Unhinged Leftists on Reddit Have Resorted to 'Reality Shifting' to Escape the Fact Trump Is Our President

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 25, 2025
Meme

Around this time last year, we told you how half of young Leftist women had at least one diagnosed mental illness (and probably a few undiagnosed ones).

We're not surprised, because we spend a lot of time on X and write about those Lefties frequently. But X has nothing on Reddit, where there's an entire subreddit committed to something called 'reality shifting.'

What is reality shifting, you ask? Well, it's where Leftists pretend they don't live in ... reality.

Because Trump, of course.

Wowza.

We need to reopen the asylums.

Yes, they did.

They didn't put much thought into this.

That's fine with us, so long as they don't vote in this reality.

Here's hoping.

Newsflash: most of these Leftists are still, mentally and emotionally, children.

Heh.

It's a race to the bottom.

Hahahahahahahaha.

YUP.

