Despicable UNRWA Continues Parroting Hamas LIES About Children Dying In Gaza

If you want to know just how corrupt and rotten the UNRWA is, even Joe Biden and his administration couldn't ignore their corruption and defunded the organization toward the end of his term.

But this writer would posit that's not enough. The entire UN should be defunded and expelled from American soil, and America should leave that corrupt body.

Why?

Stuff like this:

“Israel has killed a classroom full of children every single day.”

UNRWA Sam Rose tells BBC Radio 4.



Children in #Gaza have been killed while sleeping, sheltering in schools, or queuing for water.



Graphic by @‌TRTWorld pic.twitter.com/QC2enQZ3Ak — UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 19, 2025

This is a lie. Those numbers come from the 'Gaza Ministry of Health' which is a long way of saying 'Hamas.'

pic.twitter.com/3LLOiT9ajj — Elie Cohen كامل أمين ثابت (@ManInDamascus) July 19, 2025

Fixed it for them.

You are the ones who killed these children.



Every child that died in Gaza is a direct result of your actions.



Every one of your directors and executives should be indicted and arrested for war crimes and crimes against humanity. pic.twitter.com/70NzDBxIoZ — My right to exist 🇮🇱 (@MyRightToExist) July 19, 2025

They are.

You should be ashamed to repeat Hamas lies that conflate teenage terrorists with children. But you aren’t because you are Hamas. — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) July 19, 2025

No lies detected.

Don't believe UNWRA. — Jon Price (@USASocialCrisis) July 19, 2025

Solid advice.

So @UNRWA is now reposting Turkish state propaganda. Neat.



Defund this nonsensical lunacy. https://t.co/b0S77fwJaH — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 🎗️ (@ElliotMalin) July 19, 2025

Defund it NOW.

What did you do on October 7, 2023? https://t.co/fTUUTs5Jwf — Ïng. Gorïla 🇺🇦 (@ingenierogorila) July 19, 2025

Their staffers were elbows deep in the terror attack that day.

This is just a lie. The claims are word for word from Hamas terrorists. Hamas uses human shields to maximize civilian casualties, both real and false.



But also US govt assessments show none of this is true, which prompts the immediate question "why are we paying into the UN?" https://t.co/n9lBPEYhNp — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 19, 2025

All they do is lie, and the U.S. shouldn't give them a dime.

If you didn't already know that UNRWA is Hamas, you do now. https://t.co/CeG4GgkCR6 — Paul Buckingham (@Sisyphuscomplex) July 19, 2025

It's plain as day.

Cite verifiable evidence for this claim. https://t.co/BnwnnA54l6 — Veritatem 2021: TRUTH IS NOT A POPULARITY CONTEST (@Veritatem2021) July 19, 2025

They cannot.

Because it doesn't exist.