Brazil University Staff Fired and CRIMINALLY Charged for 'Transphobia' and 'Misgendering' a Student

What is going on in Brazil? A couple of months ago, this writer told you about the archaeologist who's facing three years in jail for saying bones can identify a person's gender. Brazilian authorities classified this is as 'transphobia' because heaven forbid we let science get in the way of woke sexual politics.
But the insanity hasn't stopped there. Now two university workers -- including a janitor -- were fired and face five years in prison for 'transphobia' and 'misgendering' a student.
🚨Two university workers in Brazil are facing up to 5 YEARS in prison for "transphobia" after "misgendering" a transgender student.— REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) July 18, 2025
One is a female janitor who directed the student to a men's washroom. She lost her job and was criminally charged.https://t.co/7dveUNjgpu
A female janitor and a University administrator in Brazil are facing up to 5 years in prison for “social racism” after a trans-identified male student reported them to police for “transphobia.” The student, Odara Moraes, had taken offense to being asked to use the men’s restroom.
The incident occurred on October 14 of 2022 at the Federal University of Paraíba, one of the two main public Universities in the coastal eastern state of Paraíba, Brazil. That day, Moraes entered one of the women’s washrooms on campus only to be confronted by a female janitor who challenged his presence in the women’s facilities.
The janitor, who has asked to be anonymized and will be referred to as Luiza for the purposes of this article, had been working at the campus for nine years, but told Reduxx that she didn’t frequently get assigned to the department where the incident occurred.
...
Luiza says she entered the women’s washroom with her co-worker to see Moraes, a biological male she describes as having been wearing a “crop top and mini skirt.” Without hesitation, Luiza politely informed him that he was not in the correct washroom, a statement she said had not been intended to cause offense.
“I didn’t mean to offend anyone or hurt anyone. I just spoke to him politely, and I was politely bothered. Because it was a female space, not a male one. I was simply speaking about a fact, about a right — my right as a woman to defend our space, a female space. I had never seen anything like that before — a man using a women’s bathroom,” she says. But Moraes immediately became combative, pulling out his phone to begin filming her and calling her “transphobic.” He also demanded that she refer to him with feminine pronouns.
Recommended
A man used the women's washroom and then abused the janitor, and the janitor was punished. As was the administrator, a man, who tried to de-escalate the situation.
Make it make sense.
this poor woman didn’t even have a phone of her own to speak to me with because she was broke from losing her job. she had to use her husband’s phone to send her comment.— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) July 18, 2025
I hate libfems with every fiber of my being for letting this happen
That's the Left for you.
OK, women, let's just start burning everything down.— Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) July 18, 2025
We're on board with this.
"Social racism"?— MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) July 18, 2025
I am so over this made-up crap that gives people one more way to claim being offended.
Let this be a warning!
Don't give anybody directions to a restroom! Just shrug and keep walking.
'Social racism' isn't a thing.
Crazy what losing one election did to Brazil.— Dissident Soaps (@DissidentSoaps) July 18, 2025
There's a lesson here.
Trans people don’t exist; only mentally incompetent fetish slaves https://t.co/KVzrjCgaNm— Radio 69 🏴 (@_Radio69_) July 18, 2025
Where's the lie?
If you have a daughter - or a wife, a mother, a sister, a niece, a girlfriend, or aunt - any female in your life you care about, THIS is what is happening when we decide the “feelings” of men who feel like they are women take priority over actual females. https://t.co/9lAe1lZAGm— Carilyn Johnson (@CarilynJohnson) July 20, 2025
Pay attention.
WTF is wrong with Brazil?? “Transphobia” is a crime?— Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 20, 2025
And this deranged loser got a female janitor fired cuz she said you’re in the wrong bathroom?!!
I’m still stunned this is the world we are living in. https://t.co/UHYEj3EP8U pic.twitter.com/kIhFASry7Q
That's a guy, it's always going to be a guy.
Why are progressives losing the votes of working people n many countries?— Serenely Tenacious (@SerenelyMyself) July 19, 2025
It’s a mystery. https://t.co/MrCVoe9wAT
Total mystery.
Physically harming a woman leads to less time in prison than “misgendering” a man who claims to be a woman.— Carilyn Johnson (@CarilynJohnson) July 20, 2025
And some wonder why we are speaking out. https://t.co/9lAe1lZAGm
We need to keep speaking out.
