situation, she added a cutting: “Why is this a story?”

I understand those defending personal choice. In an ideal world, nobody would feel uncomfortable – especially children. But isn’t it our job, as parents (and members of society at large) to unpick this discomfort and name it for what it really is: prejudice. And to teach our children, just as we teach them to treat others equally, to be kind through our example.

No. Discomfort is not 'prejudice' -- it's an innate gut feeling that tells us something is wrong. It is a giant red flag that we've used to keep ourselves safe for eons.

Now, Leftist women like Victoria here are telling their daughters to ignore that feeling in the name of 'tolerance.'

It would not surprise this writer to one day see a Lefty proudly write they're okay with their daughter being sexually assaulted by a 'trans woman' because it's teaching her not to be prejudiced.

Teens know when stuff is inauthentic and tyrannical.

Absolutely insane.

Victoria thinks it is.

Weaponized emphathy.

As this writer said, women like Victoria will tolerate any sort of monstrosity if they feel it makes them a better person.

Leftist White women are a scourge.

Must've been.

YUP. Waitresses and plumbers don't think this way.

Yes, it is. This is exactly how we justify atrocities.

