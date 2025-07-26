Lying Liars Who Lie: NBC News Keeps Running Cover for Obama and the Dems Over Russiagate Hoax

U.N. Spokesman SQUIRMS As Reporter Exposes Double Standard U.N. Applies to Israel and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on July 26, 2025
Twitter

Just the other day, John Brennan went on MSNBC and accused DNI head Tulsi Gabbard of 'lying' about intel related to Russia's interference in the 2016 election (as well as the involvement of former President Barack Obama).

Now NBC News, forever circling the wagons to protect their beloved Democratic Party, has run yet another story from yet another CIA official who claims Gabbard is 'lying' about the intel:

The latest talking points memo must've dropped, and it includes using the word 'lying' as many times as possible.

Here's more:

Susan Miller, a retired CIA officer who helped lead the team that produced the report about Russia’s actions during the 2016 campaign, told NBC News it was based on credible information that showed Moscow sought to help Trump win the election, but that there was no sign of a conspiracy between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

“The director of national intelligence and the White House are lying, again,” Miller said. “We definitely had the intel to show with high probability that the specific goal of the Russians was to get Trump elected.”

She added: “At the same time, we found no two-way collusion between Trump or his team with the Russians at that time.”

Miller spoke to NBC News after Gabbard alleged Wednesday that the 2017 intelligence assessment was based on “manufactured” information as part of a “treasonous conspiracy” by the Obama administration to undermine Trump and tarnish his electoral victory. Gabbard cited a 2020 report from Republicans on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which she declassified and released this week, that asserted there was insufficient information to conclude Russia had been trying to tip the scales in favor of Trump.

Miller said “it is clear that Trump and his followers have a script they want to follow, despite the facts.”

The irony of that last sentence is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Miller helped produce the report on Russia's actions is now the one saying the report she produced was truthful, when there's ample evidence that the entire thing was manufactured by the Obama administration to derail Donald Trump's presidential campaign (and then his presidency).

They are not.

They are so utterly broken by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

NBC News glossed over that fun little tidbit, didn't they?

They did not.

Never!

And NBC News takes her at her word.

That's NBC 'News' for ya.

Zero credibility. Which is why NBC News is interviewing her.

They, too, have zero credibility.

Not in NBC's eyes.

