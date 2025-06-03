Nice Scare Quotes! Check Out How CNN Described Pro-Israel Walk That Was Firebombed by a Terrorist

Just the other day, we marked the fifth anniversary of the 'fiery, but mostly peaceful' CNN chyron of the ages.

They posted that, while their reporter stood in front of burning buildings, without the slightest hint of irony.

Fast forward to 2025, and a pro-Israel group holding a walk in honor of the victims of Hamas who are still being held hostage in Gaza was firebombed by an Islamic terrorist in the name of 'free Palestine.'

Check out how CNN described the attack:

CNN spent the last week fabricating stories about Gaza humanitarian distributions, turning anti-Israel hysteria up to an ear-piercing pitch. Now they're passive aggressively questioning whether the pro-Israel protesters set on fire by the Colorado terrorist were peaceful. pic.twitter.com/jEYa9hKXOH — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 2, 2025

Now they can put scare quotes around 'peaceful', huh?

It was a peaceful event until Mohamad Soliman showed up with incendiary devices and burned several people.

Every @CNN advertiser should be held to public account for this. Every. Single. One.



How much different would CNN look if Hamas's media stooges were running it? — Jon Sutz (@JonSutz) June 2, 2025

Where's Jake Tapper?

Isn't he Mr. Arbiter of Truthful Journalism (TM) these days?

They weren't burning any buildings down, so CNN could not call them peaceful. — Rob Rosenbaum (@robnormal) June 2, 2025

They were the ones being burned.

So of course, they're at fault.

This is CNN idea of peaceful so the pro-Israel protesters were definitely way below that threshold. pic.twitter.com/IsSmkgf8Vn — Arkadalo™ (@Arkadalo) June 2, 2025

We do not despise the media enough.

That’s a vile example of journalistic misconduct. — IsraDane 🇩🇰 🇮🇱 (@XmaaniN) June 2, 2025

CNN excels at journalistic misconduct.

Well, it was peaceful.



..until a pro-Palestine terrorist showed up and started lighting people on fire.



Semantics. Semantics. — Matt (@mattunc2003) June 2, 2025

Funny how CNN seems to gloss over that part of it.

The fact people like Goldberg and French haven't resigned in protest from CNN/NPR/NYT, especially after spending so much time criticizing right wing outlets like Fox News, speaks louder than all of their columns and tweets combined. https://t.co/tMKQhNAwcO — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 2, 2025

It sure does.

@CNN is the scum of the earth https://t.co/KoBt4VTlQg — Lucy the Goosey (@LadyLucyGoosey) June 2, 2025

Truly

You can’t hate our Media enough. https://t.co/rZDDijJjVI — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 2, 2025

We cannot.

Hi @jaketapper, do you agree with your employer that the pro-Israel demonstration was “peaceful”? https://t.co/4S4fhuPT7U — Matthieu “ne plus ultra” Koekkler 🇻🇦 (@koekkler) June 2, 2025

We'd love an answer, Tapper.

And it's not as if they ever abandoned Hearstian Big Lie Yellow Journalism, they just apply it very, very selectivelyhttps://t.co/rt8gvZHIyA — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 2, 2025

Very selectively.

They described the George Floyd riots as "fiery but mostly peaceful" and defended all that damage they caused. Even justifying it



Now they're victim blaming https://t.co/YlfnJXs4ey — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) June 2, 2025

They always victim blame when their political opponents are the victims.

