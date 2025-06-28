WATCH: MSNBC Panel Worries Ending Birthright Citizenship Will Complicate Things (Spoiler A...
He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch
He's Just That Dumb, Folks: Victor Shi Laments 'Only In America' Would SCOTUS...
Dem Zohran Mamdani Vows to Defend Illegal Aliens Against Tom Homan and ICE...
Milwaukee Career Criminal Given Slap on the Wrist by Judge Hannah Dugan Just...
Dear Abby: Trump Calls Out CNN NewsNight Host Online in Real-Time for Pushing...
WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett...
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprise NYC Mayoral Nom Has AOC Telling Establishment Dems to Pay...
The Mask Slips! LGBTQ Activist Says Kids 'Belong' to 'Queer' Community and Not...
VIP
Attaboy, Freddy! CBP Working Dog Is Expected to Make Full Recovery After Being...
Scott Jennings Saddens CNN Dems as He Lists Why This Is the BEST...
Friday Firings: Attorney General Pam Bondi Has Reportedly Shown Three J6 Prosecutors the...
Stephen Miller Does Victory Lap After SCOTUS Kills Dems’ Activist Judges Scheme to...
VIP
From Hero to Zero: New Poll Shows NO Black Voters Lining Up Behind...

Nothing Makes Sense! Mayor Adams Makes Sure NYC Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Illegal Immigrant Attorneys

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 11:30 AM on June 28, 2025
Sarah D.

As the New York mayor's race continues to spell disaster for the Big Apple, we had thought current Mayor Adams was going to cooperate with the Trump administration on deporting illegal immigrants from the city.

Advertisement

Guess not, as he's just signed a budget that'll provide over $40 million in legal aid to illegal immigrants facing deportation:

The post reads:

Today, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a new budget bill, which includes over $41 million for legal services to help migrants fight deportation. Additionally, $12.5 million will be set aside specifically to provide lawyers for unaccompanied minors facing removal proceedings.

The other week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million would be allocated to cover attorney fees for migrants.

They're paying to keep illegals here, with our money.

Just incredible.

Recommended

He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Not one single thing.

Good job, Democrats.

The post concludes:

There’s no screening to block gang members or repeat offenders from getting this free legal defense.

So, criminals break the law, and we pay for their lawyers so they can continue breaking our laws.

Wow.

Excellent question.

And up, up, up.

Very dumb.

Advertisement

You get what you vote for, sometimes good and hard.

Smart move.

Your money. Our money.

That would be wise.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ERIC ADAMS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch
Grateful Calvin
WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett Nuked Her From Orbit
Amy Curtis
He's Just That Dumb, Folks: Victor Shi Laments 'Only In America' Would SCOTUS Limit Its Own Power
Grateful Calvin
Milwaukee Career Criminal Given Slap on the Wrist by Judge Hannah Dugan Just Shot Two Police Officers
Amy Curtis
WATCH: MSNBC Panel Worries Ending Birthright Citizenship Will Complicate Things (Spoiler Alert: It Won't)
Amy Curtis
Dear Abby: Trump Calls Out CNN NewsNight Host Online in Real-Time for Pushing 'Fake News'
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch Grateful Calvin
Advertisement