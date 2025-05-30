VIP
BUSTED: Nevada Health & Human Services Worker Admits to Using Loopholes to Transition Kids (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 30, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left won't stop trying to mutilate and sterilize children, without parental consent or knowledge.

James O'Keefe caught a Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) employee discussing how he helps kids transition and hide it from their parents, using a loophole:

WATCH

Gee, this sounds so familiar.

Planned Parenthood is doing the same thing.

We'd be okay with this.

Nailed it!

They think our kids belong to them.

Because priorities.

It would seem this should be illegal everywhere.

Exactly this!

People who want to hide things from a kid's parents are not the good guys here.

They must be stopped.

It's so evil that the Left wants to do this to children.

And those children are often autistic or simply gay/lesbian.

It's beyond awful.

Just incredible.

Lots of it.

This stops when people go to jail.

Right. Brains don't fully mature until about age 25, but we're letting kids take irreversible medications and have irreversible surgeries before they hit puberty.

It's wrong.

Very famous.

The feds don't look kindly on Medicare fraud.

