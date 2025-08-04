This TOTALLY Didn't Happen! MSNBC Analyst Fernand Amani Says His 11-Year-Old SOBBED Over PBS Funding Cuts

On August 1, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced it was ceasing operations by September 30 due to funding cuts from the Trump administration.

For years, CPB insisted that government funding was a small percentage of its operating budget, and that most money came from 'viewers like you.' And while donations have exploded since budget cuts, it's not enough to keep the CPB's lights on.

This is the direct result of years of government mismanagement and irresponsible spending. America is broke and has trillions in debt. Spending has to be cut, or the economic fallout from such debt will be far worse.

The Left doesn't seem to care about that. They magically think we can tax billionaires and have enough money to fix the rampant spending. We cannot.

So they resort to lying about the budget cuts to play the victim. And MSNBC analyst Fernand Amandi is using this daughter to do so:

Just walked in on my 11-year old daughter sobbing because she just found out @PBSKIDS is likely to end because Trump and the MAGA @GOP cult defunded the @CPBmedia.



🖕🏼@realDonaldTrump and those who still support this fascist traitor. — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) August 3, 2025

We'll take ''Things That Never Happened,' for $400, Alex.'

No 11-year-old cares about PBS Kids or knows what the CPB is.

Our 8-year-old son Jasper is inconsolable. He’s been on a hunger strike since he heard about the funding cut and is surviving on nothing but Mountain Dew. He’s also refusing to use his insulin. Trump is literally killing our son. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 3, 2025

Heh.

She's joking, of course, but that's exactly how ridiculous the Left sounds.

Wouldn't you be the fascist since you are the one trying to have a state-controlled media? — Casey Biemiller (@cbiemiller) August 4, 2025

No, no.

That's (D)ifferent.

If true 🤔 it sounds like you've been brainwashing your 11 year old kid with politics, what in the hell is wrong with you? That's kind of sick dude, my Lord! — Lady In The Texas Hill Country. (@JacquettaInTx1) August 3, 2025

Would this surprise us if Leftists made their kids hysterical about this stuff? This writer's 12-year-old son is blissfully unaware of the cuts, and he's having a happy, carefree summer.

As he should. He's a kid.

CPB ≠ PBS



Also, your kid could read or play or go outside. You know, all the really things that kids do to learn about the word around them. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Mama 🐻 Jess - Romans 1:16 🏵️ (@lizzyscardinal) August 3, 2025

That might be unsafe, though.

It's obvious she's too young to understand that if PBS has to shut down due to a 15 percent reduction in capital that it's very poorly managed. As an adult I'd expect her father to understand this, but leftists are historically terrible at economics. — PANIC PROTOCOL™ (@PanicProtocol_) August 3, 2025

And they're really good at playing the victim.

We have 7 nieces & nephews (ages 1-10) on my side of the family. I can almost say with absolute surety that none of them watch PBS. Every time we go over to their houses, they’re either watching weird videos on YouTube or streaming something on Disney+



The children will survive https://t.co/O6ex95bMMz — Charles Carmichael (@ChuckCarmike07) August 4, 2025

They sure will.

The Apocryphal Eight Year Old is now eleven. How time flies. https://t.co/mmyt7pZeD5 — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) August 4, 2025

Tempus fugit.

Sounds like your kid was an addict, going cold turkey can be hard but she’ll get through it buddy https://t.co/sQJqBEyzNA — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 3, 2025

Heh.

