New Talking Points Memo Dropped! Leftists Try to Gaslight Us Over THEIR Sydney Sweeney Outrage

This was all so predictable: American Eagle dropped some very effective ads featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. Some Leftists cranks took to social media to express outrage at the 'Nazi dog whistles' in the ad and campaign's racist emphasis on 'whiteness.'

The media, dutiful propagandists that they are, elevated the story to make it seem like the issue was controversial when it was -- as all issues these days -- more like 80-20. 80% of Americans had no problem with the ads, as evidenced by the millions of dollars in sales and stock value increase American Eagle has enjoyed. The 20% who mooed and screamed the loudest were given all the attention, however.

Folks on the Right defended the ads and responded to the Left's insanity.

And the Left must know that this is backfiring on them, because they're now playing a version of the 'Republicans pounce!'

Check out the talking points that every notable Leftist account is spewing now:

The latest script has gone out. pic.twitter.com/ymRTlCGJy2 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 3, 2025

Sure, guys and gals. Whatever you say.

Oh, good grief. They were outraged by her for the entire week and they are still going. — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 3, 2025

The Left thinks we're stupid.

What is this gaslighting? It was on Good Morning America! — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) August 3, 2025

You're not supposed to know that, Andrew.

Wait, no one mentioned her boobs. Are these folks even human? — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) August 3, 2025

Heh.

They care so much that they do not care at all.



Very on brand for the Liberals. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) August 3, 2025

Very on brand.

Complete capitulation.



Wokism is in severe remission. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 3, 2025

That's how this writer interprets it, because every time an issue goes south for Democrats, they revert to 'Republicans pounce!'

Yeah i noticed this... super weird... this line doesn't even make sense. I wonder what consulting company raked in millions of dollars to come up with "just lie about it" — genddy (@ZTobias114838) August 3, 2025

Whoever it is, they're either stupid or a genius who is making bank by getting Democrats to publicly expose their insanity.

We're already to Step 4. That was fast.

Dem in-house polling on this must be God-awful for them. — Big Jarhead (@big_jarhead) August 3, 2025

Must be.

They're really bad at driving narratives. So boring and predictable.. https://t.co/ALWloGDRLd — Peabody (@peabodyfmdev) August 3, 2025

Incredibly boring.

Dems admit they lost another culture war battle. https://t.co/JcVGktJRkb — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) August 3, 2025

This is the equivalent of waving the white flag.

Stunning leftist tactical retreat —stay on offense. They are so demoralized. https://t.co/sOHyLSIqAI — Pericles (@Explicatur1) August 3, 2025

To quote Dave Chappelle: You hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it.

