VICTORY: Member Nations Fail to Ratify WHO Global Pandemic Treaty

We'll take the wins where we can get them. The World Health Organization has been pushing for a global pandemic response treaty for over two years and we all know what that means: nations who aren't American having a say over how we respond to pandemics.

Hard pass.

So it's good news that the member nations of WHO have failed to ratify that treaty by the May 27th meeting deadline. Doesn't mean they won't try again, but this is a stop to tyranny. For now.

BREAKING: After two years of negotiations, an effort by the World Health Organization to agree on a global pandemic treaty has failed. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 27, 2024

THIS is MASSIVE! — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 27, 2024

Massive. A win for liberty and national sovereignty.

HUGE win! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 27, 2024

Defund the WHO — WildBillNC🇺🇸 (@WildBillNC1978) May 27, 2024

The WHO, the UN -- defund them all.

When they’re done trying forever, that will be the victory.



The WHO has got to go PERMANENTLY. — CopyWho (@CopyWhoTV) May 27, 2024

Make no mistake -- they'll try again and keep trying.

We must keep fighting and defeating them.

Any time the WHO fails, it’s a win for humanity — Awitty Fellow (@JustTrollinLibs) May 27, 2024

Humanity wins.

Finally, a ray of light penetrates this dark time. — Catherine Ingram (@CathIngram) May 27, 2024

"The Who" - we don't get fooled again! https://t.co/Xsg1FtMRhb — Michael DiMercurio (@MikeyDiMercurio) May 27, 2024

No more global treaties, no more global organizations, no more entangling alliances, no more eroding of national sovereignty. The UN, WHO, and all of the NGOs who meddle in the internal affairs of nations for left wing ends need to be abolished https://t.co/CYD6M8eLXh — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) May 27, 2024

The Left loves to scream about colonialism and invasions but welcomes this nonsense. No, thank you.

This is huge. This treaty would have taken away all of our Sovereignty to make our own medical decisions. https://t.co/IuaZV6KFVS — Grumpy Old Marine (@GrumpyMarine14) May 27, 2024

And we cannot allow that. Ever.

What our own government did during COVID was bad enough.

After four years of fighting the WHO agenda, our effort to thwart this #WHOPowerGrab has succeeded. https://t.co/qgZa1YsKb5 — COVID Humanity Betrayal Memory Project (@CHBMPorg) May 27, 2024

They'll revisit this again and again until they win.

So stay vigilant.

Fantastic news.



The pending Community Note says they will keep pushing for a new agreement. Perhaps, but the longer the process takes, the more will be revealed about their failings. https://t.co/7bJ3S6eAH0 — Dog's Breakfast (@breakfast_dogs) May 27, 2024

As we said -- this doesn't end here. It's a victory in this battle, not in the war.

Good, this is a sham of an organization that gaslit us all into believing this virus occurred in nature. https://t.co/mB7OB4Oeif — Slow Rolllin Mark (@slowrollinmark) May 27, 2024

All the lies. Never forget.