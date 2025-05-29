CNN Reporter Marks Fifth Anniversary of ‘Fiery But Mostly Peaceful’

Illegal Alien Teen Given Wrist-Slap for Killing Colorado Woman Arrested with Family by...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 29, 2025
Twitchy

It's been five years since CNN put up the chyron, "Fiery but mostly peaceful," and the reporter who was on screen for the debacle is marking five years since then. To CNN's credit, in the video that Omar Jimenez posts, CNN's chyron reads, "Third night of violent protests, fires in Minneapolis." We realize it's not the reporter who comes up with these chyrons, but it's fun to look back and laugh. Come on, put up the video we want to see.

No, it's real, and it's spectacular.

Brett T.
Happy anniversary of becoming a meme for fake news.

***

 

