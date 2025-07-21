Can You DEFINE 'Woman' Please? UN Says 'Any Job Is a Woman's Job'

Dear Lefties, repeating a phrase over and over again doesn't make it true.

Especially when you can't define one of the words in that phrase.

But here's the U.N., a body that can't define 'woman,' insisting that women can have any job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job.

Any job is a woman's job. — UN Women (@UN_Women) July 20, 2025

Unless a man says he's a woman, then he's the one who gets the job.

Also, the U.N. has some of the worst abusers of women's rights -- like IRAN -- sitting in high-ranking positions.

So take all the seats.

Until you can define what a woman is you should probably sit this one out. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 21, 2025

And even then, sit this one out.

This writer notices the Left never pushes for gender equity on road construction crews or in logging camps.

And she wasn't the only one who thought of this:

Why don't women ever seem to want to take these jobs then, @un_women? pic.twitter.com/YDzsx6ZdFN — Chávez (Apostate Radio) (@NostraChavez) July 20, 2025

Those, apparently, aren't women's jobs.

Especially if that woman is a man, amirite? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 21, 2025

The U.N. believes men make better women.

Er, donor at a sperm bank? — Wanye Kest (@skeeminarmenian) July 21, 2025

LOL.

Touché.

But not when men who identify as women get a woman’s job. Such as Monroe Bergdorf taking a spot at UN women, so …not a woman’s job, a man with fake boobs job. — Clean City Bird (@cleancitybird) July 21, 2025

Right.

'Trans women are women' and all that nonsense.

You appointed men to women's posts.

You appointed men to women's posts.

You appointed men to women's posts.

You appointed men to women's posts.

You appointed men to women's posts.

You appointed men to women's posts.

You appointed men to women's posts. https://t.co/6MYirIZ8NQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 21, 2025

They're so full of it, they stink.

This means nothing.

But considering women are currently sold, raped, trafficked, beaten... in countries that sit on your committees...



You are an embarrassment.

Worse, you are abandoning women who need advocacy and rights in favor of this college freshmen tiktok nonsense. https://t.co/CoYIq8sUPL — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 21, 2025

They are an utter embarrassment.

Is this account run by a ten year old? https://t.co/Ujxx1jmwew — Anne Who (@EarlyAnnieSC) July 21, 2025

No.

Any ten-year-old could tell you what a woman is.

