Mount FUSSMore: Lefty Lawyer Accidentally Proves Why Democrats Are Losing Voters Across All Demographics

As Democrats continue to win over male voters by ... *checks notes* ... attacking Sydney Sweeney jeans ads as 'Nazi propaganda, we'd like to remind you that the party only has a favorable rating with three demographics: women ages 30-49, and seniors age 65+.
That's a bad sign.
But here's a great pic to remind us all exactly why the Democrats are in such dire straits:
THE LEADING 4 FEMALE LEADERS AND FIGHTERS OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY — MAY GOD PROTECT THEM AND BLESS THEIR SOULS. pic.twitter.com/jsugPMPJAI— Fernando Oliver, Esq. (@Fernand46357857) July 31, 2025
Oh, Fernando.
No.
Just no.
“Siri, show me an image of why the Democratic Party is in such disfavor these days.”— Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 31, 2025
Also, Fernando, pretty pathetic that you couldn’t build a six-figure account without following as many people. Weak, dude.
Totally weak.
Thanks for weighing in Freddie.— The Win Doctor (@Windoctorx) July 31, 2025
Fascinating. Seriously. FASCINATING!!!! pic.twitter.com/1uOSdPhlgM
Totally fascinating.
Not.
“Esq” in handle. Can safely assume blowhardiness is coming.— 30 Helens Agree (2024 Remaster) (@30_Helens_Redux) July 31, 2025
And blowhard he did.
Hillary worked off the back of her husband. Kamala a DEI dummy. Pelosi a rich mob girl. Warren, a fake Indian. Get real— Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) July 31, 2025
Recommended
Heh.
They are all pro abortion up to birth. I think Jesus would like to have a word with you. https://t.co/h9aYbVm9Zv— EOT (@onthevergetime) July 31, 2025
He sure would.
And yet they persisted at not being president. https://t.co/vLhutsFeoB— Regs (@r3gulations) July 31, 2025
Thank goodness.
Soooo, how's this working out for ya'?— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 31, 2025
LOL. https://t.co/7eTz3hCtCt
It's working out GREAT.
Sad when you think about it https://t.co/Ejo1eOyvQS— Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 31, 2025
Also, funny as heck.
Those "fighters" have the win/loss record of the Italian Army. https://t.co/uMzQzRFO9e— Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 31, 2025
Ouch.
