Nothing Makes Sense! Mayor Adams Makes Sure NYC Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Illegal Immigrant Attorneys

As the New York mayor's race continues to spell disaster for the Big Apple, we had thought current Mayor Adams was going to cooperate with the Trump administration on deporting illegal immigrants from the city.

Guess not, as he's just signed a budget that'll provide over $40 million in legal aid to illegal immigrants facing deportation:

🚨Mayor Adams Adds $41M to Fight Migrant Deportations in New NYC Budget



Today, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a new budget bill, which includes over $41 million for legal services to help migrants fight deportation. Additionally, $12.5 million will be set aside… pic.twitter.com/HhuSUE3y5b — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 28, 2025

The post reads:

Today, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed a new budget bill, which includes over $41 million for legal services to help migrants fight deportation. Additionally, $12.5 million will be set aside specifically to provide lawyers for unaccompanied minors facing removal proceedings. The other week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million would be allocated to cover attorney fees for migrants.

They're paying to keep illegals here, with our money.

Just incredible.

I'm confused. The mayor is stating he's helping the federal government deport gang members, but at the same time, he's funding lawyers for some gang members?



Politics is one hell of a trip, and nothing makes sense! @RealTomHoman — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 28, 2025

Not one single thing.

Some of these unaccompanied minors are actually gang members from the gang Little Devils of 42nd Street . — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 28, 2025

Good job, Democrats.

Here's what else i found



Even if a migrant has been arrested multiple times, they can still receive a taxpayer-funded lawyer in immigration court under NYC and NY State programs. These lawyers are paid to fight deportation, even when ICE moves in during a court date. There’s no… — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 28, 2025

The post concludes:

There’s no screening to block gang members or repeat offenders from getting this free legal defense.

So, criminals break the law, and we pay for their lawyers so they can continue breaking our laws.

Wow.

How do you fund a pro-Bono attorney? Some new loophole I don't know about? — Dan Quakkelaar (@quakkelaar) June 28, 2025

Excellent question.

New Yorkers taxes are about to go back up — AmericanGhoul 🇺🇸 (@Xeviarq) June 28, 2025

And up, up, up.

Dumb move, Eric — Marilyn Groves (@ker95TX) June 28, 2025

Very dumb.

NYC deserves to collapse from within. City voters wouldn’t want it any other way. — Hammer and bullets (@Hammertimeeeee) June 28, 2025

You get what you vote for, sometimes good and hard.

I rescind my support for this clown https://t.co/PH8wFIET9d — speedwagon (@taxtheclouds) June 28, 2025

Smart move.

Another 41 million dollars into lawyers for migrants.



Yes. This is taxpayer dollars.



Last week, the NYS governor stated she would add 50 million dollars for lawyers for migrants. https://t.co/Pxm74Jd4q8 — Leeroy Johnson . (@LeeroyPress) June 28, 2025

Your money. Our money.

NYC is the gateway to America, it always has been. If this cancer to America is not stopped it will metastasize and take over!

The powers to be in Trump's White House need to put focus on Albany, and NYC https://t.co/vZ6cu6KMAN — anne c (@Anne8065) June 28, 2025

That would be wise.

