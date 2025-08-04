VIP
This TOTALLY Didn't Happen! MSNBC Analyst Fernand Amani Says His 11-Year-Old SOBBED Over PBS Funding Cuts

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 04, 2025
Imgflip

On August 1, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced it was ceasing operations by September 30 due to funding cuts from the Trump administration.

For years, CPB insisted that government funding was a small percentage of its operating budget, and that most money came from 'viewers like you.' And while donations have exploded since budget cuts, it's not enough to keep the CPB's lights on.

This is the direct result of years of government mismanagement and irresponsible spending. America is broke and has trillions in debt. Spending has to be cut, or the economic fallout from such debt will be far worse.

The Left doesn't seem to care about that. They magically think we can tax billionaires and have enough money to fix the rampant spending. We cannot.

So they resort to lying about the budget cuts to play the victim. And MSNBC analyst Fernand Amandi is using this daughter to do so:

We'll take ''Things That Never Happened,' for $400, Alex.'

No 11-year-old cares about PBS Kids or knows what the CPB is.

Heh.

She's joking, of course, but that's exactly how ridiculous the Left sounds.

No, no.

That's (D)ifferent.

Would this surprise us if Leftists made their kids hysterical about this stuff? This writer's 12-year-old son is blissfully unaware of the cuts, and he's having a happy, carefree summer.

As he should. He's a kid.

That might be unsafe, though.

And they're really good at playing the victim.

They sure will.

Tempus fugit.

Heh.

