Sovereignty Reigns Supreme: Trump Administration Officially REJECTS the WHO Global Pandemic Rules

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on July 20, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Last May, the World Health Organization (WHO) attempted to ratify a 'global pandemic treaty' that would give the WHO and other non-American governments a say in how we respond to pandemics. Seeing what happened in Australia and elsewhere, that's a hard pass.

That treaty failed.

Now the Trump administration has officially rejected WHO's pandemic rules:

Here's more:

The WHO’s 2024 amendments to International Health Regulations – adopted by the organization’s highest decision-making body, the World Health Assembly – were set to become binding if not rejected by Saturday.

The revisions would have granted the WHO the power to order global lockdowns, travel restrictions, and any other measures deemed necessary to address “potential public health risks.”

The State department along with U.S. Health and Human Services issued the Friday rejection, arguing that the amendments would give the WHO 'undue influence on our domestic health responses.'

'Terminology throughout the amendments to the 2024 International Health Regulations is vague and broad, risking WHO-coordinated international responses that focus on political issues like solidarity, rather than rapid and effective actions,' Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

This is great news.

That word is a huge red flag.

As this writer said yesterday.

So were the rest of us.

Because today it's rules for 'pandemic response' and tomorrow it's rules for 'climate change.'

THIS.

Yes, it's a huge win.

