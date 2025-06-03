Nice Scare Quotes! Check Out How CNN Described Pro-Israel Walk That Was Firebombed by a Terrorist

Just STOP: New Yorker Suggests Some 'Stealth' LGBTQ Books Leftists Can Use to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on June 03, 2025
Townhall Media

Just the other day, we marked the fifth anniversary of the 'fiery, but mostly peaceful' CNN chyron of the ages.

They posted that, while their reporter stood in front of burning buildings, without the slightest hint of irony.

Fast forward to 2025, and a pro-Israel group holding a walk in honor of the victims of Hamas who are still being held hostage in Gaza was firebombed by an Islamic terrorist in the name of 'free Palestine.'

Check out how CNN described the attack:

Now they can put scare quotes around 'peaceful', huh?

It was a peaceful event until Mohamad Soliman showed up with incendiary devices and burned several people.

Where's Jake Tapper?

Isn't he Mr. Arbiter of Truthful Journalism (TM) these days?

They were the ones being burned.

So of course, they're at fault.

We do not despise the media enough.

CNN excels at journalistic misconduct.

Funny how CNN seems to gloss over that part of it.

It sure does.

Truly

We cannot.

We'd love an answer, Tapper.

Very selectively.

They always victim blame when their political opponents are the victims.

