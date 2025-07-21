CBS Clutches Pearls When It Learns U.S. Immigration Head Plans to ENFORCE IMMIGRATION LAWS

Hypocrite Zohran Mamdani Slams the US from a Dubai Penthouse While Silent on...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 21, 2025
Twitchy

In some ways, we get it, Lefties. For years, you and your Democrat politicians have decided to simply not enforce our laws -- especially our immigration laws. You just assumed those laws magically went away if you didn't follow them.

Now that someone is following those laws, you're freaking out because it's foreign to you.

That's the only explanation for this CBS News piece on the head of U.S. Immigration:

Here's more:

Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, said his agency will prioritize its "limited resources" on arresting and deporting 'the worst of the worst,' such as those in the U.S. unlawfully who also have serious criminal histories.

But Lyons said non-criminals living in the U.S. without authorization will also be taken into custody during arrest operations, arguing that states and cities with 'sanctuary' policies that limit cooperation between ICE and local law enforcement are forcing his agents to go into communities by not turning over noncitizen inmates.

'What's, again, frustrating for me is the fact that we would love to focus on these criminal aliens that are inside a jail facility,' Lyons said during his first sit-down network interview on 'Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.' 'A local law enforcement agency, state agency already deemed that person a public safety threat and arrested them and they're in detention.'

Let's set the record straight here:

Bingo.

When you don't enforce the laws for years, enforcement does look like fascism.

It's not.

No one.

Never.

Fool us once and all that.

It sure is.

Because Orange Man Bad.

B-b-b-but they haven't been convicted!

Or something.

Those monsters.

Yes, it does.

