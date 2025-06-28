DRAMA Chameleon: Riding High Off Blocking Rowling, Boy George Vows to Block the Rest of Us, Too

Yesterday, singer and former Culture Club frontman Boy George blocked J.K. Rowling because he couldn't tolerate her vocal defense of women and our rights.

He's riding the wave of his latest 15 minutes of fame, threatening to block others, too.

I blocked her and you will be next! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) June 26, 2025

Whatever will we do if Boy George blocks us?

Oh, live our lives. That's what.

So disappointing.



I really liked "Ant Music" back in the day. — Progressive Misogyny (@JustMisogyny) June 26, 2025

But completely unsurprising.

You’re a man without conviction.



Well, apart from that one time, obviously. — PierreJouet (@PierreJouet) June 26, 2025

Ouch.

Brutal.

You blocked her because you’re a coward.

You know exactly what a woman is, we all do. — TheFamousArtistBirdyRose (@TheFamousArtBR) June 27, 2025

We all do.

Even the Leftists who say they don't.

Don’t ever speak for me, George.



The way you have treated women, particularly in the last 48 hour period, is vile & reprehensible. Your venom, bile & loathing for a woman standing up for the right of same sex attracted men like us is absolutely unforgivably awful. — Robbie Travers (@RobbieTravers) June 26, 2025

Scratch a Leftist, find a misogynist.

Every single time.

The perfect gif doesn't exis--

Why do you think people who despise your nasty misogynist a** are going to be upset if you block them? Are you just so arrogant that you don't understand that people might genuinely dislike you and have no respect for you? — 🇺🇲 Estella 🇮🇱 (@ArchLuminous) June 26, 2025

It's not the threat he thinks it is.

It’s for the best - you can’t handle this superb woman who doesn’t fear you, didn’t succumb to your twattery and roasted you in her reply. — Queen McSteve 💜🏐🎾 (@defiantwhinger) June 26, 2025

Like all Leftist men.

🙋‍♀️Please block me too. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Dandelion Poe (@DandelionPoe) June 27, 2025

We giggled.

If you block me I’m going to screenshot it and boast about it. — NarataStudio (@NarataStudio) June 27, 2025

Badge of honor, really.

You really hate women who defend themselves, don’t you, boomer? — Kay (@kayotickitchen) June 26, 2025

They sure do.

