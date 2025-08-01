Corporation for Public Broadcasting Statement Indicates Successful Dismantling of a Propaganda Machine

Well, this certainly didn't take long.

🚨BREAKING — The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, funder of NPR and PBS, says it will TERMINATE operations within months following the elimination of their federal funding.



More winning. pic.twitter.com/3Zayvxtnyj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

The CPB made the announcement in a statement today:

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) on Friday said it will begin “an orderly wind-down of its operations” after seeing its budget cut through GOP-led legislation. “Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” CPB President Patricia Harrison said in a statement. “CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care,” her statement continued.

We've been told supporters have really been stepping up with financial donations so NPR and PBS outlets should be fine.

What NO investors, No one willing to advertise & support the product they offer - Shocking! — Coronado Navy Baby (@decarroll1222) August 1, 2025

Hmm, it's almost as if the CPB existed almost entirely to serve as a conduit to send taxpayer dollars to NPR and PBS outlets.

They made these actions necessary with their extreme leftist rhetoric. https://t.co/NRajzjqVSL — DeShawn Wilkins (@bishopdwilkins) August 1, 2025

And now they are truly "independent"!

This kind of non-reporting helped get the defunding ball rolling:

They begged for their fate.

For 51 years I was told they didn’t need federal tax money…… https://t.co/DdzM0iWIZF — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 1, 2025

Weird how that worked, right?

A lesson in when you FA, you'll eventually FO. — The Franchise (@DylanRonnie) August 1, 2025

Here endeth the lesson. For now.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.