CBS Clutches Pearls When It Learns U.S. Immigration Head Plans to ENFORCE IMMIGRATION LAWS

In some ways, we get it, Lefties. For years, you and your Democrat politicians have decided to simply not enforce our laws -- especially our immigration laws. You just assumed those laws magically went away if you didn't follow them.

Now that someone is following those laws, you're freaking out because it's foreign to you.

That's the only explanation for this CBS News piece on the head of U.S. Immigration:

In an exclusive interview with CBS News, the head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said his agents will arrest anyone they find in the country illegally, even if they lack a criminal record, while also cracking down on companies hiring unauthorized workers.… — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2025

Here's more:

Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, said his agency will prioritize its "limited resources" on arresting and deporting 'the worst of the worst,' such as those in the U.S. unlawfully who also have serious criminal histories. But Lyons said non-criminals living in the U.S. without authorization will also be taken into custody during arrest operations, arguing that states and cities with 'sanctuary' policies that limit cooperation between ICE and local law enforcement are forcing his agents to go into communities by not turning over noncitizen inmates. 'What's, again, frustrating for me is the fact that we would love to focus on these criminal aliens that are inside a jail facility,' Lyons said during his first sit-down network interview on 'Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.' 'A local law enforcement agency, state agency already deemed that person a public safety threat and arrested them and they're in detention.'

Let's set the record straight here:

. . . even if they lack a criminal record



They're criminals by virtue of being in the United States illegally. — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) July 20, 2025

Bingo.

You mean they are going to enforce the law? This is fascism, pure and simple 🙁 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) July 20, 2025

When you don't enforce the laws for years, enforcement does look like fascism.

It's not.

As this great leader and his fanboys once said..... pic.twitter.com/nInhhejSbf — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) July 21, 2025

No one.

they ALL have to go home. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. including the abuela who came here after Reagan's amnesty and has been peacefully selling tamales since. illegals MUST leave. ALL illegals. There should NEVER be another amnesty — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 20, 2025

Never.

Fool us once and all that.

This is exactly what I voted for 👏👏 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 20, 2025

It sure is.

Sooooo…



They don’t have a record YET, but they’ve broken the law because they’re here illegally.



Which means ICE is enforcing the law…



This is news how, exactly? https://t.co/bbvHRoqrfL pic.twitter.com/pep0zZoeE3 — Charles, the Flying Snep ➡️ IFC (@Shurtugal_Snep) July 21, 2025

Because Orange Man Bad.

"even if they lack a criminal record"



Illegally entering the country is a crime https://t.co/d1mq7LrE63 — Rep. Lukas Schubert (@LukasSchubertMT) July 20, 2025

B-b-b-but they haven't been convicted!

Or something.

"We're going to do literally our only job." https://t.co/Y7BJjZdn3S — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) July 21, 2025

Those monsters.

Anyone in this country illegally who hasn't been caught before is truly undocumented. We cannot know whether or not they have a criminal record because we have no clue who they are. They must be deported. https://t.co/jMfTR4OYvb — Gristle Magnate (@gnarlbarks) July 21, 2025

Yes, it does.