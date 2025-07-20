Sovereignty Reigns Supreme: Trump Administration Officially REJECTS the WHO Global Pandemic Rules

Last May, the World Health Organization (WHO) attempted to ratify a 'global pandemic treaty' that would give the WHO and other non-American governments a say in how we respond to pandemics. Seeing what happened in Australia and elsewhere, that's a hard pass.

That treaty failed.

Now the Trump administration has officially rejected WHO's pandemic rules:

👏 Trump administration officially rejects pandemic-related WHO rules. "The revisions would have granted the WHO the power to order global lockdowns, travel restrictions, and any other measures deemed necessary to address 'potential public health risks.'" https://t.co/wwdjCPYnlV — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) July 20, 2025

Here's more:

The WHO’s 2024 amendments to International Health Regulations – adopted by the organization’s highest decision-making body, the World Health Assembly – were set to become binding if not rejected by Saturday. The revisions would have granted the WHO the power to order global lockdowns, travel restrictions, and any other measures deemed necessary to address “potential public health risks.” The State department along with U.S. Health and Human Services issued the Friday rejection, arguing that the amendments would give the WHO 'undue influence on our domestic health responses.' 'Terminology throughout the amendments to the 2024 International Health Regulations is vague and broad, risking WHO-coordinated international responses that focus on political issues like solidarity, rather than rapid and effective actions,' Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

This is great news.

Thank goodness. Just the word "global" gives me the creeps these days. It has become just too disfigured by the left. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 20, 2025

That word is a huge red flag.

Get the US out of the UN and the UN out of the US. — PNC_SW_Mac 🇺🇸⚓ 🔫 (@PNC_Mac) July 20, 2025

As this writer said yesterday.

That is great news! I was very concerned about that. — HERSHE®🍊 (@TheRealHershe) July 20, 2025

So were the rest of us.

Because today it's rules for 'pandemic response' and tomorrow it's rules for 'climate change.'

Now reject and defund the whole thing.... — |Kate|RGR|Gothic|Artist|Nerd|🖤💛🔮🎶🏴‍☠️ (@rowangingeraven) July 20, 2025

THIS.

A win for the good guys and girls https://t.co/t0VrIIFYFC — averageshmoe (@AverageShmoe19) July 20, 2025

Yes, it's a huge win.

