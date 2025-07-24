The Hill: Thousands (THOUSANDS!) Signed 'Saved Colbert' Petition, but Couldn't Bother Watching His Show

Macron Branded a Coward as France's Recognition of Palestine Sparks Massive Outrage
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 24, 2025
Townhall Media

The Left has a penchant for picking the worst causes and people through which to push its anti-Trump agenda.

They drink cocktails with criminal illegal aliens, they go to the mattresses for men in dresses, and they double-down on the insanity that's earned them a 19% approval rating.

Now, they have a new martyr: late-night host Stephen Colbert.

Never mind that 'The Late Show' is hemorrhaging cash. Never mind that its ratings are terrible (and the other late-night shows are even worse). Never mind that the show's cancellation was known before the Paramount/CBS settlement was announced.

He's the 'victim' of President Trump.

Oh, thousands!

Here's more from The Hill:

Thousands of people have signed a petition blasting CBS’ decision to cancel ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, a move that is earning the broadcaster and its parent company criticism and accusations of bending to political pressure from President Trump.

'CBS’s decision to cancel Stephen Colbert’s show looks blatantly political,' the petition published online reads. 'As Jon Stewart said Monday night — the cancelling of Colbert by CBS represents ‘the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America’s institutions at this very moment, institutions that have chosen not to fight the vengeful and vindictive actions of’ the Trump White House. ‘This is not the moment to give in.''

The petition had more than 200,00 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

Colbert’s cancelation came just days after Paramount global, CBS parent company, agreed to pay Trump’s foundation $16 million to settle a lawsuit he brought against the company last year over a “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Harris.

You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY
Grateful Calvin
Pity they didn't tune in to Colbert's show.

And no, Colbert learned of the cancellation after the settlement news. His manager was aware of it in June, while Colbert was on vacation.

He's also staying on the air for the next ten months.

That's not how political cancelations work.

The vast majority of these people have never watched Colbert. They're just virtue signaling their hatred of President Trump.

And yet they won't.

Nope. Yet here we are.

There was a time you went to a late-night show for the jokes, for the celebrities talking about their latest movie or television show, and for entertainment.

We can now follow celebrities on social media, and most late-night shows have become Democratic Party TED Talks.

Hard pass.

The media are a joke.

They're just virtue signaling.

He was none of those things.

And he's definitely not a martyr.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

