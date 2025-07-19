You Mad, Bro? Mark Warner Attacks Tulsi Gabbard Over Damning Obama Russiagate Doc...
Jamie Lee Curtis on Colbert Cancellation: ‘We Will Just Get Louder’
Elizabeth Warren Cosplays As Columbo to 'Investigate' Paramount/CBS Over Colbert Firing
Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure...
Brian Stelter Says There's a Feeling Inside the WSJ They Made an Act...
BioMedCentral Removes Surgeon From Editorial Board After He Questioned Unqualified DEI Hir...
VIP
Former NPR Chief Defends Fellow Democrat Colbert Saying He’s 'Bipartisan' and 'Speaks Trut...
As Netflix Revives Eco-Propaganda With Live-Action 'Captain Planet,' Here's How BAD the An...
Sen. Chris Murphy Warns We Are on the Precipice of Entering a Censorship...
Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a...
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Thanks Stephen Colbert for Speaking Truth to Power
WATCH As Chip Roy WRECKS the Left's Narrative About NPR Being Critical for...
Astronomer CEO Resigns After Affair Revealed at Coldplay Concert
Bernie Sanders' Attempt to Make the Colbert Cancellation About Trump Is ANOTHER Socialist...

Despicable UNRWA Continues Parroting Hamas LIES About Children Dying In Gaza

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 19, 2025
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

If you want to know just how corrupt and rotten the UNRWA is, even Joe Biden and his administration couldn't ignore their corruption and defunded the organization toward the end of his term.

Advertisement

But this writer would posit that's not enough. The entire UN should be defunded and expelled from American soil, and America should leave that corrupt body.

Why?

Stuff like this:

This is a lie. Those numbers come from the 'Gaza Ministry of Health' which is a long way of saying 'Hamas.'

Fixed it for them.

They are.

No lies detected.

Solid advice.

Recommended

Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure From South Park
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Defund it NOW.

Their staffers were elbows deep in the terror attack that day.

All they do is lie, and the U.S. shouldn't give them a dime.

It's plain as day.

They cannot.

Because it doesn't exist.

Tags:

FOREIGN POLICY GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure From South Park
Aaron Walker
You Mad, Bro? Mark Warner Attacks Tulsi Gabbard Over Damning Obama Russiagate Doc Dump
Amy Curtis
Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a Slice of Fried Gold
Amy Curtis
BioMedCentral Removes Surgeon From Editorial Board After He Questioned Unqualified DEI Hire (THREAD)
Amy Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis on Colbert Cancellation: ‘We Will Just Get Louder’
Brett T.
Elizabeth Warren Cosplays As Columbo to 'Investigate' Paramount/CBS Over Colbert Firing
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure From South Park Aaron Walker
Advertisement