Lying Liars Who Lie: NBC News Keeps Running Cover for Obama and the Dems Over Russiagate Hoax

Just the other day, John Brennan went on MSNBC and accused DNI head Tulsi Gabbard of 'lying' about intel related to Russia's interference in the 2016 election (as well as the involvement of former President Barack Obama).

Now NBC News, forever circling the wagons to protect their beloved Democratic Party, has run yet another story from yet another CIA official who claims Gabbard is 'lying' about the intel:

Exclusive: The former senior CIA officer who helped oversee the 2017 intelligence assessment on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election says DNI Tulsi Gabbard and the White House are “lying” when they claim that it was an attempt to sabotage President Trump.… — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 26, 2025

The latest talking points memo must've dropped, and it includes using the word 'lying' as many times as possible.

Here's more:

Susan Miller, a retired CIA officer who helped lead the team that produced the report about Russia’s actions during the 2016 campaign, told NBC News it was based on credible information that showed Moscow sought to help Trump win the election, but that there was no sign of a conspiracy between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign. “The director of national intelligence and the White House are lying, again,” Miller said. “We definitely had the intel to show with high probability that the specific goal of the Russians was to get Trump elected.” She added: “At the same time, we found no two-way collusion between Trump or his team with the Russians at that time.” Miller spoke to NBC News after Gabbard alleged Wednesday that the 2017 intelligence assessment was based on “manufactured” information as part of a “treasonous conspiracy” by the Obama administration to undermine Trump and tarnish his electoral victory. Gabbard cited a 2020 report from Republicans on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which she declassified and released this week, that asserted there was insufficient information to conclude Russia had been trying to tip the scales in favor of Trump. Miller said “it is clear that Trump and his followers have a script they want to follow, despite the facts.”

The irony of that last sentence is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Miller helped produce the report on Russia's actions is now the one saying the report she produced was truthful, when there's ample evidence that the entire thing was manufactured by the Obama administration to derail Donald Trump's presidential campaign (and then his presidency).

Of course they’re saying that. They were complicit.



Is anyone, anywhere, disputing the authenticity of the declassified documents that Tulsi released?



Because if not, you all trying to dispute what everyone can read. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 26, 2025

They are not.

It’s not going to surprise you that as we watched you fall for the Russian collusion hoax, 2 impeachments and a raid of their personal residence, we might be inclined to call you liars. Everything you and the Dems do is geared to getting Trump — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 26, 2025

They are so utterly broken by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Unfortunately for them (and you) Director Gabbard has declassified documents that these people created themselves that prove that they (and you) are lying.



🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 26, 2025

NBC News glossed over that fun little tidbit, didn't they?

So did you take into account this source's personal interest when assessing their potential bias and credibility?



Oh, right. You're NBC News https://t.co/ScpIIYLu0f — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 26, 2025

They did not.

Guilty man pleads innocent!



Never heard that before! https://t.co/UTUp1Dl4w2 — Tandy (@dantypo) July 26, 2025

Never!

"We had the intel."



--guy who was handed phony intel https://t.co/N5yU8gMgVI — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 26, 2025

And NBC News takes her at her word.

"We had the intel" yet the evidence Tulsi is releasing shows that's a lie, which should've been your headline yet you went with this bulls**t instead. https://t.co/jtgKFuquCc — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 26, 2025

That's NBC 'News' for ya.

She also said it was based upon credible information.



Which we know is a lie.

She is not a credible person. https://t.co/qWXsTwo5G5 pic.twitter.com/3qn97CjAmQ — MizDonna (@MizDonna69) July 26, 2025

Zero credibility. Which is why NBC News is interviewing her.

They, too, have zero credibility.

There is no chance that a guy facing prosecution for a "treasonous conspiracy" might not be telling the truth when he denies the accusations, right? https://t.co/iaZlh96IYA — Austin Cole (@SeizerPouncicus) July 26, 2025

Not in NBC's eyes.