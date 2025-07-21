VIP
Can You DEFINE 'Woman' Please? UN Says 'Any Job Is a Woman's Job'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 21, 2025
Twitchy

Dear Lefties, repeating a phrase over and over again doesn't make it true.

Especially when you can't define one of the words in that phrase.

But here's the U.N., a body that can't define 'woman,' insisting that women can have any job.

Unless a man says he's a woman, then he's the one who gets the job.

Also, the U.N. has some of the worst abusers of women's rights -- like IRAN -- sitting in high-ranking positions.

So take all the seats.

And even then, sit this one out.

This writer notices the Left never pushes for gender equity on road construction crews or in logging camps.

And she wasn't the only one who thought of this:

Those, apparently, aren't women's jobs.

The U.N. believes men make better women.

LOL.

Touché.

Right.

'Trans women are women' and all that nonsense.

They're so full of it, they stink.

They are an utter embarrassment.

No.

Any ten-year-old could tell you what a woman is.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

