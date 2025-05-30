BUSTED: Nevada Health & Human Services Worker Admits to Using Loopholes to Transition Kids (WATCH)

The Left won't stop trying to mutilate and sterilize children, without parental consent or knowledge.

James O'Keefe caught a Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) employee discussing how he helps kids transition and hide it from their parents, using a loophole:

WATCH

UNDERCOVER VIDEO: “Parents Don’t Need to Know That You’re Transitioning,” Nevada DHHS Official Caught on Hidden Camera Admitting to Using “Runaway Youth” Loophole to Hide Gender Surgeries from Parents



“I did help a trans girl the other day… I told her that the best way to get… pic.twitter.com/9uKZcKAo4m — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 30, 2025

Gee, this sounds so familiar.

Planned Parenthood is doing the same thing.

UNDER THE JAIL — Ginger (@HandyGingerGal) May 30, 2025

We'd be okay with this.

The left doesn't have any kids of their own, so their only hope is to steal yours.

It's the only way their ideology can spread. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 30, 2025

Nailed it!

They think our kids belong to them.

While Medicare turns down some senior citizen that needs back surgery or something. This is sick. — M Jones (@TexasMJones) May 30, 2025

Because priorities.

So if you find someone harboring runaway children and said runaways want to change genders or get medical care…. You do not believe the parents need to know…. I know harboring a runaway on Florida is illegal… is it not anywhere else? — Renea (@LedbetterTarra) May 30, 2025

It would seem this should be illegal everywhere.

This is an absolute betrayal of trust. How can anyone think it's okay to hide medical procedures from parents? That's not healthcare, that's manipulation.... — EagleForge (@fulldeg) May 30, 2025

Exactly this!

People who want to hide things from a kid's parents are not the good guys here.

These activist bureaucrats have to be stopped. https://t.co/zVD6vWxKN0 — Max Power (@Kd6Renegade) May 30, 2025

They must be stopped.

💔 I’m sorry, but kids being manipulated into trying to cut off their sexual organs for the fantasy of being a different sex is wrong! As an adult, knock yourself out do whatever you want to your body but as a child you need to be protected! https://t.co/5inO67MVph — Ceriselyn (@Ceriselyn_Bear) May 30, 2025

It's so evil that the Left wants to do this to children.

And those children are often autistic or simply gay/lesbian.

It's beyond awful.

HOLY SHLIT



Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Staffer caught on @OKeefeMedia hidden camera explaining how he hides mutiIation and castration surgeries from parents and tricks Medicare to cover it.

pic.twitter.com/tKfOAlunWS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 30, 2025

Just incredible.

Dude needs prison time. Lots of it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 30, 2025

Lots of it.

This stops when people go to jail.

The age to drink alcohol and smoke is 21. But it’s legal to mutilate and castrate children and our government covers the cost?!!! Are you fkn kidding me?!!!!! — Jammles (@jammles9) May 30, 2025

Right. Brains don't fully mature until about age 25, but we're letting kids take irreversible medications and have irreversible surgeries before they hit puberty.

It's wrong.

Very famous.

The feds don't look kindly on Medicare fraud.