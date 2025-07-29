Weapons-Grade Stupid: Rashida Tlaib Calls for Total Nuclear Disarmament (Except for Iran, of Course)

A little over a month ago, Rep. Rashida Tlaib -- no stranger to hypocrisy -- was decrying President Trump's 'unconstitutional' airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The strikes crippled Iran's nuclear program and, with it, set back Iran's plan to make a nuclear weapon years (and possibly permanently).

President Trump sending U.S. troops to bomb Iran without the consent of Congress is a blatant violation of our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/pqzAeS4K19 — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 22, 2025

Now, Tlaib is back, this time to demand the abolition of nuclear weapons.

80 years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, survivors still live with the pain of radiation and loss.



We must abolish nuclear weapons before they’re used again.



A nuclear war would end life as we know it. pic.twitter.com/EYKJtkIp7y — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) July 29, 2025

Unless Iran can use them against Jews, that is.

The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were necessary, ended WWII, and saved more lives than they took. Japan was ready to fight to the last man, woman, and child to stop the Allies, and the death toll would've been magnitudes larger.

The U.S. bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were an unabashedly good thing that saved countless lives on both sides — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 29, 2025

As we just said.

I think we ought to dispose of a few. Donate them, as it were. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) July 29, 2025

We can think of a few places in need.

Have you ever tweeted anything that is not stupid? — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 29, 2025

She has not.

Remember when she banged a pot to free Palestine? We do.

That's the level of intellect we're dealing with here.

Ooh boy, lady. No one is giving up their nukes. — LV (@Senteney) July 29, 2025

An armed world is a peaceful world.

oh, just abolish nuclear weapons, seems straightforward — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) July 29, 2025

Absolutely no problems there.

And here's a bit of a history lesson for you:

During the Constitutional Convention Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts stood to make an impassioned speech warning of the dangers of maintaining a standing army during times of peace, asking for words to be included that would limit the number of “at the ready” militia to no more… https://t.co/CEuSVqn8Yt — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 29, 2025

The entire post reads:

During the Constitutional Convention Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts stood to make an impassioned speech warning of the dangers of maintaining a standing army during times of peace, asking for words to be included that would limit the number of “at the ready” militia to no more than 5,000 men. George Washington, who as chair of the convention couldn’t under the rules place motions before the body himself, is said to have leaned over to a nearby delegate (possibly Maryland’s John Francis Mercer) and whispered to him, asking him: “to amend the motion, by providing that no foreign enemy should invade the United States, at any one time, with more than three thousand troops.” I think of this anecdote every time I see someone demand that America tie its own hands behind its back like Tlaib is doing here, ensuring that the only people with adequate means to fight wars would be the enemies of the US.

Tlaib hates America, so it makes sense she'd want to put us at a tactical disadvantage in a war with our enemies.

You literally opposed Trump’s attempt to take away Iran’s nuclear program https://t.co/6hOzZ1PiUW — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 29, 2025

She sure did.

Before WW2, Neville Chamberlain advocated for the UK to disarm. Leaving their military a husk of what it was. Leaving their country weak. All while Hitler ignored their signed treaties.



The US military must remain strong and lethal. Period. https://t.co/tE54lwjbKY — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 29, 2025

Period.

