Unhinged Loon John Harwood Demonstrates Why He's Currently Not Employed by ANY Media Outlet

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 14, 2025
Townhall Media

John Harwood is what you get when you order Keith Olbermann off Temu. Just as unhinged and loony, but not nearly as entertaining.

Harwood is mad that we're putting illegal immigrant criminals -- and every illegal immigrant is a criminal -- in prison at Florida's Alligator Alcatraz.

The other day, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz was alarmed to learn Alligator Alcatraz has bathrooms where people do bathroom things, like use the toilet and brush their teeth.

Harwood thinks this is horrifying:

Take a chill pill, Johnny.

He's too outrageous for any network, and MSNBC once employed Joy Reid.

In that second picture, several illegal immigrants died from the heat.

Or they should take the Trump administration's offer to self-deport.

Are DWS and Harwood so well-off that they have a separate room in which to brush their teeth? Cause most Americans brush their teeth in the bathroom.

The Democrats made a mess.

It's not Trump's fault cleaning up that mess is hard and uncomfortable work.

The American people voted for deportations and a fix to illegal immigration.

That's as American as it gets.

Harwood certainly thinks they should.

He is not familiar with that concept.

We'd love to see Harwood and DWS spend a night in lockup.

They are illegal, which means they are criminals.

And part of that 'due process' is keeping them locked up until the deportation process plays out.

They don't get to roam free pending deportation.

