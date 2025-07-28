Chuck Schumer's So Angered By Trump's Trade Deal Win That He's Just Going...
WHO KNEW!? Crime In Baltimore DROPPED After Voters Ousted Mosby for a Guy...
Entitled Lefty Whines About 'Hard Work' As Elon Musk Rockets His Way Towards...
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Shows 'Impressive' Pic From Leftist Rally and It's HILARIOUSLY BAD
Notice Anything a Little Misleading In Media Framing About a Judge Trying to...
Karoline Leavitt Is Among Those Wondering How CNN Can Afford to Keep the...
Starmer STAMMERS: Watch As U.K. Prime Minister Mumbles His Way Through Non-Answer on...
Riley Gaines TROUNCES Jessica Tarlov in Heated Back and Forth for Claiming Trump...
Alleged News Outlet The Daily Beast Claims That Trump Survived an 'Alleged' Assassination...
Obama Called OUT for Shady Gaza Post Failing to Mention WHY 'Innocent People...
CNN Confronts Dem Senator With Party's Dismal Favorability and Here's What His Response...
VIP
Is It Just ME, or Does John Brennan's Last Post on X Say...
OOF! Mollie Hemingway Makes an EXAMPLE of Democrat Lapdog 'Fact-Checker' Glenn Kessler As...
KNEW It! Newly Declassified Docs Show VA Sen. Mark Warner Has a WHOLE...

Art of Desperation: Scottish Media Come Up With LAUGHABLE New Excuse for Letting Men In Women's Bathrooms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 28, 2025
Gif meme

As the tide turns against radical trans activism, the Left will undoubtedly come up with new ways to continue pushing their agenda on us. As this writer noted yesterday, they believed they could bully, coerce, and legislate away biological gender differences.

Advertisement

Reality -- and the courts -- said otherwise.

So now they've resorted to ... well, whatever this line of argument is:

Here's more:

However, a response from Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS), which supports around 455 non-national museums and is funded by the Scottish Government, said EHRC’s proposals may 'force some museums to close,' or 'risk leaving trans people with no facilities at all' if changes could not be made.

It urged the UK-wide watchdog to 'understand the impacts and needs of trans individuals and organisations committed to trans inclusion.'

A consultation response from Museums Galleries Scotland said: “We have concerns that the content and process of the EHRC Code of Practice does not uphold the spirit of inclusion.

'There is no guidance on how to include trans people, there is only information on how to exclude them. This has not made sufficient effort to offer advice to organisations who wish to remain or become trans inclusive.'

It warned that due to 'lack of clarity' from EHRC, 'there is a significant potential that human rights of trans people will be impacted for example, being banned from toilets that align with lived gender,' and also raised concerns about the responsibilities of front-of-house staff.

This isn't hard: if you were born with or currently have a penis, you use the men's room. Everyone else uses the women's room.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Problem solved.

This emotional blackmail isn't going to fly anymore.

And we all know mansplaining is bad. The Left told us so.

It's all a bunch of anti-women sociopaths screaming at one another.

Correct - museums managed to open and flourish for hundreds of years, during which there was no confusion about gender and bathrooms.

All of this.

Yup.

Advertisement

99.9% of the time, Helen Keller could spot the man cosplaying as a 'trans woman.'

So this is a lie.

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left was all about consent.

What happened to that?

Weird how those 'experts' are routinely ignored.

That's their argument, and it's a stupid one.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER WOKE LGBTQ+ WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Entitled Lefty Whines About 'Hard Work' As Elon Musk Rockets His Way Towards Being a Trillionaire
Amy Curtis
WHO KNEW!? Crime In Baltimore DROPPED After Voters Ousted Mosby for a Guy Who Targeted Criminals
Amy Curtis
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Shows 'Impressive' Pic From Leftist Rally and It's HILARIOUSLY BAD
Amy Curtis
Riley Gaines TROUNCES Jessica Tarlov in Heated Back and Forth for Claiming Trump Embarrasses America
Sam J.
Notice Anything a Little Misleading In Media Framing About a Judge Trying to Block PP Defunding?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement