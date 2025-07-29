WHAT IS THIS HEADLINE?! Minnesota Star Tribune OMITS Real Reason Why ICE Is...
Weapons-Grade Stupid: Rashida Tlaib Calls for Total Nuclear Disarmament (Except for Iran, of Course)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A little over a month ago, Rep. Rashida Tlaib -- no stranger to hypocrisy -- was decrying President Trump's 'unconstitutional' airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The strikes crippled Iran's nuclear program and, with it, set back Iran's plan to make a nuclear weapon years (and possibly permanently).

Now, Tlaib is back, this time to demand the abolition of nuclear weapons. 

Unless Iran can use them against Jews, that is.

The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were necessary, ended WWII, and saved more lives than they took. Japan was ready to fight to the last man, woman, and child to stop the Allies, and the death toll would've been magnitudes larger.

As we just said.

We can think of a few places in need.

She has not.

Remember when she banged a pot to free Palestine? We do.

That's the level of intellect we're dealing with here.

An armed world is a peaceful world.

Absolutely no problems there.

And here's a bit of a history lesson for you:

The entire post reads:

During the Constitutional Convention Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts stood to make an impassioned speech warning of the dangers of maintaining a standing army during times of peace, asking for words to be included that would limit the number of “at the ready” militia to no more than 5,000 men.

George Washington, who as chair of the convention couldn’t under the rules place motions before the body himself, is said to have leaned over to a nearby delegate (possibly Maryland’s John Francis Mercer) and whispered to him, asking him:

“to amend the motion, by providing that no foreign enemy should invade the United States, at any one time, with more than three thousand troops.”

I think of this anecdote every time I see someone demand that America tie its own hands behind its back like Tlaib is doing here, ensuring that the only people with adequate means to fight wars would be the enemies of the US.

Tlaib hates America, so it makes sense she'd want to put us at a tactical disadvantage in a war with our enemies.

She sure did.

Period.

