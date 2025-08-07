Trump Demands Proof: Universities Must Show Admissions Data to End Affirmative Action Dece...
'Yes, I'm Smiling:' Gina Carano Posts Heartfelt Thanks After Disney Lawsuit Settlement New...
Like the Good Little Hypocrite He Is, Uber-Wealthy Zohran Mamdani Declares War on...
Randi Weingarten’s Tweet Backfires: Teacher’s Union Boss Roasted as Comments Unleash Fury
McDonald's Breakfast Price Spike: Biden-Era Inflation Sting Still Bites
SNAPPED: Milwaukee DoorDash Driver Has Car Vandalized Over Order Error
VIDEO: Unarmed Soldiers Had to TACKLE the Ft. Stewart Gunman. It Is Time...
Trump and Stephen Moore Explain Why the Labor Stats Chief Was Fired (and...
Maxim’s 2007 ‘Unsexiest Women’ List Resurfaces, Sparks Outrage Over Cruel Rankings
Heinz and Smoothie King’s Ketchup Smoothie Ignites Backlash: ‘End Times’ Drink Disaster
WNBA's Diana Taurasi Gets Slam DUNKED for Whining That Arena Janitor Made More...
Hillary Clinton AGAIN Shows Why She Turns Replies Off (With a Lie About...
'Clean Up, Aisle Obama'! 2016 NPR Interview Shows Just How SHADY Obama Really...
You've GOT to Be Sucking Kidding! NYP Reports Many Adults Are Using Pacifiers...

'And the Truth Shall Set You Free.' Gina Carano, Disney Reach Settlement In Wrongful Termination Suit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:50 PM on August 07, 2025
Twitchy

The last time we talked about Gina Carano's wrongful termination suit against Disney was in April, when a court granted Carano's legal team a discovery motion.

Earlier today, Carano posted this positive, albeit cryptic message:

Advertisement

So this writer suspected something was up. And it was.

Disney/Lucasfilm and Carano have reached a settlement in the suit:

Here's more from the Hollywood Reporter:

In a statement, a Lucasfilm spokesperson said, 'With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.'

'We have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies,' it added. 'Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect.'

Terms of the settlement, announced on Thursday, weren’t disclosed.

In a lawsuit filed last year, Carano alleged she was fired for voicing right-wing opinions on social media and sought a court order that would force Lucasfilm to recast her. Elon Musk, making good on a promise to foot the legal bill for users who claim they have been discriminated against due to their activity on his platform, helped fund the suit through X.

While we would've loved for this to go to discovery and trial, it's not surprising Disney/Lucasfilm didn't.

Recommended

Randi Weingarten’s Tweet Backfires: Teacher’s Union Boss Roasted as Comments Unleash Fury
justmindy
Advertisement

The show is now on hiatus (no Season 4 has been confirmed) and Disney is moving on with the 'Mandalorian and Grogu' movie (which is going to flop, let's be real).

We notice there was no apology in the Hollywood Reporter article.

Why would anyone want to work for a place that fired you and is so hypocritical?

We notice Pedro Pascal -- who has said far worse, more offensive things -- is the lead in Disney/Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' after all.

This isn't a lie.

She stood up to a giant and won.

Advertisement

A public apology is more than warranted. But we wouldn't hold our breath.

That's a heck of a statement.

There was much rejoicing on X.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ELON MUSK FREE SPEECH HOLLYWOOD LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Randi Weingarten’s Tweet Backfires: Teacher’s Union Boss Roasted as Comments Unleash Fury
justmindy
Trump and Stephen Moore Explain Why the Labor Stats Chief Was Fired (and the Biden Years Just Got WORSE)
Doug P.
'Yes, I'm Smiling:' Gina Carano Posts Heartfelt Thanks After Disney Lawsuit Settlement News
Amy Curtis
PRICELESS! JD Vance's Response to His Not-So-Flattering South Park Portrayal Is WHY He MUST Be President
Sam J.
Like the Good Little Hypocrite He Is, Uber-Wealthy Zohran Mamdani Declares War on NYC Charter Schools
Amy Curtis
WNBA's Diana Taurasi Gets Slam DUNKED for Whining That Arena Janitor Made More Than She Did (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Randi Weingarten’s Tweet Backfires: Teacher’s Union Boss Roasted as Comments Unleash Fury justmindy
Advertisement