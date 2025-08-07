'And the Truth Shall Set You Free.' Gina Carano, Disney Reach Settlement In Wrongful Termination Suit

The last time we talked about Gina Carano's wrongful termination suit against Disney was in April, when a court granted Carano's legal team a discovery motion.

Earlier today, Carano posted this positive, albeit cryptic message:

… and the truth shall set you free. 😊🫶 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 7, 2025

So this writer suspected something was up. And it was.

Disney/Lucasfilm and Carano have reached a settlement in the suit:

Justice for Gina Carano



Lucasfilm has certainly changed its tune about her.



Still, she deserves a public apology from Kathleen Kennedy. pic.twitter.com/dJQJVDGsaT — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) August 7, 2025

Here's more from the Hollywood Reporter:

In a statement, a Lucasfilm spokesperson said, 'With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.' 'We have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies,' it added. 'Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect.' Terms of the settlement, announced on Thursday, weren’t disclosed. In a lawsuit filed last year, Carano alleged she was fired for voicing right-wing opinions on social media and sought a court order that would force Lucasfilm to recast her. Elon Musk, making good on a promise to foot the legal bill for users who claim they have been discriminated against due to their activity on his platform, helped fund the suit through X.

While we would've loved for this to go to discovery and trial, it's not surprising Disney/Lucasfilm didn't.

She’ll make the Mando movie reshoots ;-) — Valliant Renegade (@ValliantRenegad) August 7, 2025

The show is now on hiatus (no Season 4 has been confirmed) and Disney is moving on with the 'Mandalorian and Grogu' movie (which is going to flop, let's be real).

We notice there was no apology in the Hollywood Reporter article.

If she has half the sense I believe she has, she wouldn't touch them with a 10ft pole.



I unironically think they did her a favour getting out before the whole thing came tumbling down.



The only thing she needs out of them, is a public apology. — A No Name X Worker (Comms Open) (@ANoNameXworker) August 7, 2025

Why would anyone want to work for a place that fired you and is so hypocritical?

We notice Pedro Pascal -- who has said far worse, more offensive things -- is the lead in Disney/Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' after all.

Gary...we all deserve a public apology from Kathleen Kennedy... — Doc Turner (@DocTurner5) August 7, 2025

This isn't a lie.

We cancelled Disney+ when they did this to her and neve went back. And this was just when she was the one woman who looked like she could kick butt for real without knowing she was the same IRL — GrimmJack (@GrimmJack66) August 7, 2025

She stood up to a giant and won.

Absolutely agree! Gina Carano was done dirty, and Lucasfilm’s shift in tone just proves it. A public apology from Kathleen Kennedy is the least they owe her for the unfair treatment. Justice for Gina! https://t.co/ERs5E73NO4 — Brickhouse (@brick1071) August 7, 2025

A public apology is more than warranted. But we wouldn't hold our breath.

Gina Carano and Disney have settled their legal dispute — “We look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future”



Full statement:



“The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with… pic.twitter.com/RGHXF1yThC — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 7, 2025

That's a heck of a statement.

🚨New: Disney has reached a financial settlement with Gina Carano over her legal dispute stemming from her firing from The Mandalorian following posts she made on X



Disney said: “We look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future” pic.twitter.com/VQ5T6ba2wF — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 7, 2025

There was much rejoicing on X.

