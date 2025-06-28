A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised...
Harry Sisson Goes Full 'Baghdad Bob' With a Laundry List of Laughably False...
They Haven't Proven Us Wrong! Ben Dreyfuss Says It's 'Unhealthy' to Think Some...
Down to the Wire on the One Big Beautiful Bill - This Week...
WATCH: MSNBC Panel Worries Ending Birthright Citizenship Will Complicate Things (Spoiler A...
He's a Dude, Dude: 'Conservative' David French Welcomes 'Jessica' Riedl to The Dispatch
Nothing Makes Sense! Mayor Adams Makes Sure NYC Taxpayers Foot the Bill for...
He's Just That Dumb, Folks: Victor Shi Laments 'Only In America' Would SCOTUS...
Dem Zohran Mamdani Vows to Defend Illegal Aliens Against Tom Homan and ICE...
Milwaukee Career Criminal Given Slap on the Wrist by Judge Hannah Dugan Just...
Dear Abby: Trump Calls Out CNN NewsNight Host Online in Real-Time for Pushing...
WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett...
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprise NYC Mayoral Nom Has AOC Telling Establishment Dems to Pay...
The Mask Slips! LGBTQ Activist Says Kids 'Belong' to 'Queer' Community and Not...

DRAMA Chameleon: Riding High Off Blocking Rowling, Boy George Vows to Block the Rest of Us, Too

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on June 28, 2025

Yesterday, singer and former Culture Club frontman Boy George blocked J.K. Rowling because he couldn't tolerate her vocal defense of women and our rights.

He's riding the wave of his latest 15 minutes of fame, threatening to block others, too.

Advertisement

Whatever will we do if Boy George blocks us?

Oh, live our lives. That's what.

But completely unsurprising.

Ouch.

Brutal.

We all do.

Even the Leftists who say they don't.

Scratch a Leftist, find a misogynist.

Every single time.

Recommended

A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised for His Legal Defense Are GONE
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The perfect gif doesn't exis--

It's not the threat he thinks it is.

Like all Leftist men.

We giggled.

Badge of honor, really.

They sure do.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FREE SPEECH J.K ROWLING TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised for His Legal Defense Are GONE
Amy Curtis
Harry Sisson Goes Full 'Baghdad Bob' With a Laundry List of Laughably False Claims About Trump
Grateful Calvin
They Haven't Proven Us Wrong! Ben Dreyfuss Says It's 'Unhealthy' to Think Some SCOTUS Justices Are Stupid
Amy Curtis
He's Just That Dumb, Folks: Victor Shi Laments 'Only In America' Would SCOTUS Limit Its Own Power
Grateful Calvin
Milwaukee Career Criminal Given Slap on the Wrist by Judge Hannah Dugan Just Shot Two Police Officers
Amy Curtis
WAIT FOR IT?! Childish Dissent From Justice Jackson Shows Us WHY Coney Barrett Nuked Her From Orbit
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Fool and His Money: Karmelo Anthony Supporter Is MAD the Funds Raised for His Legal Defense Are GONE Amy Curtis
Advertisement