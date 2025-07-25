Unhinged Leftists on Reddit Have Resorted to 'Reality Shifting' to Escape the Fact Trump Is Our President

Around this time last year, we told you how half of young Leftist women had at least one diagnosed mental illness (and probably a few undiagnosed ones).

We're not surprised, because we spend a lot of time on X and write about those Lefties frequently. But X has nothing on Reddit, where there's an entire subreddit committed to something called 'reality shifting.'

What is reality shifting, you ask? Well, it's where Leftists pretend they don't live in ... reality.

Because Trump, of course.

I totally forgot about r/RealityShifting where mentally ill Redditors try to "shift themselves into different realities" by thinking really hard. pic.twitter.com/GLpLqvGxGr — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) July 25, 2025

We need to reopen the asylums.

These guys took The Man in the High Castle too seriously. — AB (@MoresJustus) July 25, 2025

So following these bread crumbs...



If I'm asking people who are also living in the reality where Trump is president for tips on successfully shifting to a reality where he isn't...



Doesn't that mean the people you are asking are affirmatively choosing to live in this timeline?… — David Thompson (@Dave_in_Fla) July 25, 2025

They didn't put much thought into this.

I think they might want what we call 'virtual reality', I propose trying some MMO games ... — Apex Imperialist (@ApexImperialist) July 25, 2025

That's fine with us, so long as they don't vote in this reality.

Can I shift to a reality where ICE is working on deporting illegals in New Mexico… nevermind, it’ll come soon enough anyway. — broseph (@brosephblake) July 25, 2025

I used to “shift reality” in school detention. I was also a child. — Jimmy McCambridge (@JimmyMack0320) July 25, 2025

Newsflash: most of these Leftists are still, mentally and emotionally, children.

Shifting to a world where im 6 ft 10 — Renier Porter (@RenierPPorter) July 25, 2025

….every time I hear about a new subreddit it’s even stupider than the last 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Curtis (@TheCurtismMKII) July 25, 2025

It's a race to the bottom.

It's important to remember that these.... "shifters" apparently think they shift at night....



they're dreaming, lmao, literally just dreaming. https://t.co/pcw0UNeQ9E — ℌ𝔢𝔬𝔥ℭ𝔶𝔫𝔦𝔫𝔤𝔖𝔱𝔢𝔳𝔢 🇺🇸🦅✝️ (@emperorthesteve) July 25, 2025

the insane asylum of the internet https://t.co/sLGHIPRGvZ — Eamon (@Eamon_USA) July 25, 2025

