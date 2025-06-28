Nothing Makes Sense! Mayor Adams Makes Sure NYC Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Illegal Immigrant Attorneys

As the New York mayor's race continues to spell disaster for the Big Apple, we had thought current Mayor Adams was going to cooperate with the Trump administration on deporting illegal immigrants from the city.
Guess not, as he's just signed a budget that'll provide over $40 million in legal aid to illegal immigrants facing deportation:
🚨Mayor Adams Adds $41M to Fight Migrant Deportations in New NYC Budget— Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 28, 2025
Today, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a new budget bill, which includes over $41 million for legal services to help migrants fight deportation. Additionally, $12.5 million will be set aside… pic.twitter.com/HhuSUE3y5b
The post reads:
Today, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a new budget bill, which includes over $41 million for legal services to help migrants fight deportation. Additionally, $12.5 million will be set aside specifically to provide lawyers for unaccompanied minors facing removal proceedings.
The other week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million would be allocated to cover attorney fees for migrants.
They're paying to keep illegals here, with our money.
Just incredible.
I'm confused. The mayor is stating he's helping the federal government deport gang members, but at the same time, he's funding lawyers for some gang members?— Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 28, 2025
Politics is one hell of a trip, and nothing makes sense! @RealTomHoman
Not one single thing.
Some of these unaccompanied minors are actually gang members from the gang Little Devils of 42nd Street .— Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 28, 2025
Good job, Democrats.
Here's what else i found— Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 28, 2025
Even if a migrant has been arrested multiple times, they can still receive a taxpayer-funded lawyer in immigration court under NYC and NY State programs. These lawyers are paid to fight deportation, even when ICE moves in during a court date. There’s no…
The post concludes:
There’s no screening to block gang members or repeat offenders from getting this free legal defense.
So, criminals break the law, and we pay for their lawyers so they can continue breaking our laws.
Wow.
How do you fund a pro-Bono attorney? Some new loophole I don't know about?— Dan Quakkelaar (@quakkelaar) June 28, 2025
Excellent question.
New Yorkers taxes are about to go back up— AmericanGhoul 🇺🇸 (@Xeviarq) June 28, 2025
And up, up, up.
Dumb move, Eric— Marilyn Groves (@ker95TX) June 28, 2025
Very dumb.
NYC deserves to collapse from within. City voters wouldn’t want it any other way.— Hammer and bullets (@Hammertimeeeee) June 28, 2025
You get what you vote for, sometimes good and hard.
I rescind my support for this clown https://t.co/PH8wFIET9d— speedwagon (@taxtheclouds) June 28, 2025
Smart move.
Another 41 million dollars into lawyers for migrants.— Leeroy Johnson . (@LeeroyPress) June 28, 2025
Yes. This is taxpayer dollars.
Last week, the NYS governor stated she would add 50 million dollars for lawyers for migrants. https://t.co/Pxm74Jd4q8
Your money. Our money.
NYC is the gateway to America, it always has been. If this cancer to America is not stopped it will metastasize and take over!— anne c (@Anne8065) June 28, 2025
The powers to be in Trump's White House need to put focus on Albany, and NYC https://t.co/vZ6cu6KMAN
That would be wise.
