The Hill: Thousands (THOUSANDS!) Signed 'Saved Colbert' Petition, but Couldn't Bother Watching His Show

The Left has a penchant for picking the worst causes and people through which to push its anti-Trump agenda.

They drink cocktails with criminal illegal aliens, they go to the mattresses for men in dresses, and they double-down on the insanity that's earned them a 19% approval rating.

Now, they have a new martyr: late-night host Stephen Colbert.

Never mind that 'The Late Show' is hemorrhaging cash. Never mind that its ratings are terrible (and the other late-night shows are even worse). Never mind that the show's cancellation was known before the Paramount/CBS settlement was announced.

He's the 'victim' of President Trump.

Thousands sign "Save Colbert" petition ahead of rally https://t.co/9zGkOjvAHY — The Hill (@thehill) July 23, 2025

Oh, thousands!

Here's more from The Hill:

Thousands of people have signed a petition blasting CBS’ decision to cancel ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, a move that is earning the broadcaster and its parent company criticism and accusations of bending to political pressure from President Trump. 'CBS’s decision to cancel Stephen Colbert’s show looks blatantly political,' the petition published online reads. 'As Jon Stewart said Monday night — the cancelling of Colbert by CBS represents ‘the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America’s institutions at this very moment, institutions that have chosen not to fight the vengeful and vindictive actions of’ the Trump White House. ‘This is not the moment to give in.'' The petition had more than 200,00 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. Colbert’s cancelation came just days after Paramount global, CBS parent company, agreed to pay Trump’s foundation $16 million to settle a lawsuit he brought against the company last year over a “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Harris.

Pity they didn't tune in to Colbert's show.

And no, Colbert learned of the cancellation after the settlement news. His manager was aware of it in June, while Colbert was on vacation.

He's also staying on the air for the next ten months.

That's not how political cancelations work.

Yet none of them are willing to actually sit through his show — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 24, 2025

The vast majority of these people have never watched Colbert. They're just virtue signaling their hatred of President Trump.

If each one gave just $1000 to CBS, every year, they could save the show. — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) July 24, 2025

And yet they won't.

‘Thousands sign "Save Colbert" petition ahead of rally’



There is nothing newsworthy about this. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 23, 2025

Nope. Yet here we are.

Late night talk is a money loser. All the hosts know it and expect to be out of work in a few years. — 86Veggiepizza (@Deplorable1520) July 24, 2025

There was a time you went to a late-night show for the jokes, for the celebrities talking about their latest movie or television show, and for entertainment.

We can now follow celebrities on social media, and most late-night shows have become Democratic Party TED Talks.

Hard pass.

Thousands



I can’t stop laughing https://t.co/rXiPWBVO7q — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 24, 2025

The media are a joke.

Petitions don't save TV shows, love a show or a newscast? Watch it, ratings will reflect your love for the show and it will remain on air. https://t.co/ne45Izdm9z — Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) July 23, 2025

They're just virtue signaling.

I'm afraid people looked to Colbert for much more than entertainment. To many, he was a guru and sage, so his cancellation genuinely feels like a modern-day martyrdom. https://t.co/SRjSzN1Ni2 — Nancy Doyle Brown (@nancydoylebrown) July 24, 2025

He was none of those things.

And he's definitely not a martyr.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

