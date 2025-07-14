Unhinged Loon John Harwood Demonstrates Why He's Currently Not Employed by ANY Media Outlet

John Harwood is what you get when you order Keith Olbermann off Temu. Just as unhinged and loony, but not nearly as entertaining.

Harwood is mad that we're putting illegal immigrant criminals -- and every illegal immigrant is a criminal -- in prison at Florida's Alligator Alcatraz.

The other day, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was alarmed to learn Alligator Alcatraz has bathrooms where people do bathroom things, like use the toilet and brush their teeth.

Harwood thinks this is horrifying:

it is disgusting that demagogic politicians perpetrate this outrage in our name, and that their bloodthirsty supporters cheer it on. barbaric, immoral, un-American. https://t.co/DScFwi3bI6 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 14, 2025

Take a chill pill, Johnny.

There’s a reason you don’t work. — NWK+ (@25GoDawgs) July 14, 2025

He's too outrageous for any network, and MSNBC once employed Joy Reid.

In that second picture, several illegal immigrants died from the heat.

Biden shouldn’t have all let them commit a crime that results in this. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) July 14, 2025

Or they should take the Trump administration's offer to self-deport.

Just like you do every morning. It's called a bathroom lady.



Illegals can self-deport if they don't want to end up here. — Thomas Paine jr. (@ThomasPainejr1) July 14, 2025

Are DWS and Harwood so well-off that they have a separate room in which to brush their teeth? Cause most Americans brush their teeth in the bathroom.

There would be no need for this if millions hadn’t been allowed in due to purposeful lack of immigration law enforcement. — Jeff Cunningham (@jeffrygc) July 14, 2025

The Democrats made a mess.

It's not Trump's fault cleaning up that mess is hard and uncomfortable work.

No, you muppet. Cheering on people who come here illegally and drain our resources is disgusting. Also, illegals have been given ample opportunity to SELF DEPORT. They've chosen not to. Now they're experiencing the consequences of their choices. No tears should be shed. https://t.co/QKMF2krY4u — Kari Hayes (@RakaRight) July 14, 2025

The American people voted for deportations and a fix to illegal immigration.

That's as American as it gets.

D**n I wonder if these aliens ever thought they would be living in so much luxury when they came over here not following our laws. https://t.co/cOKwge9U2a — dl (@dlauren) July 14, 2025

Harwood certainly thinks they should.

Considering how strongly Harwood advocates for violent criminals over innocents, he should be more familiar with the concept that prisons are not supposed to be a Holiday Inn Express. https://t.co/KwNIjHS0Fs — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) July 14, 2025

He is not familiar with that concept.

Almost every jail in America is this way and every prison is. You elitist snobs couldn't make it 24 hours locked up and it shows. You are soft. https://t.co/i1ZISa4uaS — John Galt (Because Someone Has To Be) (@ApprtionMission) July 14, 2025

We'd love to see Harwood and DWS spend a night in lockup.

Trump has incarcerated more than 250 immigrants that have no criminal record or are facing criminal charges.

They're locked up in cages with no due process instead of being sent back to their home country https://t.co/XldqYc0CKk — Dexter Wright ... New PFP, same attitude (@Dexter__Wright) July 14, 2025

They are illegal, which means they are criminals.

And part of that 'due process' is keeping them locked up until the deportation process plays out.

They don't get to roam free pending deportation.

