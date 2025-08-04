Jealous Much? Rachel Bitecofer Has the AUDACITY to Call Sydney Sweeney a 'Butter Face'

This writer is just sitting here on this fine Monday evening, thinking about all the times the Left told her the world would be a much nicer, peaceful place if women ran things.

Being a woman herself, this writer had to wonder if the Leftists saying that had actually met women, because a lot of them -- especially the AWFLs on the Left -- are vile and will go to war over a pair of Manolo Blahniks.

There's a lot of evidence to support her theory, too, but right now she'll just point to bitter hag Rachel Bitecofer.

Rachel jumped on the gaslighting bandwagon that we told you about yesterday, pretending that the Left didn't give a crap about Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ads when -- in reality -- it was the Left who started the controversy. A few accounts claimed the ads were 'racist' and 'Nazi dog whistles,' and then the Leftist media had a new narrative.

No one on the left even knows there’s an issue.



Is all rage porn on MAGA twitter.



Did make American Eagle a ton of money for no reason though 🤣 https://t.co/QyTaozdn3L — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) August 4, 2025

This is a lie,

But the real gem comes in the replies. Someone replied to Rachel, claiming not to know who Sweeney is. Fine, we'll give him the benefit of the doubt.

But check out Rachel's description of Sweeney:

She’s a butterface who looks great in jeans — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) August 4, 2025

Wowza.

As someone who enjoys getting blasted out of my head, I have to ask



Are you f***ing high — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 4, 2025

Yes.

The hottest of hot takes.

“She’s a butterface who looks great in jeans” pic.twitter.com/tUhSUbQJWV — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 4, 2025

Heh.

If ever a person should have stayed away from discussing the looks of others… — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 4, 2025

Much like when she's at the buffet, Rachel couldn't help herself.

Someone who sweats butter shouldn’t be calling anyone a butterface. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) August 4, 2025

Nope.

People who live in glass houses and all that.

I admire the lack of self-awareness it took for you to post this. — Dork Ages Arc (@UltraJohnus) August 5, 2025

This writer laughed out loud.

If “Holy hell girl, stay in your lane!” were an X post, you would be the 21st century’s winner with this one, honey. — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) August 5, 2025

The gold medalist.

Never.

My favorite thing about Sweeney is her having one chin and not 16. Sorry her fat is stored in one place and you have the equivalent amount on your neck. https://t.co/tgX4ghcNId — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) August 4, 2025

Hoo boy, this did not go well for Rachel. At all.

But at the end of the day, here's what this is all about

Meet Rachel.



And I point this out not to mock her looks, but her corrosive partisan lens.



Dirty little secret? She doesn't think Sydney is unattractive. She thinks she's Red.



Which means, being Blue, she must noe disparage Sydney.



3 weeks ago she thought Sydney was pretty https://t.co/9NJe0EnUuG pic.twitter.com/3QUPbtlQgp — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 5, 2025

This is absolutely correct.

