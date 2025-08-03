The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up...
Piers Morgan Makes a Stunningly Stupid Argument Regarding Hamass’ Hostage Videos
The Kamala Problem: Dems Hope Harris Sits Out the Midterms
GOP Plan to Stop Democrats From Blocking Trump Judicial Nominees - This Week...
Rep. Delia Ramirez: Reject Division, Hate Billionaires and Corporations Instead
Incurious George: Conway Thinks Dems Can Fix Their Abysmal Approval by Hating President...
VIP
Senator John Fetterman Shows He’s a Better Man than Most Democrats by Praising...
Pirro-Technics: Adam Schiff is Burning Mad That Trump’s Nominee for D.C. Attorney Got...
Biden Vs. Harris: Victor Davis Hanson Answers Which Is the Most Detrimental to...
Thugocracy? Adam Schiff Thinks Distrust of Government Started with Trump - Boy, Have...
CNN’s Smerconish Says Dems Need to Admit When Trump Racks Up Wins for...
VIP
Anglo Angle: Jasmine Crockett Lets Her Racist Flag Fly While Protesting Redistricting...
Cynthia Erivo Nails the Role of Nosferatu … um, Jesus in New Production...
Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowsk...

New Talking Points Memo Dropped! Leftists Try to Gaslight Us Over THEIR Sydney Sweeney Outrage

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on August 03, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

This was all so predictable: American Eagle dropped some very effective ads featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. Some Leftists cranks took to social media to express outrage at the 'Nazi dog whistles' in the ad and campaign's racist emphasis on 'whiteness.'

Advertisement

The media, dutiful propagandists that they are, elevated the story to make it seem like the issue was controversial when it was -- as all issues these days -- more like 80-20. 80% of Americans had no problem with the ads, as evidenced by the millions of dollars in sales and stock value increase American Eagle has enjoyed. The 20% who mooed and screamed the loudest were given all the attention, however.

Folks on the Right defended the ads and responded to the Left's insanity.

And the Left must know that this is backfiring on them, because they're now playing a version of the 'Republicans pounce!'

Check out the talking points that every notable Leftist account is spewing now:

Sure, guys and gals. Whatever you say.

The Left thinks we're stupid.

You're not supposed to know that, Andrew.

Heh.

Very on brand.

Recommended

The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up for Rage Against the Regime Protests
Eric V.
Advertisement

That's how this writer interprets it, because every time an issue goes south for Democrats, they revert to 'Republicans pounce!'

Whoever it is, they're either stupid or a genius who is making bank by getting Democrats to publicly expose their insanity.

We're already to Step 4. That was fast.

Must be.

Incredibly boring.

This is the equivalent of waving the white flag.

To quote Dave Chappelle: You hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HOLLYWOOD LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS REPUBLICAN PARTY WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up for Rage Against the Regime Protests
Eric V.
Piers Morgan Makes a Stunningly Stupid Argument Regarding Hamass’ Hostage Videos
Aaron Walker
Pirro-Technics: Adam Schiff is Burning Mad That Trump’s Nominee for D.C. Attorney Got Confirmed
Warren Squire
The Kamala Problem: Dems Hope Harris Sits Out the Midterms
Amy Curtis
Incurious George: Conway Thinks Dems Can Fix Their Abysmal Approval by Hating President Trump Even More
Amy Curtis
Biden Vs. Harris: Victor Davis Hanson Answers Which Is the Most Detrimental to the Democrats Right Now
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Hippies are Back and They Ain't Happy: Tens and Tens Showed Up for Rage Against the Regime Protests Eric V.
Advertisement