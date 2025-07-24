Congrats, AutoPen! Lefty Celebrates Biden's $10 Million Publishing Deal for His Presidential Memoir

'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Good news, everyone! If there's ever another pandemic-induced toilet paper shortage, we have a backup plan: Joe Biden's memoir.

No, really.

The former president was given a $10 million advance for his memoir.

We should be congratulating his autopen.

Because no one is going to buy this, right? We mean both the book and that Biden is writing anything that isn't composed of crayon.

Here's more from the Daily Mail, including this tidbit: $10 million is far less than the deals inked by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton:

The former president, 82, sold his presidential memoir to Hachette Book Group for around $10million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The monetary figure is likely to be disappointing for the Bidens, given Barack and Michelle Obama inked a deal worth an estimated $65million for their memoirs.

And Bill Clinton secured $15million for his memoir 'My Life' more than 21 years ago. The book was released in 2004.

President Trump opted not to publish a memoir after his first term in office.

It is understood Hachette has not yet locked in a publication date for Biden's memoir.

The 82-year-old has been hard at work detailing his White House years, writing at his home office in Delaware and his post-presidential office in Washington D.C.

He said at an event earlier in July that he was 'working my tail off' to get the memoir finished, indicating it would primarily focus on his four years in office.

Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff In Heated Debate Over J-Lo
Amy Curtis
No one is going to buy this, right? We mean both the book and that Biden is writing anything that isn't composed of crayon.

Also, how did the Obamas get $65 million for their memoirs and Clinton only got $15 million? Don't misunderstand this writer -- neither is worth that much -- but the disparity is mind-boggling.

Yeah, Chris has a man crush on old Joe.

He's not subtle about it.

Joe Biden had a functioning brain in 2017.

Safest bet ever.

How about both?

Jill and Hunter are typing away furiously.

As this writer said.

Chris sure is.

The rest of us live in reality.

That really is the *chef's kiss* isn't it?

The genre is kind of based on having memories, yes.

Truly. What a time to be alive.

Guess we'll find out.

