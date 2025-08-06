Vote With Your Wallets, Ladies! J.K. Rowling Calls for Boycott of Retailer M&S for Flouting Supreme Court

Understanding the 2025 Culture War and Why the Left Is Losing It
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 06, 2025
Grok AI

Higher-end retailers often offer bra fitting services to their female customers, helping them find undergarments that fit and support them correctly. It's an intimate moment that requires the clerk to touch a woman's body to get the necessary measurements, and a woman -- or a teenage girl -- is well within her rights to request a female clerk.

In the U.K. however, retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) ignored the country's Supreme Court ruling on gender and still had men who 'identify' as women working in the bra department.

Now J.K. Rowling is telling women to vote with their wallets until M&S change their tune:

Here's more from the Telegraph:

Marks & Spencer has apologised to a mother for causing her teenage daughter 'distress' after she was asked if she needed help by a transgender employee in its bra section.

The retailer said it was 'truly sorry' after the mother complained that her 14-year-old daughter had felt uncomfortable when they were approached by a trans shop assistant in the lingerie area of the shop, where they were hoping to have a bra fitting.

Although the staff member was polite, the mother said she felt it was 'completely inappropriate' for her daughter to be approached by a 'biological male' in that section.

In a complaint to M&S, she told the retailer: 'Imagine her horror, then, when the person to approach us and ask if we needed help was a transgender ‘woman’, ie, a biological male.

'This is obviously the case: he is at least 6ft 2in tal l ... My daughter recoiled, so I politely declined the offer and we left immediately. She was visibly upset and said she felt ‘freaked out’.'

So M&S either assigned him to that department, knowing he was trans, or he asked to work in that department, and the retailer was fine with that, too.

We were told for years not to let strangers touch us without our consent, and now we're expected to let men touch us because they say they're women.

An archive of all the times M&S bowed to the woke mob.

Sometimes the government needs to step in to protect rights, as the U.K. Supreme Court did when it said the word 'woman' has a distinct biological meaning.

Because forcing women to share spaces with them -- a form of abuse -- is the point.

Well played.

That is unacceptable.

It would make this writer very uncomfortable.

The trans activist Left have been making this calculation for years, they put the feelings of a small 'trans women' (men) before the safety and feelings of the majority of women and girls.

Because they don't care about women and girls.

THIS.

Hit 'em where it hurts.

