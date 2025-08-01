Get the Lady Some Kleenex! Elizabeth Warren Has the SADZ Over the End...
U.S. Lawmaker Warns Europe's Online Safety Bill Poses Threat to Americans' Free Speech Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 01, 2025
Sarah D.

The U.K. recently began enforcement of its Online Safety Bill (OSB), a law that would give its 'elite police force' the information needed to arrest people for ungoodthink, because the bill wasn't solely about the 'safety' of children. It was also intended to target adults.

A U.S. lawyer is sounding the alarm that these rules will violate the First Amendment Rights of Americans, too.

Here's more from Politico:

A prominent U.S. lawmaker and Trump ally says he is unpersuaded new European online safety laws will not violate the free speech of Americans.

Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Republican Rep. Jim Jordan told a press briefing on Friday: “The biggest takeaway from our week here in Europe is that nothing has really changed our concerns.”

Jordan is heading back to Washington after leading a bipartisan delegation to the continent this week. He said the committee would be reporting back to the Trump administration upon its return to DC. 

He's right. Unlike the Brits, Americans have a very clear First Amendment Right to free speech.

Yep.

VPNs are a thing, even if the U.K. Tech Minister says kids will die if we use them (they won't).

For some, Orwell was an instruction manual and not the cautionary tale it's meant to be.

No gaslighting will change reality.

Tech and free speech lawyer Preston Byrne also weighed in:

Excellent question.

They can't square that statement with reality, nor do they want to.

Long past time.

Because they govern by feelings, and not logic or reason.

