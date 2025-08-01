U.S. Lawmaker Warns Europe's Online Safety Bill Poses Threat to Americans' Free Speech Rights

The U.K. recently began enforcement of its Online Safety Bill (OSB), a law that would give its 'elite police force' the information needed to arrest people for ungoodthink, because the bill wasn't solely about the 'safety' of children. It was also intended to target adults.

A U.S. lawyer is sounding the alarm that these rules will violate the First Amendment Rights of Americans, too.

A prominent US lawmaker and Trump ally says he is unpersuaded new European online safety laws will not violate the free speech of Americans.https://t.co/KscV9qeLXf — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) August 1, 2025

Here's more from Politico:

A prominent U.S. lawmaker and Trump ally says he is unpersuaded new European online safety laws will not violate the free speech of Americans. Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Republican Rep. Jim Jordan told a press briefing on Friday: “The biggest takeaway from our week here in Europe is that nothing has really changed our concerns.” Jordan is heading back to Washington after leading a bipartisan delegation to the continent this week. He said the committee would be reporting back to the Trump administration upon its return to DC.

He's right. Unlike the Brits, Americans have a very clear First Amendment Right to free speech.

This new censorship law and anyone who are for it, should be ridiculed constantly. — Nik Starow (@StarowNiklas) August 1, 2025

Yep.

Solution is simple really just have those sites region block all those countries and make American social media American only. — Zinney (@TherealZinney) August 1, 2025

VPNs are a thing, even if the U.K. Tech Minister says kids will die if we use them (they won't).

He's 100% correct. It's already happening. 1984 is now. — ploppity plop (@supercalifrag33) August 1, 2025

For some, Orwell was an instruction manual and not the cautionary tale it's meant to be.

The EU laws are a direct attack on free speech and the world knows it. No amount of gaslighting from EU leaders is going to change that

The EU is stripping citizens of their rights and trying to control speech. They have proven this without a shadow of a doubt. — GenXJoJo (@GenXJoJo1975) August 1, 2025

No gaslighting will change reality.

Tech and free speech lawyer Preston Byrne also weighed in:

I invite the UK to explain how exactly how my clients are supposed to protect users' freedom of expression, when the UK government is threatening to jail my clients for... *checks notes* protecting users' freedom of expression. https://t.co/AvHqL5q0qk pic.twitter.com/yvqcacgpCi — Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) August 1, 2025

Excellent question.

Like, if Ofcom sends an apology and a Fortnum hamper to the Americans whose rights it threatened, I'm not authorized to accept that as a settlement, but it'd definitely bring us to the table.



I just don't understand how you square that public statement with reality. — Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) August 1, 2025

They can't square that statement with reality, nor do they want to.

It's time for regime change in the UK. — W. T. Stead™ (@WTStead) August 1, 2025

Long past time.

Good work, keep the pressure up. Our stupid censorious govt can't even define what a woman is, never mind offer a rational explanation of the conundrum you outline, which they created. — Orwellwasright Abouttheleft 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@IMissHitchSlaps) August 1, 2025

Because they govern by feelings, and not logic or reason.

