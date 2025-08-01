JD Vance’s Political Advice to Dems: Keep Calling Americans Who Find Sydney Sweeney...
Mehdi Hasan's Explosive Tantrum: Israel’s Iron Dome Defies His Wish for Its Destruction
NYC Subway Nightmare: Floods Trap Commuters in Filth and Failure
Kamala Harris Insufferably Cackles Over the Government Spying on Americans Through Wireles...
'Democrat Brand Is in the Basement': Let's Check on How the Dems Are...
Frumpy Statues of Black Women: The Controversial New Face of Anti-Excellence in Public...
Orange Cty Mayor Jerry Demings Caves on Immigration, Outclassed by DeSantis’ Attorney Gene...
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Found Something Else to Blame on Trump: Air...
WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?! Docs Pen NYT Op-Ed Demanding New Definition of Death...
VIP
Biden and Harris' Sudden Return to the Spotlight Reminds Voters They Made the...
Adam Schiff Reminds Us the Dems Impeachment Obsession Backfired on Them BIG TIME
'According to Reports From Hamas ...': ABC News Continues to Find New Ways...
Rolling Stone Hot Take Attempting to Burn Trump Over the Cost of Living...
Not Me! Book-Peddling Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert Who’s Leading the Democrat Party...

Corporation for Public Broadcasting Statement Indicates Successful Dismantling of a Propaganda Machine

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on August 01, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Well, this certainly didn't take long. 

Advertisement

The CPB made the announcement in a statement today: 

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) on Friday said it will begin “an orderly wind-down of its operations” after seeing its budget cut through GOP-led legislation. 

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” CPB President Patricia Harrison said in a statement. 

“CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care,” her statement continued.

We've been told supporters have really been stepping up with financial donations so NPR and PBS outlets should be fine. 

Hmm, it's almost as if the CPB existed almost entirely to serve as a conduit to send taxpayer dollars to NPR and PBS outlets. 

Recommended

Mehdi Hasan's Explosive Tantrum: Israel’s Iron Dome Defies His Wish for Its Destruction
justmindy
Advertisement

And now they are truly "independent"! 

This kind of non-reporting helped get the defunding ball rolling:

 They begged for their fate.

Weird how that worked, right?

Here endeth the lesson. For now. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mehdi Hasan's Explosive Tantrum: Israel’s Iron Dome Defies His Wish for Its Destruction
justmindy
JD Vance’s Political Advice to Dems: Keep Calling Americans Who Find Sydney Sweeney Attractive ‘Nazis’
Warren Squire
NYC Subway Nightmare: Floods Trap Commuters in Filth and Failure
justmindy
Kamala Harris Insufferably Cackles Over the Government Spying on Americans Through Wireless EarPods
Warren Squire
WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?! Docs Pen NYT Op-Ed Demanding New Definition of Death to Increase Organ Donor Pool
Amy Curtis
Orange Cty Mayor Jerry Demings Caves on Immigration, Outclassed by DeSantis’ Attorney General Smackdown
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mehdi Hasan's Explosive Tantrum: Israel’s Iron Dome Defies His Wish for Its Destruction justmindy
Advertisement