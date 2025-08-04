Jealous Much? Rachel Bitecofer Has the AUDACITY to Call Sydney Sweeney a 'Butter Face'

What Are the Odds: Cincinnati Journo Just HAPPENS to Find PRISTINE KKK Flyer...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:10 PM on August 04, 2025
Twitter

This writer is just sitting here on this fine Monday evening, thinking about all the times the Left told her the world would be a much nicer, peaceful place if women ran things.

Being a woman herself, this writer had to wonder if the Leftists saying that had actually met women, because a lot of them -- especially the AWFLs on the Left -- are vile and will go to war over a pair of Manolo Blahniks.

There's a lot of evidence to support her theory, too, but right now she'll just point to bitter hag Rachel Bitecofer.

Rachel jumped on the gaslighting bandwagon that we told you about yesterday, pretending that the Left didn't give a crap about Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ads when -- in reality -- it was the Left who started the controversy. A few accounts claimed the ads were 'racist' and 'Nazi dog whistles,' and then the Leftist media had a new narrative. 

This is a lie,

But the real gem comes in the replies. Someone replied to Rachel, claiming not to know who Sweeney is. Fine, we'll give him the benefit of the doubt.

But check out Rachel's description of Sweeney:

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Wowza.

Yes.

The hottest of hot takes.

Heh.

Much like when she's at the buffet, Rachel couldn't help herself.

Nope.

People who live in glass houses and all that.

This writer laughed out loud.

The gold medalist.

Never.

Hoo boy, this did not go well for Rachel. At all.

But at the end of the day, here's what this is all about

This is absolutely correct.

