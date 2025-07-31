Mount FUSSMore: Lefty Lawyer Accidentally Proves Why Democrats Are Losing Voters Across All Demographics

Gov. Gavin Newsom: Trump's Political Theatrics in LA Have Blown Up in His...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 31, 2025
Twitchy

As Democrats continue to win over male voters by ... *checks notes* ... attacking Sydney Sweeney jeans ads as 'Nazi propaganda, we'd like to remind you that the party only has a favorable rating with three demographics: women ages 30-49, and seniors age 65+.

That's a bad sign.

But here's a great pic to remind us all exactly why the Democrats are in such dire straits:

Oh, Fernando.

No.

Just no.

Totally weak.

Totally fascinating.

Not.

And blowhard he did.

Heh.

He sure would.

Thank goodness.

It's working out GREAT.

Also, funny as heck.

Ouch.

