THAR She Blows! Rachel Bitecofer's Nasty Dig at PREGNANT Riley Gaines for Coming...
Sovereignty Reigns Supreme: Trump Administration Officially REJECTS the WHO Global Pandemi...
'Can’t Be Created by the Government': Sen. Mike Lee Explains Free Markets
VILE: Watch As ICU Nurse Gleefully Tells TikTok She Hopes President Trump Has...
Oh, Tater! Brian Stelter Steps on ALL the Rakes Trying to White Knight...
Eating Their Own: AOC Gets Slammed by the Left for Voting Against Cutting...
Doofy Leftist's Argument for WHY WNBA Players Should Be 'Paid What They're Worth'...
VIP
Big Chief Lies-a-Lot Will HATE the Reason Cameron Winklevoss Also Wants Colbert Cancellati...
GLORIOUS: Dems CRY Over the Monster THEY Created Destroying Them in Minneapolis Mayoral...
EVIL: Michael Caputo ANNIHILATES Ben Rhodes and Obama Team Over Russia Hoax with...
SO Much Dragging! Pramila Jayapal Tries Using BATS**T Chart to Blame Trump for...
'It's a LOT Worse': Svetlana Lokhova Shares Now-Declassified Susan Rice Email About 'Hidin...
Eric Swalwell Claims ICE Agents Terrorize Women and Are Not ‘Real Men’ All...
You HAVE to Watch What the Philadelphia Phillies Did With Their ‘Kiss Cam’...

Brazil University Staff Fired and CRIMINALLY Charged for 'Transphobia' and 'Misgendering' a Student

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/John Hanna

What is going on in Brazil? A couple of months ago, this writer told you about the archaeologist who's facing three years in jail for saying bones can identify a person's gender. Brazilian authorities classified this is as 'transphobia' because heaven forbid we let science get in the way of woke sexual politics.

Advertisement

But the insanity hasn't stopped there. Now two university workers -- including a janitor -- were fired and face five years in prison for 'transphobia' and 'misgendering' a student. 

Here's more from REDUXX:

A female janitor and a University administrator in Brazil are facing up to 5 years in prison for “social racism” after a trans-identified male student reported them to police for “transphobia.” The student, Odara Moraes, had taken offense to being asked to use the men’s restroom.

The incident occurred on October 14 of 2022 at the Federal University of Paraíba, one of the two main public Universities in the coastal eastern state of Paraíba, Brazil. That day, Moraes entered one of the women’s washrooms on campus only to be confronted by a female janitor who challenged his presence in the women’s facilities.

The janitor, who has asked to be anonymized and will be referred to as Luiza for the purposes of this article, had been working at the campus for nine years, but told Reduxx that she didn’t frequently get assigned to the department where the incident occurred.

...

Luiza says she entered the women’s washroom with her co-worker to see Moraes, a biological male she describes as having been wearing a “crop top and mini skirt.” Without hesitation, Luiza politely informed him that he was not in the correct washroom, a statement she said had not been intended to cause offense.

“I didn’t mean to offend anyone or hurt anyone. I just spoke to him politely, and I was politely bothered. Because it was a female space, not a male one. I was simply speaking about a fact, about a right — my right as a woman to defend our space, a female space. I had never seen anything like that before — a man using a women’s bathroom,” she says. But Moraes immediately became combative, pulling out his phone to begin filming her and calling her “transphobic.” He also demanded that she refer to him with feminine pronouns.

Recommended

VILE: Watch As ICU Nurse Gleefully Tells TikTok She Hopes President Trump Has Congestive Heart Failure
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

A man used the women's washroom and then abused the janitor, and the janitor was punished. As was the administrator, a man, who tried to de-escalate the situation.

Make it make sense.

That's the Left for you.

We're on board with this.

'Social racism' isn't a thing.

There's a lesson here.

Where's the lie?

Advertisement

Pay attention.

That's a guy, it's always going to be a guy.

Total mystery.

We need to keep speaking out.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VILE: Watch As ICU Nurse Gleefully Tells TikTok She Hopes President Trump Has Congestive Heart Failure
Amy Curtis
THAR She Blows! Rachel Bitecofer's Nasty Dig at PREGNANT Riley Gaines for Coming in 5th Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Oh, Tater! Brian Stelter Steps on ALL the Rakes Trying to White Knight for CNN's Colbert Reporting
Amy Curtis
Doofy Leftist's Argument for WHY WNBA Players Should Be 'Paid What They're Worth' BACKFIRES Spectacularly
Sam J.
GLORIOUS: Dems CRY Over the Monster THEY Created Destroying Them in Minneapolis Mayoral Race and TEE-HEE
Sam J.
Eating Their Own: AOC Gets Slammed by the Left for Voting Against Cutting Military Funding to Israel
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

VILE: Watch As ICU Nurse Gleefully Tells TikTok She Hopes President Trump Has Congestive Heart Failure Amy Curtis
Advertisement