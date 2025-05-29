CNN Reporter Marks Fifth Anniversary of ‘Fiery But Mostly Peaceful’

It's been five years since CNN put up the chyron, "Fiery but mostly peaceful," and the reporter who was on screen for the debacle is marking five years since then. To CNN's credit, in the video that Omar Jimenez posts, CNN's chyron reads, "Third night of violent protests, fires in Minneapolis." We realize it's not the reporter who comes up with these chyrons, but it's fun to look back and laugh. Come on, put up the video we want to see.

Can’t believe it’s already been five years. Every time I see this video it somehow looks less and less real — yet it is. pic.twitter.com/Nqa5ifNL26 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 29, 2025

No, it's real, and it's spectacular.

this is the image of you from five years ago brought to us by the wunderkind chyron generators at CNN that somehow looks less & less real to me every time I see it — yet it is. https://t.co/S3JPhhiE66 pic.twitter.com/KW4t70MTxI — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 29, 2025

"Fiery but mostly peaceful."🥴 — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) May 29, 2025

Post fiery but mostly peaceful video next. That one is hilarious. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) May 29, 2025

What about the other one? — Jack (@LarryTate2854) May 29, 2025

Dude, you are literally a meme. — Jon-I don't care, Margaret-Conner (@JonConn65769672) May 29, 2025

Literally the poster child of fake news. Should be proud. — Krishna (@rockedbottom) May 29, 2025

This is your legacy. Not that pic.twitter.com/XTNFYmHSp5 — CEC (@WayneHornet25) May 29, 2025

I can’t believe you haven’t deleted your account 🤡 pic.twitter.com/H6waAmWsne — 🇺🇸 (@bornoffshore) May 29, 2025

Happy anniversary of becoming a meme for fake news.

