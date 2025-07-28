Art of Desperation: Scottish Media Come Up With LAUGHABLE New Excuse for Letting Men In Women's Bathrooms

As the tide turns against radical trans activism, the Left will undoubtedly come up with new ways to continue pushing their agenda on us. As this writer noted yesterday, they believed they could bully, coerce, and legislate away biological gender differences.

Advertisement

Reality -- and the courts -- said otherwise.

So now they've resorted to ... well, whatever this line of argument is:

Rules banning trans people from using toilets aligned with their gender identity could force some museums and galleries to close, the industry body has warned



https://t.co/WFcF8flVRp — The National (@ScotNational) July 27, 2025

Here's more:

However, a response from Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS), which supports around 455 non-national museums and is funded by the Scottish Government, said EHRC’s proposals may 'force some museums to close,' or 'risk leaving trans people with no facilities at all' if changes could not be made. It urged the UK-wide watchdog to 'understand the impacts and needs of trans individuals and organisations committed to trans inclusion.' A consultation response from Museums Galleries Scotland said: “We have concerns that the content and process of the EHRC Code of Practice does not uphold the spirit of inclusion. 'There is no guidance on how to include trans people, there is only information on how to exclude them. This has not made sufficient effort to offer advice to organisations who wish to remain or become trans inclusive.' It warned that due to 'lack of clarity' from EHRC, 'there is a significant potential that human rights of trans people will be impacted for example, being banned from toilets that align with lived gender,' and also raised concerns about the responsibilities of front-of-house staff.

This isn't hard: if you were born with or currently have a penis, you use the men's room. Everyone else uses the women's room.

Problem solved.

This emotional blackmail isn't going to fly anymore.

And we all know mansplaining is bad. The Left told us so.

Amazing. Reporting from the anti-woman sociopathic National including reference to sociopathic museum activists. None of you are worth paying attention to. — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) July 27, 2025

It's all a bunch of anti-women sociopaths screaming at one another.

This hasn’t been a problem for 500,000 years of humanity, until the 24 yo purple haired childless woke communists took over during COVID. — The Toon Libertarian (@ToonLibertarian) July 27, 2025

Correct - museums managed to open and flourish for hundreds of years, during which there was no confusion about gender and bathrooms.

I see. So museums will close if men pretending to be women aren’t allowed into the women’s loos…



If this is the case then those museums deserve to close.



Stupid headline. Stupid claim. The law says men aren’t entitled to use the women’s loos and you must provide men’s and… — Duncan (@DuncanHenry78) July 27, 2025

All of this.

Yeah, no. Everyone just needs to use the restroom that aligns with their birth sex, just like in the (very near) past. https://t.co/qeuPw38yDX — Gaye UltraLesbian_Not_Queer Chapman ⚢ (@my_real_name) July 27, 2025

Yup.

“To avoid discrimination, it would require every person using toilets to be checked, adding substantial workload and staff costs.”



=



“We think trans people might lie, but we can’t say that out loud so we have to pretend we’ll have to check everyone.” https://t.co/HRhWYxOjIB — Ben Cooper (@bencooper) July 27, 2025

Advertisement

99.9% of the time, Helen Keller could spot the man cosplaying as a 'trans woman.'

So this is a lie.

Men must drop down dead or something if they can’t assault women in their spaces. Yes it is assault if a man uses a women’s toilet. It’s violating her rights and boundaries. That’s assault even if he just wants to take a piss. He is in the women’s space without consent. Consent?… https://t.co/xtGuMeuSDZ — Netmums 💕 (@veritasalways1) July 28, 2025

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left was all about consent.

What happened to that?

Men have no right to invade female-only spaces such as toilets or changing rooms.

It has always been so.

Trans people have mental health issues, expert doctors have stated.🤔 https://t.co/L7MHcrqVF8 pic.twitter.com/SwZwc405JR — Paddington Ewart (@mik61scot) July 27, 2025

Weird how those 'experts' are routinely ignored.

Unless you let men use the women’s loos, you can’t have any art, history or culture. Fact. https://t.co/xcVOpqspY0 — Hypothetical Pete Fan Club (dis/combobulating) (@Nettleshippy) July 27, 2025

That's their argument, and it's a stupid one.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.