Monday Morning Meme Madness

VICTORY: Member Nations Fail to Ratify WHO Global Pandemic Treaty

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 27, 2024
Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

We'll take the wins where we can get them. The World Health Organization has been pushing for a global pandemic response treaty for over two years and we all know what that means: nations who aren't American having a say over how we respond to pandemics.

Hard pass.

So it's good news that the member nations of WHO have failed to ratify that treaty by the May 27th meeting deadline. Doesn't mean they won't try again, but this is a stop to tyranny. For now.

Hallelujah!

Massive. A win for liberty and national sovereignty.

Very, very good.

Pop the champagne, for sure.

HUGE.

We agree.

The WHO, the UN -- defund them all.

Make no mistake -- they'll try again and keep trying.

We must keep fighting and defeating them.

Humanity wins.

A bright shining ray of light.

Amen.

Excellent reference.

We completely agree.

The Left loves to scream about colonialism and invasions but welcomes this nonsense. No, thank you.

And we cannot allow that. Ever.

What our own government did during COVID was bad enough.

They'll revisit this again and again until they win.

So stay vigilant.

As we said -- this doesn't end here. It's a victory in this battle, not in the war.

All the lies. Never forget.

